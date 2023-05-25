Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes sentenced to 18 years for seditious conspiracy in Jan. 6 attack
WASHINGTON (AP) — Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for seditious conspiracy in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. He was sentenced Thursday after a landmark verdict convicting him of spearheading a weekslong plot to keep former President Donald Trump in power. He’s the first of the Jan. 6 defendants convicted of seditious conspiracy to receive his punishment. Rhodes’ sentencing comes just weeks after former Proud Boys national chairman Enrique Tarrio was convicted of seditious conspiracy. Rhodes did not use his chance to address the judge to express remorse or appeal for leniency, but instead claimed to be a “political prisoner."
Indiana doctor's discipline hearing centers on privacy, reporting of Ohio 10-year-old's abortion
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A hearing on whether an Indianapolis doctor should face disciplinary action after she spoke publicly about providing an abortion to a 10-year-old rape victim from neighboring Ohio has become a political flashpoint. The Medical Licensing Board’s hearing on Thursday comes after the state's Republican attorney general accused Dr. Caitlin Bernard of violating state law by not reporting the child abuse case to Indiana authorities, as well as patient privacy laws by telling a newspaper reporter about the treatment. Bernard and her lawyers maintains that she followed the law. A man has been charged in Columbus, Ohio, with raping the girl.
Kids could fill labor shortages, even in bars, if these lawmakers succeed
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Lawmakers in several states are looking to loosen child labor laws, even as the federal government cracks down on surging violations. In at least 10 states, legislators have proposed letting children work longer hours and in more hazardous occupations as a fix for labor shortages. They also say parents have the right to let their kids work, and without too much paperwork. But advocates against child exploitation are concerned by proposals allowing children to work late on school nights and serve alcohol in restaurants. Recent investigations by federal authorities found child workers exposed to dangerous conditions in meatpacking plants and automotive factories, industries that have struggled to find adult workers.
Supreme Court rules in favor of 94-year-old woman who got nothing when county took her condo
WASHINGTON (AP) — A unanimous Supreme Court has given a 94-year-old Minneapolis woman a new chance to recoup some money after the county kept the entire $40,000 when it sold her condominium over a small unpaid tax bill. The justices ruled Thursday that Hennepin County, Minnesota violated the constitutional rights of the woman, Geraldine Tyler, by taking her property without paying “just compensation.” Chief Justice John Roberts wrote for the court that the county "could not use the toehold of the tax debt to confiscate more property than was due.” Tyler, who now lives in an apartment building for older people, owed $2,300 in unpaid taxes, plus interest and penalties totalling $15,000. Minnesota is among roughly a dozen states that allow local jurisdictions to keep the excess money.
America aged rapidly in the last decade as baby boomers grew older and births dropped
America got older, faster during the decade ended in 2020. New census figures released Thursday show the share of U.S. residents age 65 or older ballooned by more than a third from 2010 through 2020, while the share of children declined, particularly those under age 5. Aging was propelled by the two largest cohorts in the U.S.: more baby boomers turning 65 or older and millennials moving into their 20s and 30s. Also, fewer children were born between 2010 and 2020. The most recent census was the first since the U.S. Supreme Court legalized same-sex marriage in 2015. Same-sex households made up 1.7% of households that included couples. The nation's median age is 38.8.
Target on the defensive after removing LGBTQ+-themed products
NEW YORK (AP) — Target once distinguished itself as being boldly supportive of the LGBTQ+ community. Now, it has tarnished that status after removing some LGBTQ+-themed products and relocating Pride Month displays to the back of stores in certain Southern locations. The company is addressing online complaints and in-store confrontations that it says were a threat to employees’ well-being. Target is facing a second backlash from customers who are upset by the discount retailer’s reaction to aggressive, anti-LGBTQ+ activism, which has also been sweeping through Republican state legislatures. Civil rights groups chided the company for caving to anti-LGBTQ customers who tipped over displays and expressed outrage over gender-fluid bathing suits.
A public person in a private country: Tina Turner reveled in 'normal' life in her Swiss home
KUESNACHT, Switzerland (AP) — In her adoptive country, Tina Turner was more than just a swivel-hipped rock, R&B and pop superstar. She unapologetically moved to Switzerland for its discretion and calm, carrying her very public persona into a very private country. She relished her life as a Swiss citizen — and the feeling was mutual. Mourners laid flowers and candles Thursday outside the gate of her lakeside villa in Kuesnacht, southeast of Zurich, where she lived for decades with her German music-producer husband Erwin Bach until her death on Wednesday. It was an understated tribute — reflective of the Swiss discretion that had drawn her to the rich Alpine country in the first place.
Air Force fighter pilot tapped by Biden to be next Joint Chiefs chairman has history of firsts
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Air Force fighter pilot tapped to be the next chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff got his call sign by ejecting from a burning F-16 fighter jet high above the Florida Everglades and falling into the watery sludge below. It was January 1991, and then-Capt. CQ Brown Jr. had just enough time in his parachute above alligator-full wetlands. He landed in the muck, which coated his body. That's how the man nominated to be the country’s next top military officer got his call sign: “Swamp Thing.” President Joe Biden announced he was nominating Brown for the chairman's job during a Rose Garden event on Thursday.
Head of Russian private army Wagner says his forces are handing control of Bakhmut to Moscow
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The head of the Russian private military contractor Wagner claims his forces have started pulling out of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine and handing over control to the Russian military. His announcement Thursday came days after he said Wagner troops had captured the ruined city. Yevgeny Prigozhin — a convicted criminal, Wagner’s millionaire owner with longtime links to Russian President Vladimir Putin — said in a video the handover would be completed by June 1. It was not possible to independently verify whether Wagner’s pullout from the bombed-out city has begun, and the Ukrainian General Staff said heavy fighting was continuing inside the eastern city after a nine-month battle that killed tens of thousands of people.
Which companies are leaving Russia and which are staying? Here's a look
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — More than 500 companies have suspended their business in Russia, and a similar number have withdrawn completely. A database kept by Yale University shows an additional 151 are “scaling back,” 175 are “buying time” and 230 are “digging in.” Chinese companies figure prominently in the last category. Volkswagen closed a long-delayed deal to sell its Russian business on Friday but still faces a contractor's lawsuit. Burger King and Carl’s Jr. are both still open in Moscow. An executive at Burger King's parent company has told employees that franchise agreements made it impossible to force the local operator to shut down while the company tries to sell its share in the joint Russia venture.
