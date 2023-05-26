From the Civil War to today's mattress sales, Memorial Day is full of contradiction
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Memorial Day is supposed to be about mourning the nation’s fallen service members. But it’s come to anchor the unofficial start of summer and a long weekend of retail discounts. Memorial Day has long been a source of contention and contradiction, from its shifting origin stories to today’s mattress sales. Auto club AAA forecasts that this holiday weekend could be “one for the record books, especially at airports.” More than 42 million Americans are projected to travel 50 miles or more. Compared to last year, 2.7 million more people will travel for the unofficial start of summer. And that's despite inflation.
Debt ceiling deadline is extended to June 5, later than previously estimated, Yellen says
WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says the projected debt ceiling deadline is extended to June 5, later than previously estimated. Yellen said in a letter Friday to Congress that inaction on raising the borrowing limit would “cause severe hardship.” House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and debt ceiling negotiators have hit “crunch” time as they strain to make a deal with the White House to raise the nation's debt limit, avert default and cut federal spending. McCarthy said Friday there is still more work to do. Negotiators are racing for agreement this weekend. A federal default on the national debt could send the economy into chaos.
Indiana doctor reprimanded, fined $3,000 for talking publicly about Ohio 10-year-old's abortion
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indiana board has decided to reprimand an Indianapolis doctor after finding that she violated patient privacy laws by talking publicly about providing an abortion to a 10-year-old rape victim from neighboring Ohio. The state Medical Licensing Board voted that Dr. Caitlin Bernard didn’t abide by privacy laws when she told a newspaper reporter about the girl’s treatment in a case that became a flashpoint in the national abortion debate days after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last summer. Board members chose to fine Bernard $3,000 for the violations, turning down a request from the attorney general’s office to suspend Bernard’s license.
Elon Musk's brain implant company Neuralink says it has US approval to begin trials in people
Elon Musk’s brain implant company Neuralink says it's gotten permission from U.S. regulators to begin testing its device in people. The company made the announcement on Twitter Thursday evening. Officials with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration wouldn't confirm or deny whether the agency granted the approval, but a press officer acknowledged the announcement. Neuralink is one of many groups working on linking the nervous system to computers. The Neuralink device is about the size of a large coin and is designed to be implanted in the skull. Musk previously said one of the first applications in people would to attempt to restore vision.
Why Texas' GOP-controlled House wants to impeach Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — After years of legal and ethical scandals swirling around Texas Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton, the state’s GOP-controlled House of Representatives has moved toward an impeachment vote that could quickly throw him from office. The extraordinary and rarely used maneuver comes in the final days of the legislative session and sets up a bruising political fight. On one side is Paxton, who has allied himself closely with former President Donald Trump and the state’s hard-right conservatives. On the other is House Republican leadership, who appear to have suddenly had enough of the allegations of wrongdoing that have long dogged Texas’ top lawyer.
After yearslong delay, DEA revokes license of drug distributor over opioid crisis failures
The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration has stripped one of the nation’s largest pharmaceutical distributors of its license to sell highly addictive painkillers after determining it failed to flag thousands of suspicious, high-volume orders at the height of the opioid crisis. The revocation order against Morris & Dickson Co. that threatens to put the Louisiana-based company out of business came two days after an Associated Press investigation found the DEA allowed the company to keep shipping drugs for nearly four years after a judge recommended the harshest punishment for its “cavalier disregard” of rules aimed at preventing opioid abuse.
Always wanted a lighthouse? US is giving some away, selling others at auction
BOSTON (AP) — Ten lighthouses that for generations have stood like sentinels along America’s shorelines protecting mariners from peril and guiding them to safety are being given away at no cost or sold at auction by the federal government. The aim of the program run by the General Services Administration is to preserve the properties, most of which are more than a century old. The development of modern technology, including GPS, means lighthouses are no longer essential for navigation and not critical to the Coast Guard's mission. Since the passage of the National Historic Lighthouse Preservation Act in 2000, the GSA the ownership of about 150 lighthouses have been transferred.
See the moments after a passenger opened a plane door during flight
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Asiana Airlines and government officials say a passenger opened an emergency exit door during a flight in South Korea. Air blew through the cabin, slightly injuring 12 people. Some people on board tried to stop the person, who was able to partially open the door. The plane with 194 people was heading to Daegu from the southern island of Jeju and the incident occurred as it was nearing its destination at an altitude of 700 feet. It landed safely and the unidentified person was detained by airport police. The Transport Ministry says 12 people were taken to hospitals with minor injuries.
ESSAY: A mega-fan's appreciation for Tina Turner's limitless energy and lessons of survival
DALLAS (AP) — Adam Kealoha Causey was just 10 years old the first time he truly heard Tina Turner's voice. As The Associated Press writer notes in an essay, the moment was transforming. He would go on to become a mega-fan, accompanying and later bringing his parents to several of her rollicking live concerts. And he would also come to deeply appreciate the Grammy winner and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer's lasting endurance not only as an artist but as a brave and outspoken survivor of domestic violence. When he heard of Turner's death at 83, Causey decided it was time to repay the gift she had given him with some appreciative words of his own.
Bear helps itself to 60 cupcakes from Connecticut bakery, scares employees
AVON, Conn. (AP) — A hungry bear barged into the garage of a Connecticut bakery, scared several employees and helped itself to 60 cupcakes before ambling away. Workers at Taste by Spellbound in Avon were loading cakes into a van for delivery to another location on Wednesday when the bear showed up. Bakery owner Miriam Stephens wrote in an Instagram post that she heard employee Maureen Williams “screaming bloody murder” and yelling that there was a bear in the garage. The bear grabbed a container of cupcakes and ate 60 of them. It was gone by the time police arrived.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.