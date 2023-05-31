Mike Pence to launch campaign for president in Iowa June 7
NEW YORK (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence will officially launch his widely expected campaign for the Republican nomination for president in Iowa next week, adding another candidate to the growing GOP field and putting him in direct competition with his former boss. Pence will hold a kickoff event in Des Moines on June 7, the date of his 64th birthday, according to two people familiar with his plans who spoke on condition of anonymity to share details ahead of the official announcement. He’ll also release a video message as part of the launch.
Amazon workers stage walkout over company's climate impact, return-to-office mandate
SEATTLE (AP) — A group of corporate Amazon workers upset about the company’s environmental impact, recent layoffs and a return-to-office mandate is planning a walkout at the company’s Seattle headquarters. The lunchtime protest on Wednesday comes a week after the company’s annual shareholder meeting and a month after a policy took effect requiring workers to return to the office three days per week. Amazon Employees for Climate Justice said as of Wednesday morning, more than 1,900 employees had pledged to walk out around the world, with about 900 in Seattle. The company said in a statement that it respects its employees’ “rights to express their opinions.” Amazon has cut 27,000 jobs since November.
Donald Trump’s legal team and Manhattan prosecutors spar over where he will stand trial
NEW YORK (AP) — Ten months before Donald Trump is scheduled to stand trial in his historic New York City criminal case, Manhattan prosecutors are in a tug of war with the former president’s legal team over precisely where he will be tried. Trump’s lawyers are angling to have the hush money case moved to federal court, while the Manhattan district attorney’s office said in court papers Tuesday that it should remain in state court where it began. Ultimately a federal judge in Manhattan will have to decide whether to seize control of the case or keep it in state court. That will likely come after a June 27 hearing on the issue.
Changes to food aid in debt bill would cost money, far from savings GOP envisioned
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Republican attempt to expand work requirements for federal food aid in debt legislation moving through Congress would increase federal spending by $2.1 billion over 10 years. That's far from the cuts GOP lawmakers had envisioned. A compromise on the food aid requirements between House Republicans and President Joe Biden as the nation nears a disastrous government default appears to have backfired for GOP lawmakers, who won the new work requirements in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program for some able-bodied recipients in exchange for dropping work requirements for some more vulnerable recipients such as veterans and homeless people.
Body of Missouri ER doctor had apparent gunshot wound, was found in Arkansas lake
Authorities say a missing emergency room doctor from Missouri whose body was found in an Arkansas lake had died of an apparent gunshot wound. But they're still investigating what happened in the week since Dr. John Forsyth was last seen. The Benton County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that a kayaker discovered the 49-year-old's body a day earlier. The department didn't specify if the gunshot might've been caused by someone else or was self-inflicted. The body was found roughly 20 miles south of Cassville, Missouri, the town where he worked. The doctor’s unlocked vehicle had been found near an aquatic park in Cassville. Police told the family there were no signs of foul play.
Here's how Jordan's royal wedding will reverberate across the region and beyond
Jordan is set to host its biggest royal wedding in years as the country’s young Crown Prince Hussein exchanges vows with a daughter of one of Saudi Arabia’s wealthiest and most influential families. With an international VIP list that includes First Lady Jill Biden and members of other royal families, the wedding is sure to provide plenty of fodder for tabloids and gossip columns. But the ceremony will reverberate across the region in other ways as well. It is a test of for Jordan’s ruling family, deepens the ties between two key countries will give the world its first glimpse of the man tapped to one day rule this strategic desert kingdom.
Earth is 'really quite sick now' and in danger zone in nearly all ecological ways, study says
A new study says Earth has pushed past seven out of eight scientifically established safety limits and into “the danger zone,” not just for an overheating planet that’s losing its natural areas, but for well-being of people living on it. The study, published Wednesday, looks not just at guardrails for the planetary ecosystem but for the first time it includes measures of “justice,” which is mostly about preventing harm for groups of people. The study looks at climate, air pollution, phosphorus contamination, nitrogen pollution, groundwater supplies, fresh surface water, the unbuilt natural environment and the overall natural and human-built environment.
Yeezy shoes are back on sale — months after Adidas cut ties with Kanye West
WASHINGTON (AP) — Some of Adidas’ remaining Yeezy shoes are back on sale — months after the German sportswear company cut ties with Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West. Adidas ended its yearslong partnership with Ye in late October, in light of the star collaborator’s antisemitic remarks and other harmful behavior. Earlier this month, CEO Bjørn Gulden announced the company would be selling a portion of the remaining inventory and donating some of the proceeds to social justice organizations. Wednesday’s initial release marks the first time that Adidas has sold Yeezy shoes since the partnership termination in October.
NASA talks UFOs with public ahead of final report on unidentified flying objects
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA is holding its first public meeting on UFOs a year after launching a study into unexplained sightings. The space agency is televising Wednesday's meeting featuring an independent panel of experts. The team includes 16 scientists and other experts selected by NASA including retired astronaut Scott Kelly, the first American to spend nearly a year in space. NASA officials says several committee members have been subjected to online harassment for serving on the team. They say that detracts from the scientific process. A final report is expected by the end of July.
Trapped by Sudan fighting, dozens of infants, toddlers and children died in Khartoum orphanage
CAIRO (AP) — At least 60 infants, toddlers and older children perished over the past six weeks while trapped in horrific conditions in an orphanage in Sudan’s capital as fighting raged outside. Most died from lack of food and or from fever. Twenty-six died in two days over the weekend. The extent of the children’s suffering emerged from interviews with more than a dozen doctors, volunteers, health officials and workers at the Al-Mayqoma orphanage. The Associated Press also reviewed dozens of documents, images and videos showing the deteriorating conditions. The particularly deadly weekend raised alarm across social media. A local charity was able to deliver aid to the orphanage on Sunday.
