Russian defense minister makes first public appearance since mercenary revolt as uncertainty swirls
After Russia’s most serious political crisis in decades, uncertainty swirled Monday about the fate of the former Putin ally who led a brief armed rebellion, his Wagner mercenary group, and the two military chiefs with whom he has clashed. The Kremlin said it had made a deal that Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin will move to Belarus and receive an amnesty, along with his soldiers. Yet on Monday, Russian media reported that a criminal probe against Prigozhin continued, and his whereabouts were unknown. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu made his first public appearance since the rebellion that demanded his ouster, as Russian media speculated that he and other top military leaders have lost Putin’s confidence and could be replaced.
When wealthy adventurers take huge risks, who should foot the bill for rescue attempts?
In recent days, the massive hunt for a submersible vehicle lost during a north Atlantic descent to explore the wreckage of the Titanic has refocused attention on the conundrum: who should pay for the sweeping search? With rescuers and the public fixated first on saving and then on mourning those aboard, it has made for uneasy conversation. In the end, it turned out that the sub had imploded near the Titanic wreckage. In the past, government agencies have typically taken on the cost of such searches, even when rich people pay thousands of dollars for questionable activities.
The Supreme Court's biggest decisions are coming. Here's what they could say
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is getting ready to decide some of its biggest cases of the term. The high court has 10 opinions left to release over the next week before the justices begin their summer break. As is typical, the last opinions to be released cover some of the most contentious issues the court has wrestled with this term, including affirmative action, student loans and gay rights. There's also the case of a Christian mail carrier who refused to work Sundays when he was required to deliver Amazon packages and a case about the power of state legislatures to make rules for congressional and presidential elections without being checked by state courts.
No more needles? A daily pill may work as well as Wegovy shots to treat obesity
Losing significant amounts of weight may soon be as easy as taking a daily pill. New research released Sunday shows high-dose oral versions of the medication in the blockbuster drugs Ozepmic and Wegovy may work as well as the popular injections — even in hard-to-treat people with diabetes. Drugmaker Novo Nordisk said it intends to seek approval for a weight-loss pill in the U.S. later this year. The company didn't say how much the new pills would cost or how widely available they'll be.
The next big advance in cancer treatment could be a vaccine
SEATTLE (AP) — The next big advance in cancer treatment could be a vaccine that can shrink tumors and stop cancer from coming back. Among the targets for the experimental shots: melanoma, pancreatic cancer, breast cancer and lung cancer. The research has reached a turning point, scientists say, with many predicting new cancer vaccine approvals within five years. These are vaccines to treat existing disease but preventing cancer before it starts is another line of vaccine research. Patient volunteers say they are taking part in hopes of shrinking their tumors, but also to help future cancer patients.
A woman fatally shot an Uber driver. Police say she wrongly thought she was being kidnapped
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — A Kentucky woman is accused of fatally shooting her West Texas Uber driver after mistakenly believing she was being kidnapped and taken to Mexico. Phoebe Copas remained jailed Sunday in El Paso, Texas, after being charged with murder last week in the death of 52-year-old Daniel Piedra Garcia. According to an arrest affidavit, Copas shot Piedra in the head after she saw signs that read “Juarez, Mexico” on her ride and thought she was being kidnapped. Police say their investigation shows no kidnapping was taking place. Court and jail records did not list an attorney for Copas.
Trump returns to Michigan with hopes of repeating the battleground success he found in 2016
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Donald Trump is looking to reclaim territory in Michigan that helped propel him to the White House but slipped from his grasp four years later. The former president spoke Sunday evening in suburban Detroit. That's where he lost ground between 2016 and 2020 and would need to win it back if he becomes the 2024 Republican nominee. Michigan, along with Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, flipped in 2016 to put Trump in the White House but then went for Democrat Joe Biden four years later. Trump spoke at Oakland County GOP’s Lincoln Day Dinner, where he was honored by the party as its “Man of the Decade.”
With abortion rights on the line, an August special election has Ohio election offices scrambling
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A high-stakes August special election with national political implications is upending local election offices across Ohio. Already stressed, they must lure poll workers away from vacations, relocate polling places booked with summer weddings or maintenance, and repeatedly retest ballot language after the state’s high court found errors in the original wording. The short timeline was imposed by Republican state lawmakers, who reversed their own law that had eliminated most August elections. The question on the ballot would raise the voter threshold for passing future constitutional amendments from a simple majority to 60%. It's intended to thwart an abortion rights amendment coming in November.
Hajj pilgrimage starts in Saudi Arabia, with 2 million expected after lifting of COVID measures
MINA, Saudi Arabia (AP) — The Hajj pilgrimage has officially started in Saudi Arabia. Some 2 million pilgrims are making their way from the holy city of Mecca on Monday to a tent camp on its outskirts for a day and night of prayer after circling the Kaaba, Islam's holiest site. One of the largest religious gatherings in the world has returned to full capacity this year for the first time since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic three years ago. The pilgrimage is one of the five pillars of Islam, and all Muslims are required to complete it at least once if they are physically and financially able.
BET Awards show honors Busta Rhymes, hip-hop’s 50 years and pays tribute to Takeoff and Tina Turner
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The 2023 BET Awards are celebrating 50 years of hip-hop with tributes to the genre’s earliest voices, late legends, and new talent during a performance-packed show that consistently felt like a party. Busta Rhymes took home the Lifetime Achievement Award with a star-studded tribute performance. The night’s biggest surprise was a rare public performance by Quavo and Offset, the surviving members of Migos, who did a rendition of “Bad and Boujee” in front of an image of Takeoff, who died in a shooting last December. DJ Kid Capri walked the audience through rap classics honoring not just East and West rap but also the styles of Miami, Atlanta and Jamaica, live from Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles.
