North Korea silent about its apparent detention of the US soldier who bolted across the border
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has been silent about the highly unusual entry of an American soldier across the Koreas’ heavily fortified border although it test-fired short-range missiles in its latest weapons display. Travis King, who bolted across the border Tuesday, is the first known American detained in the North in nearly five years. The North’s missile launches Wednesday were seen as unrelated. Instead, they were suspected to be a protest of the deployment of a U.S. nuclear-armed submarine in South Korea the previous day. King had served time in a South Korean prison for assault and was being sent home to Fort Bliss, Texas, when he disappeared. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin confirmed King was likely now in North Korean custody.
Trump's target letter suggests the sprawling US probe into the 2020 election is zeroing in on him
WASHINGTON (AP) — A target letter sent to Donald Trump suggests that a sprawling Justice Department investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 elections is zeroing in on him. Federal prosecutors have cast a wide net, asking witnesses in recent months about a chaotic White House meeting that included discussion of seizing voting machines and about lawyers’ involvement in plans to block the transfer of power. They’ve also discussed with witnesses schemes by Trump associates to enlist slates of Republican fake electors in battleground states won by Democrat Joe Biden and interviewed state election officials who faced pressure campaigns over the election results.
Russia launches intense night attacks across Ukraine and targets the southern port city of Odesa
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials say Russia has launched an intense series of nighttime air attacks using drones and missiles against targets across Ukraine. The head of Kyiv's military administration said on Wednesday the southern port city of Odesa was targeted with especially fierce strikes for a second consecutive night. No casualties have been reported so far. Meanwhile, a fire at a military facility in Russian-annexed Crimea caused the closure of an important highway and the evacuation of over 2,200 civilians from four villages, according to Russian officials.
Phoenix scorches at 110 for 19th straight day, breaking big US city records in global heat wave
PHOENIX (AP) — The extreme heat scorching Phoenix set a record Tuesday, the 19th consecutive day temperatures hit at least 110 degrees Fahrenheit in a summer of suffering that's echoing around much of the globe. As human-caused climate change and a newly formed El Nino are combining to shatter heat records worldwide, the Phoenix region stands apart among major metropolitan areas in the U.S. Weather historian Christopher Burt of the Weather Company says no other major city has had any streak of 110-degree days or 90-degree nights longer than Phoenix.
Israeli president's speech to Congress highlights 'unbreakable bond' despite US unease
WASHINGTON (AP) — Israel’s figurehead president speaks to Congress in an appearance aimed at demonstrating what he calls the “unbreakable bond” between Israel and the U.S. The show of unity Wednesday is coming despite U.S. concerns over Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s controversial judicial overhaul and ongoing settlement construction in the West Bank. Isaac Herzog will become the second Israeli president, after his father, Chaim Herzog, to address Congress. His speech will mark modern Israel’s celebration of its 75th year. But the Israeli president’s visit also is exposing the difficulties that Democrats face in balancing longstanding U.S. support for ally Israel with disapproval of some actions by Netanyahu’s government, a coalition of ultranationalist and ultra-Orthodox parties.
Climate and violence hobble Nigeria's push to rely on its own wheat after the hit from Russia's war
ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Nigeria is trying to make Africa’s largest economy reliant on its own wheat production. But climate change and violence in the northern part of the country, where grains are largely grown, have hindered these efforts. That has worsened local food prices because Nigeria hasn't been able to produce enough wheat to make up for lost supplies tied to Russia's war in Ukraine. Russia’s decision this week to back out of an accord allowing Ukraine to ship grain from the Black Sea could make things worse after Ukraine had pledged more supplies of wheat at lower prices. Some farmers are seeing extreme heat and irregular rain contributing to wheat yields dropping in half.
Adrift for months, Australian and his dog lived on raw fish until Mexican fishermen rescued them
MANZANILLO, Mexico (AP) — Lost at sea for months on a disabled catamaran, with no way to cook and no source of fresh water but the rain, Australian Timothy Shaddock said he expected to die. But there was a lot he liked about the experience, he said, like swims in the sea, the company of his dog Bella, and the sight of the moon over the water. In a press conference as he came ashore Tuesday, Shaddock dwelled on his love of the sea, and declined to describe the “many, many, many bad days” he experienced before being rescued by a tuna fishing boat. He said he and Bella lived on raw fish and rainwater, and worked maintaining the boat almost all the time he wasn't sleeping.
Northwestern hazing scandal puts school in company with schools such as Penn State
Northwestern has been added to a long list of American universities to face a scandal in athletics and may eventually join the trend of making large payouts following allegations of sexual abuse. A former Wildcats football player filed the first lawsuit against Pat Fitzgerald and members of the school’s leadership on Tuesday, seeking damages stemming from a hazing scandal that cost the former football coach his job. More lawsuits are expected to follow from former football and baseball players as well as from student-athletes who played other sports for the private school.
'Oppenheimer' stirs up conflicted history for Los Alamos and New Mexico downwinders
LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (AP) — An upcoming movie about a man who changed the course of the world’s history by shepherding the development of the first atomic bomb is expected to be a blockbuster. But for a community downwind of the New Mexico testing site, director Christopher Nolan's “Oppenheimer” will be painful. New Mexicans who were exposed to radiation from the world's first atomic blast during World War II's top-secret Manhattan Project have never been fully recognized. Downwinders are calling on Nolan and others to help raise awareness of the health implications of Oppenheimer's work. Meanwhile, officials in Los Alamos are preparing for the spotlight. They see it as a chance to help visitors learn about the town's complicated history.
Chinese livestreamers set their sights on TikTok sales to shoppers in the US and Europe
HONG KONG (AP) — Chinese livestreamers have set their sights on selling to TikTok shoppers in the U.S. and Europe. They are hawking everything from bags and apparel to crystals in hopes that overseas livestream shopping could vastly increase their sales. The livestream e-commerce market in China is forecast to reach 4.9 trillion yuan ($676 billion). this year and popular hosts like “Lipstick King” Austin Li rack up tens of millions of dollars in sales in a single livestream. Boot camps have sprouted up in China to teach livestream hosts how to become better salespeople. But it's unclear whether their overseas ambitions can be realized given TikTok's uncertain future in the U.S.
