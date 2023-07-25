A judge blocks limits on asylum at US-Mexico border but gives Biden administration time to appeal
WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge has blocked a rule that allows immigration authorities to deny asylum to migrants who arrive at the U.S.-Mexico border without first applying online or seeking protection in a country they passed through. But the judge on Tuesday delayed his ruling from taking effect immediately to give President Joe Biden’s administration time to appeal. The order from U.S. District Judge Jon Tigar of the Northern District of California takes away a key enforcement tool set in place by the Biden administration as coronavirus-based restrictions on asylum expired in May. The new rule imposes severe limitations on migrants seeking asylum but includes room for exceptions and does not apply to children traveling alone.
Education Department opens investigation into Harvard's legacy admissions
BOSTON (AP) — The U.S. Department of Education has opened an investigation into Harvard University’s policies on legacy admissions, which give an edge to applicants with family ties to alumni. Top colleges’ preferential treatment of children of alumni has been facing new scrutiny since the Supreme Court last month struck down the use of affirmative action as a tool to diversify college campuses. The department notified Lawyers for Civil Rights, a nonprofit based in Boston, on Monday that it was investigating the group’s claim that alleges the university “discriminates on the basis of race by using donor and legacy preferences in its undergraduate admissions process.”
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy floats an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy says Republicans in Congress may launch an impeachment inquiry of President Joe Biden over unproven allegations of financial wrongdoing. That would be a first step toward bringing articles of impeachment and could go into campaign season. McCarthy first floated the idea Monday on Fox News and spoke to reporters Tuesday at the Capitol. McCarthy is under enormous pressure from Trump allies with his slim GOP majority to elevate their priorities. White House spokesman Ian Sams said in response that the House GOP’s eagerness to go after the president "regardless of the truth is seemingly bottomless.”
UPS reaches tentative contract with 340,000 unionized workers potentially dodging calamitous strike
NEW YORK (AP) — UPS has reached a contract with its 340,000-person union, averting a potential strike that would have disrupted deliveries for businesses and households nationwide. The Teamsters called the tentative agreement announced Tuesday “historic” and “overwhelmingly lucrative.” The agreement, which must still be ratified by union members, includes a provision to increase starting pay for part-time workers, which had been a sticking point in the negotiations. A tentative agreement had already been reached on safety issues, including equipping more trucks with air conditioning. Teamsters General President Sean M. O’Brien says the deal “sets a new standard in the labor movement.”
Trevor Reed, Marine veteran freed from Russia in 2022, is injured while fighting in Ukraine, US says
WASHINGTON (AP) — The State Department says a former U.S. Marine who was released from Russia in a prisoner swap last year has been injured while fighting in Ukraine. Spokesman Vedant Patel says Reed was taken to Germany for medical care. He said Reed was not acting on behalf of the U.S. government. Reed was released from Russian custody in a prisoner swap last year in exchange for a Russian pilot imprisoned in the U.S. for a drug trafficking conspiracy. Reed’s decision to take up arms during Russia’s war with Ukraine potentially complicates U.S. efforts to win the release of two other Americans still detained by Moscow, Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and corporate security executive Paul Whelan. The Messenger was first to report Reed’s injury.
DeSantis cuts a third of his presidential campaign staff as he mounts urgent reset
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican presidential contender Ron DeSantis is cutting far more campaign staff than previously thought as he works to reset his stumbling campaign amid unexpected financial trouble. DeSantis has cut a third of his campaign staff — or 38 people. That's according to campaign aides who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal campaign strategy. The dramatic staffing cuts include the “less than 10” employees that DeSantis revealed letting go earlier in the month just as federal filings showed that his campaign was burning through cash at an unsustainable rate, even before launching a substantial paid advertising campaign. His campaign manager Generra Peck says the campaign has taken “additional, aggressive steps to streamline operations."
Anger grows in Ukraine's port city of Odesa after Russian bombardment hits beloved historic sites
ODESA, Ukraine (AP) — In just a week, Russia has fired dozens of missiles and drones at the Odesa region of Ukraine, hitting the historic city center that had been largely spared since the beginning of the war. Among the places struck was the Transfiguration Cathedral, which stands at the heart of the city’s romantic, notorious past and its deep roots in both Ukrainian and Russian culture. Before the war, many in Odesa saw themselves as more than simply Ukrainian. There were rumors, spread by Kremlin propaganda, that the city would welcome Russian soldiers. But they turned out to be false. Now that the city has come under an onslaught of attacks, it has become even more defiant.
Gynecologist accused of sexually abusing over 200 patients is sentenced to 20 years in prison
NEW YORK (AP) — A gynecologist who sexually abused vulnerable and trusting patients for over two decades at prestigious New York hospitals has been sentenced to 20 years in prison. The sentence for Robert Hadden was a measure of vindication for hundreds of former patients who accused the doctor of molesting them during examinations but saw an earlier prosecution end with a plea bargain that spared him from jail. The former doctor cried Tuesday as he said he was very sorry for the pain he had caused. Authorities say the 64-year-old man sexually abused patients from the late 1980s until 2012 at prominent hospitals including Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital.
Jill Biden marks US reentry into UNESCO with a flag-raising ceremony in Paris
PARIS (AP) — U.S. first lady Jill Biden has attended a flag-raising ceremony at UNESCO in Paris, marking Washington’s official reentry into the U.N. agency after a five-year hiatus. The Stars and Stripes was hoisted up outside UNESCO’s headquarters with the Eiffel Tower on the skyline, as Biden made remarks about the importance of American leadership in preserving cultural heritage and empowering education and science across the globe. The U.S. had announced its intention to rejoin UNESCO in June, and the organization’s 193 member states earlier this month voted to approve the U.S. reentry. Tuesday’s ceremony, which also featured a speech by UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay, formally signified the U.S. becoming the 194th member — and flag proprietor — at the agency.
Bronny James, son of LeBron, in stable condition after cardiac arrest at USC basketball practice
Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, is hospitalized in stable condition a day after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a basketball practice at the University of Southern California. A family spokesman said USC medical staff treated the 18-year-old James on Monday at Galen Center after he went into cardiac arrest and he was transported to a hospital. The spokesman said James was in stable condition Tuesday after leaving the intensive care unit. James was one of the nation's top high school prospects and is an incoming freshman with the Trojans.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.