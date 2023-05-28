Biden, GOP reach debt-ceiling deal, now Congress must approve it to prevent calamitous default
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy have reached an “agreement in principle” to resolve the looming debt crisis. But now Congress must rush to approve the spending cuts package in a matter of days to avert a potentially disastrous U.S. default. The Treasury secretary has said the U.S. will run out of money to pay its bills and could default June 5. Lifting the debt limit, which is now $31 trillion, allows more borrowing to pay the nation's already incurred bills. The compromise agreement risks angering both Democratic and Republican sides. It's a career challenge for McCarthy who commands only a slim Republican majority and needs Democratic votes to pass the package.
What's next on the debt ceiling: Selling the plan, and making a deal into a law
WASHINGTON (AP) — After weeks of negotiations, President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy have announced an “agreement in principle” to raise the nation’s debt ceiling and avoid a potentially catastrophic default. The agreement includes spending cuts demanded by Republicans, but it is short of the sweeping legislation passed by the House last month. It also expands some work requirements for food-stamp recipients and tweaks an environmental law to make it quicker to build new energy projects. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has said the United States could default on its debt obligations by June 5 if lawmakers do not act.
Voters in Turkey choose between Erdogan and Kilicdaroglu in presidential runoff
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Voters in Turkey are returning to the polls to decide whether the country’s longtime leader stretches his increasingly authoritarian rule into a third decade or is unseated by a challenger who has promised to restore a more democratic society. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been at Turkey’s helm for 20 years. He is favored to win a new five-year term in the second-round runoff after coming just short of an outright victory in the first round on May 14. The divisive populist, who turned his country into a geopolitical player, finished four percentage points ahead of Kemal Kilicdaroglu (pronounced KEH-lich-DAHR-OH-loo), the candidate of a six-party alliance.
Russia launched 'largest drone attack' on Ukrainian capital before Kyiv Day; 1 killed
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Local officials in Ukraine's capital say Kyiv has been subjected to the largest drone attack since the start of Russia’s war as the city prepared to mark the anniversary of its founding. At least one person has been killed. A senior Kyiv military official said Sunday that Russia launched the “most massive attack” on the city overnight Saturday with Iranian-made Shahed drones. The attack lasted more than five hours with air defense reportedly shooting down more than 40 drones. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that a 41-year-old man was killed and a 35-year-old woman was hospitalized when debris fell on a seven-story nonresidential building and started a fire.
Fight still ahead for Texas' Ken Paxton after historic impeachment deepens GOP divisions
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The historic impeachment of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is plunging Republicans into a bruising fight over whether to banish one of their own in America’s biggest red state. Paxton was impeached this weekend by the state's GOP-controlled House of Representatives after years of scandal and accused crimes. Paxton says he has “full confidence” as he now awaits trial in the state Senate. His conservative allies in the Senate include his wife, state Sen. Angela Paxton, who has not said whether she will recuse herself from the proceedings.
Why Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's impeachment fight isn't finished yet
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Texas Legislature already made one historic move with the impeachment of Republican state Attorney General Ken Paxton. Another one is coming. The GOP-led House of Representatives on Saturday approved 20 articles of impeachment on sweeping allegations of wrongdoing that have trailed Paxton for years, including abuse of office and bribery. The vote immediately suspended the state’s top lawyer from office. But the intraparty political brawl in the nation’s largest conservative state is far from over. Next, Republican-controlled state Senate will hold a trial that will ultimately decide Paxton’s fate. It is not yet scheduled. Paxton’s allies are counting on victory there.
In Nigeria’s hard-hit north, families seek justice as armed groups seek control
Associated Press (AP) — Prolonged fighting in Nigeria between farmers and herdsmen is becoming more deadly. The attacks have caused villagers who complain of delayed justice to become more desperate to defend themselves. The violence in Nigeria's northwest and central regions presents a huge challenge for incoming President Bola Tinubu. It threatens to further destabilize the country and drive more of its 216 million people into poverty. Security analysts are warning of a "substantial loss of confidence in the government as a protector of citizens.” The security experts are urging the incoming government to address the root cause of the crisis and bolster the nation's security forces with more personnel and equipment.
Debt ceiling tests McCarthy, as GOP speaker rides breezily through fight of his career
WASHINGTON (AP) — Kevin McCarthy was never Washington’s bet to become House speaker. But the 58-year-old is now leading House Republicans in the high-wire act of his career. Having negotiated a deal with Democratic President Joe Biden over raising the nation’s debt limit, he now must deliver the votes to pass it into law. The standoff is being watched the world over as the U.S. stares down a June 5 deadline when it could run short of cash and default. The Republican speaker commands only a slim House majority and must reach across the aisle for Democrats. But if the deal is objectionable to the conservative flank, Republicans may try to oust McCarthy from his job.
Debt-ceiling deal: What's in and what's out of the agreement to avert US default
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy have reached an agreement in principle on legislation to increase the nation's borrowing authority and avoid a default. Negotiators are working on finalizing the bill's text. McCarthy said the House will vote on the legislation on Wednesday, giving the Senate time to consider it ahead of the June 5 deadline to avoid a default. A source familiar with the deal says it would keep non-defense spending roughly flat in the 2024 fiscal year and increase it by 1% the following year, as well as provide for a two-year debt-limit increase.
White's putback as time expires lifts Celtics past Heat, forces Game 7 in East finals
MIAMI (AP) — Derrick White scored on a putback as time expired and the Boston Celtics moved to the brink of the greatest comeback in NBA playoff history, holding off the Miami Heat 104-103 to force a Game 7 in the Eastern Conference finals. Jayson Tatum scored 31 points, Jaylen Brown scored 26 and Marcus Smart added 21 for the Celtics. Jimmy Butler made three free throws with 3.0 seconds left for a one-point Heat lead. Smart missed a 3-pointer, but White grabbed the rebound and scored as time expired. Butler scored 24 points and Caleb Martin scored 21 for the Heat.
