Recapping the revolt in Russia, through the words of 4 presidents and a mutinous warlord
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The dramatic rebellion by a mercenary warlord in Russia that challenged President Vladimir Putin was punctuated by dramatic language of the key protagonists – and some long silences. Mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin incited a rebellion and sent his troops toward Moscow but aborted his mutiny when the Belarusian president brokered an agreement that included exile for the warlord in Belarus. The revolt laid bare deep divisions within Russian power circles. It tarnished Putin’s aura of complete control, and gave Ukrainians hope that Russian infighting could create opportunities for them.
France will deploy 40,000 police officers to quell violence that followed deadly police shooting
NANTERRE, France (AP) — France will deploy 40,000 police officers overnight to quell violence that engulfed cities and towns in the wake of a deadly police shooting, France’s interior minister said Thursday. Scores of police officers have been injured, according to ministers. The justice minister, Éric Dupond-Moretti, gave a figure of 130 police officers injured. “All this has to stop,” the minister declared. He gave no details about the types and seriousness of the injuries. Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, who oversees the police, later gave a higher figure of 170 injured. He said none of the injuries were life-threatening.
The AP Interview: Olympics boss vows Paris Games will be safe, says no resignations planned in probe
SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — Tony Estanguet won gold medals for canoeing in the 2000, 2004 and 2012 Olympic Games. Now, the trim 45-year-old is the face and chief organizer of the 2024 Paris Games. He presides over a rapidly growing workforce whose preparations were progressing largely smoothly before financial crime investigators raided their headquarters last week. In an interview with The Associated Press, Estanguet insists that the two French police probes into Olympic-related contracts bear no comparison with corruption and ethics scandals that have dogged the Olympic movement and its flagship money-spinning event for decades. He says senior colleagues who are subject to the investigations will not resign “for the moment.”
Expect a hot, smoky summer in much of America. Here's why you'd better get used to it
Forecasters say the only break much of America can hope for anytime soon from eye-watering dangerous smoke from fire-struck Canada is brief bouts of shirt-soaking sweltering heat and humidity from a southern heat wave that has already proven deadly. Even then the smoke will likely come back to the Midwest and East. That’s because neither the 235 out-of-control Canadian wildfires nor the stuck weather pattern that’s responsible for this mess of meteorological maladies are stubbornly showing no signs of relenting for the next week or longer. That's what meteorologists at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Weather Prediction Center figure.
Israeli killing of 15-year-old Palestinian girl in West Bank casts light on civilian casualties
JENIN REFUGEE CAMP, West Bank (AP) — A 15-year-old Palestinian girl, Sadeel Naghniyeh, was killed by suspected Israeli fire when a raid into the refugee camp last week ignited the fiercest Israeli-Palestinian fighting in years. Her eighth-grade classmates carried her dead body at her funeral. Witness accounts and surveillance videos suggest that there were no clashes at that time on her street. The killing of Sadeel — one of 12 Palestinians under the age of 16 killed by suspected Israeli fire in the West Bank this year, according to a tally by The Associated Press — has renewed scrutiny of the military’s record of causing civilian casualties as violence surges in the occupied territory.
Trump's GOP support dips slightly after his indictment over classified documents, AP-NORC poll finds
NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump’s criminal indictment on charges of mishandling government secrets appears to have dented his popularity among Republicans — but only slightly. That's according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Sixty percent of Republicans now have a favorable view of Trump. That number is down slightly from April, when 68% of Republicans said they had a favorable view of the 2024 GOP presidential front-runner. The poll found 38% of Republicans have an unfavorable view of Trump, up from 30% in April. The dip suggests some Republicans could be growing weary of Trump’s never-ending legal drama.
Biden is wrapping a campaign fundraising blitz aimed at making a bold early statement
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has cozied up to high-dollar donors at posh Upper East Side penthouses and on West Coast decks gussied up with floral arrangements and flags in recent weeks. He has two more fundraisers in New York on Thursday that will close out an end-of-quarter campaign blitz his team believes will put him on strong financial footing for a contest they expect to set new spending records. While the first quarter is widely viewed as a benchmark of campaign strength, Jeffrey Katzenberg, the Hollywood mogul, Democratic mega-donor and co-chair of Biden’s campaign, said there is “no urgency right now” for Biden to raise or spend vast sums since he lacks a credible primary threat, and the election is 16 months away.
UK appeals court rules that plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda is unlawful
LONDON (AP) — A British court has ruled that a government plan to send asylum-seekers to Rwanda in an attempt to deter migrants from making risky journeys across the English Channel is unlawful. Court of Appeal judges said Rwanda could not be considered a “safe third country” where migrants could be sent. The government is likely to challenge the ruling at the U.K. Supreme Court. The Conservative government of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has pledged to “stop the boats” -– the overcrowded dinghies and other small craft that make the journey from northern France carrying migrants who hope to live in the U.K. More than 45,000 people arrived in Britain across the Channel in 2022, and several died in the attempt.
Facebook content moderators in Kenya call the work 'torture.' Their lawsuit may ripple worldwide
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Nearly 200 former content moderators for Facebook are suing the company and a local contractor in a court case in Kenya that could have implications for the work worldwide. They are the first known moderators outside the United States to lodge such a complaint. The former employees from several African countries allege poor working conditions including low pay and insufficient mental health support. They say they are haunted by the graphic videos and other content they watched so the rest of the world wouldn't have to. One former moderator says it was like taking a bullet for Facebook users, and another called the work “torture.”
Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán throws 1st perfect game since 2012. It’s the 24th in MLB history
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Domingo Germán of the New York Yankees has pitched the 24th perfect game in major league history, retiring every Oakland batter in an 11-0 victory over the Athletics. It was the first perfect game since Seattle Mariners ace Félix Hernández threw one against the Tampa Bay Rays on Aug. 15, 2012. There were three that season — but none since until Germán finished the first no-hitter in the big leagues this year. Coming off a pair of terrible starts, Germán struck out nine against the A’s, who have the worst record in the majors. The 30-year-old right-hander had never before thrown a complete game in the big leagues. He was winless in six previous outings against Oakland.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.