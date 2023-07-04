Israeli troops begin leaving Jenin camp, hours after Palestinian attacker wounds 8 in Tel Aviv
JENIN, West Bank (AP) — The Israeli military has begun withdrawing troops from a militant stronghold in the occupied West Bank. The move winds down an intense two-day operation that killed at least 12 Palestinians, confiscated hundreds of weapons and left a wide swath of damage in its wake. But heavy fighting between Israeli troops and Palestinian militants continues in parts of the Jenin refugee camp late Tuesday, delaying the planned pullout. The development came hours after a Hamas militant rammed his car into a Tel Aviv bus stop and began stabbing people, wounding eight people before he was killed by an armed bystander. Hamas says the attack was revenge for the Israeli offensive at the camp, which was launched Monday.
In a polarized US, how to define a patriot increasingly depends on who's being asked
Millions of Americans will attend parades, fireworks, barbecues and other Independence Day events, celebrating the courage and sacrifices of the nation’s 18th century patriots who fought for the nation’s independence from England and what they considered an unjust government. But that is only one version of a “patriot.” Today the word “patriot” and its variants have morphed beyond the original meaning. “Patriot” has become infused in political rhetoric and school curriculums, with varying definitions, while being appropriated by white nationalist groups. Trying to define what a patriot is often depends on who is being asked.
Five dead in Philadelphia-area shooting that's nation's worst violence yet around July 4
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A 40-year-old man with a rifle, a pistol, a bulletproof vest, extra magazines and a police scanner fatally shot four men on the streets of a Philadelphia neighborhood and chased and killed a fifth man inside a home, police say. Two boys, ages 2 and 13, were also wounded in the Monday night shooting spree that made the city the site of the nation’s worst violence around the July 4 holiday. The gunman fired at police as they chased him for blocks. When they caught up, he surrendered in an alley, Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw says. The shooter had no prior connection to the victims, she says.
'Liberty, equality, fraternity' for all? New riots make France confront an old problem
PARIS (AP) — The lofty ideals of “Liberty, Equality, Fraternity" to which France aspires are embossed on its coins and carved above its school doors. But they are not what some French people who are Black or brown saw in a deadly police shooting. A shocking video of an officer firing at and killing a delivery driver of north African descent triggered nationwide protests. The 17-year-old, Nahel, was declared dead at 9:15 a.m. last Tuesday. As was also the case with the footage of George Floyd’s killing in the United States, the images left some people wondering whether police abuses sometimes go unpunished because they aren’t captured on camera.
Russia says it foiled Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow as Kyiv's counteroffensive grinds on
The Russian military says it has fended off a Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow that prompted authorities to briefly close one of the city's airports. Ukrainian authorities didn’t claim responsibility for the raid. Tuesday's attack follows previous similar raids on the Russian capital. It comes after a mutiny launched by mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin which saw his Wagner troops approach Moscow in the biggest challenge to Russian President Vladimir Putin in more than two decades. The Russian Defense Ministry said in the new incident four drones were downed by air defenses on the outskirts of Moscow and one was jammed and forced down. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said there were no casualties or damage.
Joey Chestnut shakes off rain delay and defends title at Nathan's Fourth of July hot dog contest
Eating superstar Joey “Jaws” Chestnut shook off a rain delay and gobbled his way to another win at Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest. Chestnut downed 62 franks and buns in 10 minutes for a double-digit victory over his nearest competitor, who ate 49. It was Chestnut's 16th win. In the women's division, defending champion Miki Sudo forced down 39 1/2 hot dogs and buns to claim her ninth title. The women's contest went off on schedule but stormy weather moved over New York City's Coney Island delayed the men's competition for about two hours. The annual contest drew competitors from a handful of countries around the world.
Princess Kate takes her seat in Royal Box at Wimbledon, right next to Roger Federer
WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — The Princess of Wales had the best seat in the house on Centre Court at Wimbledon. Kate took her place in the front row of the Royal Box right next to Roger Federer. The future queen was wearing a mint green blazer. She made her way down to her seat only moments before Federer was feted ahead of the opening match on Day 2 of the grass-court tournament. Kate has been somewhat of a regular visitor to Wimbledon since marrying Prince William. The late Queen Elizabeth II made only a handful of trips to the All England Club during her 70-year reign. Her last appearance in the Royal Box was in 2010.
Kremlin open to talks over potential prisoner swap involving detained US reporter Evan Gershkovich
MOSCOW (AP) — The Kremlin is holding the door open for contacts with the U.S. regarding a possible prisoner exchange that could potentially involve jailed Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich. But it has emphasized that such talks must be confidential. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was asked on Tuesday whether the previous day's consular visits to Gershkovich, who has been held behind bars in Moscow since March on charges of espionage, and Vladimir Dunaev, a Russian citizen in U.S. custody on cybercrime charges, could potentially herald a prisoner swap. He responded that "there have been certain contacts on the subject, but we don’t want them to be discussed in public.”
The American flag wasn't always revered as it is today. At the beginning, it was an afterthought
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The American flag will be flown throughout the country on July 4, but it wasn't always a revered and debated symbol. Unlike the right to assemble or trial by jury, the flag's role was not prescribed by the founders: Flags would have been rare during early Independence Day celebrations and were so peripheral to early U.S. history that no original flag exists. Its evolution over the past 2 1-2 centuries reflects the current events of a given moment and the country’s transformation from confederation of states to global superpower. In the words of one scholar, the flag was “really an afterthought.”
Injunction blocks Biden administration from working with social media firms about 'protected speech'
A judge on Tuesday prohibited several federal agencies and officials of the Biden administration from working with social media companies about “protected speech,” a decision called “a blow to censorship” by one of the Republican officials whose lawsuit prompted the ruling. U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty of Louisiana granted the injunction in response to a 2022 lawsuit alleging that the government overstepped in its efforts to convince social media companies to address postings that could result in vaccine hesitancy during the COVID-19 pandemic or affect elections. A White House official says the administration “has promoted responsible actions to protect public health, safety, and security.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.