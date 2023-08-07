Attacks at US medical centers show why health care is one of the nation's most violent fields
Shootings and other attacks are increasing at hospitals across the U.S., contributing to health care becoming one of the nation's most violent fields. Numbers from the Bureau of Labor Statistics show American health care workers are now far more likely to suffer nonfatal injuries by violence than workers in any other profession, including law enforcement. They racked up 73% of all such injuries in 2018, the most recent year for which figures are available. Hospitals have armed security officers with handguns, stun guns or batons. Some states allow hospitals to create their own police forces, including Indiana, Ohio and Georgia.
Ex-Minneapolis officer unrepentant as he gets nearly 5 years in George Floyd killing
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Tou Thao, the last former Minneapolis police officer convicted in state court for his role in the killing of George Floyd, didn't show any repentance or admit any wrongdoing as he was sentenced to nearly five years. Thao testified previously that he merely served as a “human traffic cone” when holding back bystanders as former Officer Derek Chauvin, who is white, knelt on Floyd’s neck for 9 1/2 minutes as the Black man pleaded for his life in 2020. A bystander video captured Floyd’s fading cries of “I can’t breathe.” Judge Peter Cahill found Thao guilty in May of aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter. Monday's sentence will run concurrently with a 3 1/2-year sentence on a federal civil rights conviction.
'Of course' Trump lost the 2020 election, DeSantis says after years of hedging
NEW YORK (AP) — Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis says his rival Donald Trump lost the 2020 election. The acknowledgment aired in an NBC News interview on Monday after years of equivocating answers from the Florida governor about the legitimacy of the last presidential election. DeSantis' assertion that “Of course he lost" and “Joe Biden's the president” came after years of lies by Trump and his allies that the election was stolen through mass voter fraud. Federal and state election officials and Trump’s own attorney general said there was no credible evidence the election’s outcome was affected by fraud. The former president’s allegations were also roundly rejected by courts, including judges he appointed.
Judge tosses Trump's defamation suit against writer who won sexual abuse lawsuit against him
NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge has tossed out former President Donald Trump’s countersuit against the writer who won a sex abuse lawsuit against him. The judge ruled Monday that Trump can’t claim that E. Jean Carroll defamed him by continuing to say she was not only sexually abused but raped. She won a $5 million judgment against him in May and is pursuing her own defamation suit suit against him. Trump's attorney says he'll appeal the dismissal of his counterclaim. In this spring’s trial, a civil court jury concluded that Trump sexually abused Carroll in 1996 but rejected her claim that he raped her. The Associated Press generally does not name people who allege they have been sexually assaulted unless they come forward publicly, as Carroll has done.
Justice Department helping Ukraine in war crimes investigations, Attorney General Garland says
DENVER (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland says the U.S. Justice Department is cooperating with the International Criminal Court and supporting Ukrainian prosecutors carrying out war crime investigations. He reaffirmed his department’s aid more than a year after the Russian invasion. Congress recently allowed for new U.S. flexibility in assisting the court with investigations into foreign nationals related to Ukraine, and the Justice Department will be a key part of the United States’ cooperation, Garland said. He appointed a prosecutor to serve at a center opened last month in The Hague to support nations building cases against senior Russian leaders for the crime of aggression.
Firefighting helicopters collide over Southern California desert, killing 3 in crash
CABAZON, Calif. (AP) — Emergency officials say two firefighting helicopters collided while responding to a blaze in the desert east of Los Angeles, sending one to the ground in a crash that killed all three people on board. The larger helicopter landed safely after the collision Sunday. Cal Fire says the victims included an assistant chief, a fire captain and a contract pilot. A Cal Fire spokesperson says conditions were clear and breezy at the time of the collision. The crash itself caused another fire, which spread to four acres before it was extinguished. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.
A survivor of the fatal Pennsylvania bus crash describes chaos, heroism after it turned over
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say three passengers died after a bus carrying up to 50 people struck a vehicle on an interstate in Pennsylvania. State police say the crash happened during heavy rain around 11:50 p.m. Sunday on southbound Interstate 81 in Dauphin County's Lower Paxton Township, outside Harrisburg. Police say the bus flipped on its side. Multiple people also were taken to a hospital with injuries, but police didn’t immediately release further information. A bus passenger said it was covering a normal route between New York and Ohio, adding the crash threw people from their seats and left some piled on top of others. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
8-year-old Chicago girl fatally shot by man upset with kids making noise, witnesses say
CHICAGO (AP) — An 8-year-old Chicago girl riding a scooter was fatally shot in the head. The Chicago Sun-Times reports witnesses say the gunman was upset over noise. The shooting happened Saturday night in Chicago’s Portage Park neighborhood. Police were at the suspect’s apartment building Sunday, interviewing people and collecting evidence. A neighbor, Megan Kelley, says the gunman complained about noise before shooting the girl. Police say the gunman was tackled by the girl’s father after the shooting and shot during a struggle. He was taken to a hospital.
Tory Lanez's father, son appeal to judge before rapper's sentencing for shooting Megan Thee Stallion
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rapper Tory Lanez is expected to be sentenced for shooting hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion in the feet and wounding her. Prosecutors are asking that the judge sentence the 31-year-old Lanez to 13 years in prison Monday after a jury convicted him of three felonies in December. Lanez's father, Sonstar Peterson, gave an emotional statement in court Monday describing his son losing his mother when he was 11 years old. Megan testified during the trial that Lanez fired a handgun at her feet and shouted for her to dance as she walked away from an SUV in which they had been riding in the Hollywood Hills in 2020.
William Friedkin, Oscar-winning director of 'The Exorcist' and 'The French Connection,' dead at 87
LOS ANGELES (AP) — William Friedkin, the Oscar winning director of two gripping film classics, “The French Connection” and “The Exorcist,” has died. He was 87. A representative from his office said he died Monday in Los Angeles. Friedkin was in his early 30s when he won the best director Oscar for “The French Connection.” Other film credits included “To Live and Die in L.A.,” “Cruising,” “The Brink’s Job,” “Rules of Engagement,” “The Hunted” and a TV remake of the classic Sidney Lumet movie “12 Angry Men.” Friedkin also directed episodes for such TV shows as “The Twilight Zone,” “Rebel Highway” and “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.”
