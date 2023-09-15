Workers strike at all 3 Detroit automakers, a new tactic to squeeze companies for better pay
DETROIT (AP) — Nearly one in 10 of America’s unionized auto workers went on strike Friday at Detroit’s three automakers. They are seeking higher wages in an era of big profits, and as the industry makes a costly switch from gas guzzlers to electric vehicles. By striking simultaneously at General Motors, Ford and Stellantis, the United Auto Workers union is trying to inflict maximum pain. The strikes were limited to three assembly plants in Michigan, Ohio and Missouri. Union President Shawn Fain says more plants will be added if the companies don’t deliver better contracts. The workers are seeking 36% higher wages over four years.
US military orders new interviews on the deadly 2021 Afghan airport attack as criticism persists
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon’s Central Command has ordered interviews of roughly two dozen more service members who were at the Kabul airport when suicide bombers attacked during U.S. forces’ chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal, as criticism persists that the deadly assault could have been stopped. The interviews, were triggered in part by assertions by at least one service member injured in the blast who said he was never interviewed about it and that he might have been able to stop the attackers. The additional interviews will likely be seized on by congressional critics, mostly Republican, as proof that the administration bungled the probe into the attack, in addition to mishandling the withdrawal.
Younger voters will be critical in 2024. Biden and Trump are taking different paths to reach them
HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Democrats and Republicans are maneuvering to win over young voters before next year's presidential election. Vice President Kamala Harris began her cross-country college tour at Hampton University on Thursday. Former President Donald Trump visited Iowa State University last weekend. In a close campaign, getting young people off the sidelines could make the difference between victory and defeat. Biden won the majority of young voters in 2020 but his support among the same age group is lagging. Harris said every generation must fight for their rights and their freedoms, and the 2024 election is no exception.
Like his dad, retiring Mitt Romney embraced moderate conservatism. He fears the GOP has lost its way
Mitt Romney’s decision not to run for another Senate term has a distant echo of his father’s departure from politics five decades ago. Both the Utah senator and his father, former Michigan Gov. George Romney, were top Republican contenders for the presidency but fell short of the White House. Both ended their careers in elected office with a sense that their party had lost its bearings. And both called for a more humane party, one that prioritizes civility and principle over resentments and score-settling. In different eras 50 years apart, George and Mitt Romney both found themselves isolated in a GOP increasingly uninterested in their brand of genteel, country-club conservatism.
Biden's Medicare price negotiation push is broadly popular. But he's not getting much credit
WASHINGTON (AP) — An AP-NORC poll shows 76% of Americans favor allowing the federal health care program for the elderly to negotiate prices for certain prescription drugs. But the poll shows Americans are split on how President Joe Biden is handling the issue of prescription drug prices — 48% approve, making it a relative strong point for Biden, but 50% disapprove. Even among the Americans who support allowing Medicare to negotiate drug prices, approval of the Democratic president's handling of the issue remains relatively tepid: 55% approve, 43% disapprove. The results show any immediate political boost Biden gets for enacting the overwhelmingly popular policy may be limited.
The Texas Senate is deliberating at Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton’s impeachment trial
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Texas Senate is deliberating over whether impeached Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton should be removed from office. Paxton faces 16 articles of impeachment over allegations that he abused his power as Texas’ top lawyer to protect a donor who was under FBI investigation. The three-term incumbent has denounced the impeachment as politically motivated. His future is in the hands of a Republican Senate majority that includes his wife, state Sen. Angela Paxton, although she will not have a vote in the verdict.
New Mexico governor amends order suspending right to carry firearms to focus on parks, playgrounds
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has narrowed an order that broadly suspended the right to carry firearms in and around Albuquerque to apply only to public parks and playgrounds where children and their families gather. The governor's announcement Friday came amid public protests and legal challenges by gun-rights advocates and after a federal judge blocked part of the order and declared it unconstitutional. U.S. District Judge David Urias on Wednesday granted a temporary restraining order to block the suspension of gun rights until another hearing is held in early October.
Searchers look for more than 10,000 missing in flooded Libyan city where death toll eclipsed 11,000
DERNA, Libya (AP) — Libyan authorities have limited access to the flooded coastal city of Derna to dig through the mud and hollowed-out buildings for the more than 10,000 people still missing and presumed dead following a disaster that has already claimed more than 11,000 lives. Authorities warned Friday that waterborne disease and explosive ordnance that shifted during the early Monday flood could claim yet more lives. In the worst-affected areas of Derna, efforts to recover the dead and distribute aid have been plagued by confusion and a lack of resources. Libya’s two opposing governments, long divided by civil strife and war, have struggled to respond to the disaster.
Colombian painter and sculptor Fernando Botero, known for his inflated forms, has died at age 91
BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Renowned Colombian painter and sculptor Fernando Botero, whose depictions of people and objects in plump, exaggerated forms became emblems of Colombian art around the world, has died. He was 91. Lina Botero told the Colombian radio station Caracol that her father died Friday morning in Monaco of pneumonia complications. Botero depicted politicians, animals, saints, and scenes from his childhood in an inflated and colorful form that was instantly recognizable. During his lifetime the artist attained global fame and influence, despite his humble origins, and his paintings were exhibited around the world, while his imposing bronze sculptures can be found in the parks and avenues of many European and Latin American capitals.
History suggests 0-2 start is too difficult to overcome in the NFL
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Two losses in five days already puts the Minnesota Vikings in a big hole that’s been difficult for NFL teams to overcome. Since 1990, only 31 of the 270 clubs that began a season 0-2 advanced to the playoffs. The Cincinnati Bengals recovered from losing their first two last season to finish 12-4 and reached the AFC championship game. The Vikings have to buck the losing trend after another sloppy effort in a 34-28 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night. They had four costly fumbles, including Justin Jefferson losing the ball out of bounds in the end zone. That followed up a mistake-filled 20-17 loss at home to Tampa Bay in Week 1.
