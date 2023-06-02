Just days to spare, Senate gives final approval to debt ceiling deal, sending it to Biden
WASHINGTON (AP) — Fending off a U.S. default, the Senate has given final approval to a debt ceiling and budget cuts package. It's now on its way to President Joe Biden’s desk to become law before a fast-approaching deadline. The Senate ground through late-night voting Thursday to wrap up work on the hard-fought deal. The compromise package negotiated between Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy leaves neither Republicans nor Democrats fully pleased with the outcome. But the result cuts spending for two years and suspends the debt limit until 2025 after the next presidential election. Biden says he will sign it into law as soon as possible.
New details of Jeffrey Epstein's death and the frantic aftermath revealed in records obtained by AP
NEW YORK (AP) — The Associated Press has obtained more than 4,000 pages of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein’s jail suicide from the federal Bureau of Prisons under the Freedom of Information Act. They include a detailed psychological reconstruction of the events leading to Epstein’s suicide, as well as his health history, internal agency reports, emails and memos and other records. The documents obtained Thursday provide the most complete accounting of Epstein’s detention and death, and its chaotic aftermath. The records help to dispel the many conspiracy theories surrounding Epstein’s suicide, underscoring how fundamental failings at the Bureau of Prisons — including severe staffing shortages and employees cutting corners — contributed to Epstein’s death.
Top American, Chinese defense officials vie for influence in Asia-Pacific
SINGAPORE (AP) — As the United States and China vie to establish new partnerships and expand influence with Asia-Pacific nations, the top defense officials from both nations are preparing to try to win support this weekend from their regional counterparts, diplomats and leaders at a security forum in Singapore. The annual dialogue comes amid a wide range of issues, including the war in Ukraine and its regional implications, the ongoing conflict in Myanmar, and growing tensions between China and the U.S. and its allies over Taiwan. U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin will address the forum Saturday morning, while China’s new defense minister, Li Shangfu, leads off the day Sunday.
Despite flags, Border Patrol staff didn't review fragile 8-year-old girl's file before she died
HARLINGEN, Texas (AP) — An internal investigation finds that Border Patrol medical staff declined to review the file of an 8-year-old girl with a chronic heart condition and rare blood disorder before died on her ninth day in custody. U.S. Customs and Border Protection has said the Panamanian child’s parents shared the medical history with authorities after being taken into her custody. But CBP's Office of Professional Responsibility says in a statement released Thursday that a nurse practitioner declined to review documents about the girl the day she died and denied requests for an ambulance.
3 dead, 2 missing after family fishing trip in Alaska becomes a nightmare
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska fishing adventure became a nightmare for a family of eight when the wreckage of one of the two boats they’d chartered over the Memorial Day weekend was found partially submerged off an island. The frantic search for survivors has only brought tragedy to the Tyau family. Two sisters and one of their husbands are dead. The other’s partner and the boat captain remain missing in the waters off southeast Alaska four days after the boat didn’t return Sunday. Authorities suspended a 20-hour search covering 825 square miles on Monday. They have no plans to resume it.
National Spelling Bee champ Dev Shah goes from 'despondent' to soaking up the moment
OXON HILL, Md. (AP) — Dev Shah is the champion of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. The 14-year-old from Largo, Florida, had his spelling career interrupted by the pandemic, then didn't make it out of his regional bee last year. He was brimming with confidence in his final opportunity, asking precise questions about obscure Greek roots. His winning word was “psammophile,” and his root knowledge made it a layup. Dev takes home the winner's trophy and more than $50,000 in cash and prizes. Charlotte Walsh, a 14-year-old from Arlington, Virginia, was the runner-up.
Biden says he got 'sandbagged' after he tripped and fell onstage at Air Force graduation
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — President Joe Biden fell onstage at the U.S. Air Force Academy graduation on Thursday. The White House says Biden is “fine” after he tripped over a sandbag. Biden had been greeting the graduates in Colorado Springs, Colorado, at the front of the stage with salutes and handshakes. Biden turned to jog back toward his seat when he fell. He was helped up by an Air Force officer as well as two members of his U.S. Secret Service detail. He then returned to his seat to view the end of the ceremony. White House communications director Ben LaBolt tweeted, “He's fine,” and Biden later joked that he had gotten “sandbagged.”
US jobs report for May could point to slower hiring as Fed rate hikes cool demand for workers
WASHINGTON (AP) — America’s surprisingly resilient job market may have delivered yet another month of solid hiring and pay gains in May, if economists’ forecasts prove to be correct. Still, some signs of cooling could emerge in the government report being released Friday. Analysts have estimated that hiring slowed to a still-healthy pace of 190,000 added jobs last month. That would mark a decline from the robust 253,000 jobs that were gained in April and would fall below the average for the previous three months of about 220,000. The unemployment rate is projected to rise slightly to 3.5% from a five-decade low of 3.4%.
Clashes in Senegal leave at least 9 dead; government bans use of social media platforms
DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Senegal's government says that at least nine people have been killed in violent clashes between police and supporters of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko. The deaths occurred mainly in the capital Dakar and Ziguinchor in the south where Sonko is mayor. Some social media sites used by demonstrators to incite violence have been suspended. Sonko was convicted Thursday of corrupting youth but acquitted on charges of raping a woman who worked at a massage parlor and making death threats against her. The court sentenced Sonko to two years in prison. He didn't attend his trial in Dakar and was judged in absentia.
Restoration lags for Syria's famed Roman ruins at Palmyra and other war-battered historic sites
PALMYRA, Syria (AP) — At the height of the Islamic State group's rampage across Syria, the world watched in horror as the militants blew up an iconic arch and temple in the country’s famed Roman ruins in Palmyra. Eight years later, the extremist group has lost its hold but restoration work on the site has been all held up by security issues, leftover IS land mines and lack of funding. The situation is similar at many other archaeological sites throughout Syria, both in government-held and opposition-held areas. The sites were damaged by the war and more recently by the deadly 7.8-magnitude earthquake that struck a wide area of neighboring Turkey and also Syria in February.
