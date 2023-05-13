DeSantis in Iowa warns of GOP 'culture of losing' as weather sidelines Trump's event in the state
SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is seeking to weaken former President Donald Trump’s grip on the Republican Party as he courts voters in battleground Iowa. Both prospects for the GOP presidential nomination were to hold events in the state Saturday, but a tornado warning prompted Trump to cancel his. DeSantis is expected to announce his 2024 presidential campaign any day. He briefly flipped burgers and pork chops at a picnic fundraiser in Sioux Center that drew hundreds of conservatives. At the podium, DeSantis highlighted his willingness to embrace conservative cultural fights and sprinkled his remarks with indirect jabs at Trump.
North Carolina governor vetoes abortion limits, launches override showdown
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s Democratic governor has vetoed legislation that would have banned nearly all abortions after 12 weeks of pregnancy. The veto came Saturday, during a public rally. About a thousand abortion-rights activists and voters watched on a plaza in Raleigh as Gov. Roy Cooper affixed his veto stamp to the bill, which also places additional restrictions on physicians, abortion clinics and the women seeking the procedure. The veto launches a major test for leaders of the GOP-controlled General Assembly to attempt to override Cooper’s veto. Cooper is a strong abortion-rights supporter. He had until Sunday night to act on the measure that would tighten current state law that bans most abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy.
End of Title 42 hasn't stopped migrants' push north to US from across the Americas
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Confusion has rippled from the U.S.-Mexico border to migrant routes across the Americas, as migrants scramble to understand complex and ever-changing laws. And while Title 42 has come to an end, the crush of migrants headed north has not. From the rolling mountains and jungles in Central America to the tops trains roaring through Mexico, migrants from Venezuela, Cuba, Haiti, Colombia, Nicaragua, Ecuador and beyond push forward on their journeys. “We’ve already done everything humanly possible to get where we are,” said one Venezuelan migrant, resting in a park near a river dividing Mexico and Guatemala. “Our hands are tied.”
Zelenskyy meets Pope Francis at Vatican and seeks backing for Ukraine's peace plan
ROME (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has met with Pope Francis at the Vatican, saying later he sought the pontiff's support for Ukraine's peace plan. The pontiff has previously offered his efforts to try to end the war that Russia began with its invasion of Ukraine a year ago. Francis has previously said the Vatican has launched a behind-the-scenes initiative to try to end the war. Earlier on Saturday, Zelenskyy received assurances from Italian leaders of continued military and financial support. Premier Giorgia Meloni, who staunchly supports military aid for Ukraine, said Italy would back the country “360 degrees for all the time necessary and beyond.”
Biden's reelection pitch that he can govern well faces daunting challenges with debt, border, more
WASHINGTON (AP) — Three weeks since launching his reelection campaign, President Joe Biden is confronting a sweeping set of problems in his day job that defy easy solutions and are not entirely within his control. If, as his advisers believe, the single best thing Biden can do for his reelection prospects is to govern well, then the coming weeks can pose a near-existential test of his path to a second term. He's facing a showdown with Congress over the debt limit, chaos at the border as pandemic restrictions ease, and a pivotal foreign trip meant to sustain support for Ukraine and contain a more assertive China in the Indo-Pacific.
Pop acts sing for glory at Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool, with Ukraine in spotlight
LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — The grand final of the Eurovision Song Contest has kicked off in Liverpool. A Swedish diva and a party-loving Finnish rapper among favorites to win a joyous multinational music competition clouded, for a second year running, by the war in Ukraine. Britain is hosting the event on behalf of Ukraine, which won last year’s competition, and the show includes performances by Ukrainian musicians including 2022 Eurovision winner Kalush Orchestra. Swedish singer Loreen is bookies' favorite to win the competition, with Finnish party rapper Käärijä also a strong contender. Twenty-six countries are competing in the grand final, with the winner decided by a mix of jury and public votes.
Tanked Biden pick highlights escalation of dark-money forces
WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden nominated Gigi Sohn to serve on the Federal Communications Commission, she expected to face criticism over her desire to expand free internet access and improve competition among broadband providers. Instead, Sohn found herself the target of an aggressive campaign funded by an organization that doesn’t have to disclose its donors. The American Accountability Foundation called Sohn too partisan, anti-police and soft on sex trafficking. Sohn withdrew her nomination, partly blaming "dark money political groups with bottomless pockets.” The battle over Sohn’s nomination shows how such organizations are swaying public opinion and is emblematic of how nominees' missteps are being used against them by such groups.
Tennessee company refuses US request to recall 67 million potentially dangerous air bag inflators
DETROIT (AP) — A Tennessee company could be heading for a legal battle with U.S. auto safety regulators after refusing a request to recall millions of potentially dangerous air bag inflators. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is demanding that ARC Automotive of Knoxville recall 67 million inflators because they could explode and hurl shrapnel. The agency says at least two people have been killed in the U.S. and Canada, and six others have been hurt as a result of defective ARC inflators. The recall would cover about one-quarter of the vehicles now on U.S. roadways. In a letter posted late Friday, the agency told ARC that it has tentatively concluded a that the inflators have a safety defect. But ARC responded that no defect exists.
Michigan boy uses a slingshot to save his sister from being abducted from backyard, police say
ALPENA, Mich. (AP) — Authorities in Michigan say a girl was able to escape an attempted kidnapping when her brother used a slingshot to strike the would-be attacker this week. The Michigan State Police arrested the accused assailant, a 17-year-old boy, on Wednesday. They say the 8-year-old girl was in her backyard when the teen came out of the woods, grabbed her and covered her mouth. According to police, the girl's 13-year-old brother hit the alleged attacker in the head and chest using a slingshot. The suspect was arrested later in the city of Alpena. His name hasn't been released although he has been charged as an adult.
This tribe’s land was cut in two by US borders. Its fight for access could help dozens of others
The Pascua Yaqui Tribe has drafted regulations in an effort to formalize the border-crossing process for their relatives in Mexico coming to their reservation in Arizona. Like dozens of Native American nations across the U.S., the Pascua Yaqui Tribe was sliced in two by modern-day international borders. When deer dancers and musicians living in Sonora, Mexico, make the trip into the U.S. for ceremonies, they may be detained or have their cultural objects confiscated. The effort is part of their work with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s recently formed Tribal Homeland Security Advisory Council. DHS did not respond to repeated requests for comment on the status of the regulations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.