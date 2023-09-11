North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is headed for Russia, setting the stage for a meeting with Putin
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has departed for Russia where he is expected to hold a highly anticipated meeting with President Vladimir Putin that has sparked Western concerns about a potential arms deal for Moscow’s war in Ukraine. The Kremlin’s website said Kim’s visit is at Putin's invitation and would take place “in the coming days.” The visit also was reported by North Korea’s official KCNA news agency, saying he would meet with Putin. Associated Press journalists near the North Korea-Russia border saw a green train with yellow trim — similar to one used by Kim on previous foreign trips — at a station on the North Korean side.
US moves to advance prisoner swap deal with Iran and release $6 billion in frozen Iranian funds
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has cleared the way for the release of five American citizens detained in Iran by issuing a blanket waiver for international banks to transfer $6 billion in frozen Iranian money in South Korea without fear of U.S. sanctions. Secretary of State Antony Blinken signed off on the move last week but Congress was not notified of the decision until Monday, according to the notification, which was obtained by The Associated Press. The waiver means that European, Middle Eastern and Asian banks will not run afoul of U.S. sanctions in converting the frozen money in South Korea and transferring it to Qatar's central bank, where it will be held for Iran to use for the purchase of humanitarian goods.
US approves updated COVID vaccines to rev up protection this fall
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. regulators have approved updated COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna, shots aimed at revving up protection this fall and winter. The Food and Drug Administration's decision Monday is part of a shift to treat fall COVID-19 vaccine updates much like getting a yearly flu shot. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention must sign off. Its advisers meet Tuesday to recommend how to best use this round of vaccinations. The shots could begin later this week. Both the COVID-19 and flu shot can be given at the same time.
Trump lawyers seek recusal of judge in DC presiding over federal election subversion case
WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawyers for Donald Trump have asked the federal judge presiding over his election subversion case in Washington to recuse herself. They say her past public statements about the former president and his connection to the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol call into question whether she can be fair. The recusal motion Monday from Trump’s lawyers takes aim at U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, a former assistant public defender who was nominated to the bench by President Barack Obama. She has stood out as one of the toughest punishers of Jan. 6 defendants.
The US marks 22 years since 9/11 with tributes and tears, from ground zero to Alaska
NEW YORK (AP) — Bells tolled at ground zero and solemn tributes unfolded across the country as Americans looked back on the horror and legacy of 9/11. People gathered Monday at memorials, firehouses, city halls, campuses and elsewhere to observe the 22nd anniversary of the deadliest terror attack on U.S. soil. Nearly 3,000 people were killed when hijacked planes crashed into New York’s World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a rural Pennsylvania field. Vice President Kamala Harris joined the ceremony at the trade center. President Joe Biden spoke to service members and their families at a ceremony on a military base in Anchorage, Alaska.
American researcher has been rescued from deep Turkish cave more than a week after he fell ill
TASELI PLATEAU, Turkey (AP) — The Speleological Federation of Turkey says rescuers have pulled an American researcher out of a Turkish cave more than a week after he became seriously ill 1,000 meters (more than 3,000 feet) below its entrance. Teams from across Europe had rushed to Morca cave in southern Turkey’s Taurus Mountains to aid Mark Dickey, a 40-year-old experienced caver who became seriously ill on Sept. 2 with stomach bleeding. He was on an expedition to map the cave, which is the country’s third deepest. Dickey was too frail to climb out himself, so rescuers carried him with the help of a stretcher, making frequent stops at temporary camps.
Earthquake robbed Moroccan villagers of almost everything -- loved ones, homes and possessions
TAFEGHAGHTE, Morocco (AP) — The toll of the earthquake that devastated Morocco is on stark display in dozens of remote villages across the North African county's disaster zone. In the village of Tafeghaghte, for instance, more than half of the 160 inhabitants are thought to have died. With most of the community flattened, survivors worked Monday to clear debris, recover the dead and steer the living away from buildings teetering on the edge of collapse. The villagers toiled in a scene of horror: The air was filled with the stench of dead cattle. Other animals remained trapped in debris.
Flooding in eastern Libya after weekend storm leaves 2,000 people feared dead
CAIRO (AP) — The head of one of Libya’s rival governments says flooding that swept through the eastern parts of the north African nation has left as many as 2,000 people feared dead. The destruction appears greatest in the city of Derna. The community was formerly held by Islamic extremists in the chaos that has gripped Libya for years and left it with crumbling and inadequate infrastructure. In a phone interview with al-Masar television station Monday, Prime Minister Ossama Hamad said that 2,000 were feared dead in the eastern city, and thousands of others are believed missing.
Spicy food challenges have a long history. Have they become too extreme?
NEW YORK (AP) — A tortilla chip maker’s decision to pull its extremely spicy product sold as a “One Chip Challenge” from store shelves following the death of a Massachusetts teen has renewed attention on the popularity — and risks — of similar dares marketed by brands and spread widely online. Spicy food challenges have been around for years. From local chile pepper eating contests to restaurant walls of fame for those who finished extra hot dishes, people around the world have been daring each other to eat especially fiery foods. But extremely spicy products created and marketed solely for the challenges — and possible internet fame — is a more recent phenomenon, and teens are particularly exposed to them because of social media.
US and UK holding UN screening of documentary on Russia's siege of Ukrainian city of Mariupol
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States and Britain have invited ambassadors, journalists and others to a U.N. screening of the award-winning documentary “20 Days in Mariupol” which follows a trio of Associated Press journalists during Russia’s siege of the Ukrainian port city in the early days of the war. UK Ambassador Barbara Woodward says the screening at U.N. headquarters is important because “Russia’s invasion of Ukraine threatens what the U.N. stands for: an international order where the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries is fundamental.” The Monday evening screening comes a week before world leaders arrive for their annual meeting at the U.N. General Assembly, where the 18-month war in Ukraine is expected to be in the spotlight.
