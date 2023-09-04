Security in Ecuador has come undone as drug cartels exploit the banana industry to ship cocaine
GUAYAQUIL, Ecuador (AP) — Ecuador's location is increasingly putting it at the confluence of two global trades: bananas and cocaine. The country is the world's largest exporter of bananas, shipping about 6.5 million metric tons a year by sea. It is also wedged between the world's largest cocaine producers, Peru and Colombia. Traffickers' infiltration of the industry that's responsible for about 30% of the world's bananas has contributed to unprecedented violence across the once-peaceful nation. Shootings, killings, kidnappings and blackmail have become a part of daily life, particularly in the banana-shipping port city of Guayaquil.
Putin says he won't renew the grain deal until the West meets his demands. The West says it has
Russian President Vladimir Putin says a wartime deal that allowed Ukraine to export grain safely through the Black Sea won’t be restored until the West meets Moscow’s demands on its own agricultural exports. Ukraine and its Western allies have dismissed the demands as a ploy to advance Russia's interests. Still, Putin’s remarks dashed hopes that his talks Monday with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan could revive the agreement. Russia in July refused to extend the deal that is seen as vital for global food supplies. Meanwhile, the Kremlin has taken steps to strengthen Russia's military ties with North Korea. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Monday that the two countries may hold joint war games.
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit 'All Star,' dies at 56
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Steve Harwell, the longtime frontman of the Grammy-nominated pop rock band Smash Mouth, has died. He was 56. The band’s manager, Robert Hayes, says Harwell “passed peacefully and comfortably” on Monday morning, surrounded by family and friends at his home in Boise, Idaho. Hayes says Harwell died of acute liver failure. Smash Mouth released two platinum albums, the ska-fueled 1997’s “Fush Yu Mang” and 1999’s “Astro Lounge,” featuring some of the band’s biggest hits, including the platinum single “All Star.” That appeared in the movie “Shrek,” alongside the band’s cover of the Monkees’ “I’m a Believer.” The band's other hits include “Walkin' on the Sun” and “Then the Morning Comes.”
Burning Man flooding strands tens of thousands at Nevada site; authorities are investigating 1 death
BLACK ROCK DESERT, Nev. (AP) — An unusual late-summer storm turned a week-long counterculture fest into a sloppy mess, with tens of thousands of partygoers stuck in foot-deep mud and with no working toilets in the northern Nevada desert. The gathering in the Black Rock Desert about 110 miles (177 kilometers) north of Reno attracts nearly 80,000 artists, musicians and activists and for a mix of wilderness camping and avant-garde performances. More a half-inch of rain fell at the festival site on Friday, the National Weather Service in Reno said, with more coming Saturday and Sunday. Organizers closed the festival to vehicles after one death was reported. Officials provided no details of the fatality.
Biden celebrates unions and job creation during a Philadelphia Labor Day appearance
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — President Joe Biden says he doesn’t think an auto workers union strike is going to happen and tells a crowd gathered in Philadelphia for a Labor Day parade he’s celebrating union jobs. The Democratic president was at the Tri-State Labor Day Parade on Monday. This Labor Day comes against the backdrop of increasingly emboldened U.S. unions and a potential strike by 146,000 United Auto Workers union members. Biden tells reporters he doesn’t think the UAW members will strike. Biden likes to say he’s the most pro-union president ever. The president has used executive actions to promote worker organizing and has authorized federal funding to aid union members’ pensions.
UAW's clash with Big 3 automakers shows off a more confrontational union as strike deadline looms
DETROIT (AP) — A 46% pay raise. A 32-hour week with 40 hours of pay. A restoration of traditional pensions. The demands that a more combative United Auto Workers union has pressed on General Motors, Stellantis and Ford are edging it closer to a strike when its contract ends Sept. 14. The automakers, which are making billions in profits, have dismissed the UAW’s wish list. They argue that its demands are unrealistic at a time of fierce competition as the world shifts from internal combustion engines to electric vehicles. The wide gulf between the sides could mean a strike against one or more of the automakers, which could send already-inflated vehicle prices even higher.
UN nuclear watchdog report seen by AP says Iran slows its enrichment of near-weapons-grade uranium
VIENNA (AP) — A U.N. reports shows that Iran has slowed the pace at which it is enriching uranium to nearly weapons-grade levels. That could be a sign Tehran is trying to ease tensions after years of strain between it and the U.S. The report from the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog was seen by The Associated Press on Monday. The report comes as Iran and the United States are negotiating a prisoner swap and the release of billions of dollars in Iranian assets frozen in South Korea. However, international inspectors also noted new challenges in trying to monitor Iran’s program.
In the pivotal South Carolina primary, Republican candidates search for a path against Donald Trump
ANDERSON, S.C. (AP) — Several campaigns are placing a huge emphasis on South Carolina, where the Republican primary is traditionally the last chance for many White House hopefuls to break through before Super Tuesday. If former President Donald Trump maintains his front-runner status in the state, his path to the GOP nomination may be nearly impossible to stop. The campaigns of Nikki Haley, Tim Scott, and Ron DeSantis crisscrossed the state last week. Haley and Scott are from the state, one a former governor and the other its current senator. DeSantis' wife, Casey, stood in for him at events while the Florida governor dealt with Hurricane Idalia.
Endangered red wolves need space to stay wild. But there’s another predator in the way — humans
ALLIGATOR RIVER NATIONAL WILDLIFE REFUGE, N.C. (AP) — Over 25 years, the red wolf went from being declared extinct in the wild to becoming hailed as an Endangered Species Act success story. But the only wolf species unique to the United States is once again at the brink. The last wild populations are clinging to life on two federal refuges in eastern North Carolina. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is poised to release a new recovery plan for the species. But it relies heavily on cooperation from private landowners to share a fragile, shrinking landscape with the apex predator, and many landowners aren't welcoming to “America's Wolf.”
The Rolling Stones will release their first studio album in 18 years, 'Hackney Diamonds'
LOS ANGELES (AP) — On Monday, the Rolling Stones announced they will release their first album of original material in 18 years. Titled “Hackney Diamonds,” the legendary rock band will reveal the full details on Wednesday at an event in Hackney in East London. Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood will be interviewed on stage by “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon. It will be livestreamed worldwide via the band's YouTube channel. The announcement follows a cryptic teaser campaign, in which the band’s iconic mouth and tongue logo was projected onto the façade of major landmarks in cities around the world, including New York, London, and Paris. The album is also the Stones’ first since the death of drummer Charlie Watts in 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.