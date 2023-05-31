Ahead of House debt ceiling vote, Biden shores up Democrats and McCarthy scrambles for GOP support
WASHINGTON (AP) — The debt ceiling and budget cuts package is heading toward a crucial U.S. House vote. President Joe Biden and Speaker Kevin McCarthy are working to assemble a coalition of centrist Democrats and Republicans to push it to passage over blowback from conservatives and some progressive dissent. Biden and McCarthy are rushing to avert a potentially disastrous U.S. default in less than week. Despite deep disappointment from hard-right Republicans that budget cuts don't go far enough, McCarthy insists he'll have the votes to ensure approval. The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office says the package reduces deficits by $1.5 trillion over the decade. Liberal Democrats are upset the deal greenlights a natural gas pipeline development through Appalachia.
Moscow drone attack exposes Russia's vulnerabilities, fuels criticism of military
A drone attack on Moscow has exposed breaches in Russia’s air defenses and underlined the Russian capital’s vulnerability amid expectations of a massive Ukrainian counteroffensive. Tuesday's strikes that lightly damaged three apartment buildings angered Russian hawks, who criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin and the military brass for failing to protect Moscow. Ukrainian authorities rejoiced over Tuesday’s attack but customarily avoided claiming responsibility. The raid followed a May 3 drone strike on the Kremlin that lightly damaged the roof of a building serving as one of Putin’s official residences. Previously, drones came down near Moscow in what Russian authorities described as botched Ukrainian attempts to attack the city.
Nevada Republican governor approves abortion protections in cross-party move
CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo has signed a bill enshrining existing protections for out-of-state abortion patients and in-state providers. The move on Tuesday marks a rare occurrence of a Republican governor approving measures that are part of Democrats’ vow to make the western swing state an abortion safe haven. The bill codifies former Gov. Steve Sisolak's executive order from last year. Sisolak lost reelection to Lombardo. The executive order bars state agencies from assisting other states in out-of-state investigations that could lead to prosecution of abortion patients. It also ensures medical boards and commissions that oversee medical licenses do not discipline or disqualify doctors who provide abortions.
North Korea spy satellite launch fails as rocket falls into the sea
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea’s attempt to put the country’s first spy satellite into space failed. Wednesday's failed launch is a setback to leader Kim Jong Un’s push to boost his military capabilities. After its unusually quick admission of failure, North Korea vowed to conduct a second launch after learning what went wrong. A satellite launch by North Korea is a violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions. South Korea and Japan briefly urged residents to seek shelter during the launch. South Korea’s Defense Ministry released photos of a salvaged white, metal cylinder suspected to be part of the crashed North Korean rocket.
GOP chairman moves to hold FBI director Wray in contempt over Biden doc
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans in Congress are locked in an escalating fight with the director of the FBI. The chairman of the House Oversight Committee says he plans to hold Wray in contempt of Congress over a record related to President Joe Biden and his family. Rep. James Comer says the FBI is withholding the record, which he claims is related to “an alleged criminal scheme” involving Biden and a foreign national. The FBI says it has made an “extraordinary" offer to let Republicans view the record under certain conditions. The White House calls the Republican effort “unfounded” and “politically motivated.”
Donald Trump’s legal team and Manhattan prosecutors spar over where he will stand trial
NEW YORK (AP) — Ten months before Donald Trump is scheduled to stand trial in his historic New York City criminal case, Manhattan prosecutors are in a tug of war with the former president’s legal team over precisely where he will be tried. Trump’s lawyers are angling to have the hush money case moved to federal court, while the Manhattan district attorney’s office said in court papers Tuesday that it should remain in state court where it began. Ultimately a federal judge in Manhattan will have to decide whether to seize control of the case or keep it in state court. That will likely come after a June 27 hearing on the issue.
Iowa apartment collapse leaves residents missing, rubble too dangerous to search
DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa mayor says five Davenport residents are missing, including two people who could still be in the wreckage of a partly collapsed apartment building. Davenport Mayor Mike Matson and the police chief confirmed the numbers at a news conference on Tuesday. Critics have accused the city of moving too quickly toward demolishing the building after it partially collapsed Sunday evening. Before the collapse, tenants had been allowed to remain in the building while repairs were being done. A woman was rescued Monday after authorities initially said no one was left inside. No fatalities have been reported. Dozens of people gathered outside the wreckage on Tuesday night and held a candlelight vigil.
NYPD officer cites 'courtesy cards,' used by friends and family of cops, as source of corruption
NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City police officer is speaking out against the use of “courtesy cards” by friends and relatives of cops, accusing department leaders of maintaining a sprawling system of impunity that has fueled both reckless driving and racist traffic stops. The laminated cards have long been treated as a perk of the job, allowing those with a connection to law enforcement to get out of a traffic stop or other minor infraction. But in a federal lawsuit filed in Manhattan, Officer Mathew Bianchi described a practice of selective enforcement that has become increasingly brazen, with consequences for officers who don’t follow the unwritten policy.
CEOs got smaller raises. It would still take a typical worker two lifetimes to make their annual pay
After ballooning for years, CEO pay growth is finally slowing. The typical compensation package for chief executives who run S&P 500 companies rose just 0.9% last year, to a median of $14.8 million, according to data analyzed for The AP by Equilar. It was the smallest increase since 2015. Still, that’s unlikely to quell mounting criticism that CEO pay has become excessively high and the imbalance between company bosses and rank-and-file workers too wide. The median pay for workers at companies included in the AP survey was $77,178, up 1.3%. That means it would take that worker 186 years to make what a CEO making the median pay earned just last year.
Malaysia finds 100 old artillery shells on Chinese barge, says it likely plundered WWII shipwrecks
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia’s maritime agency says a detained Chinese barge likely plundered two World War II British shipwrecks in the South China Sea after discovering another 100 old artillery shells on it. Malaysian media reported that illegal salvage operators are believed to have targeted the HMS Repulse and HMS Prince of Wales, which were sunk in 1941 by Japanese torpedoes. Over 800 sailors perished, and the shipwrecks are designated war graves. The agency detained the barge on Sunday for anchoring without a permit. It found piles of scrap metal and an artillery shell believed to be from World War II. The agency said a thorough search Tuesday found another 100 artillery shells on the vessel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.