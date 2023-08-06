Pence, Trump attorney clash over what Trump told his VP ahead of Jan. 6, 2021
WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump's defense attorney says the former president never asked Mike Pence to overturn the 2020 election. Speaking on Sunday morning news shows, attorney John Lauro said Trump only asked Pence to “pause” the certification to allow time to investigate concerns about election irregularities. Pence flatly denied that account, saying Trump wanted him to overturn the voters' will, something he said he knew to be unconstitutional and un-American. Trump was indicted last week on charges of plotting to overturn the 2020 election. He has pleaded not guilty. Trump's baseless allegations about election tampering in 2020 have been rejected by numerous courts.
US loses to Sweden on penalty kicks in its earliest Women's World Cup exit ever
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The United States played its best game of this Women’s World Cup and it wasn’t good enough to stop the two-time reigning champions from being eliminated in the round of 16. The Americans’ bid to win an unprecedented third consecutive title ended Sunday on penalty kicks against Sweden. Megan Rapinoe, Sophia Smith and Kelley O’Hara all missed with kicks from the spot. Lina Hurtig converted for Sweden to clinch the shootout 5-4 after a scoreless draw in regulation and extra time. It is the earliest exit in tournament history for the United States, four-time winners of the World Cup. Sweden will play Japan in the quarterfinals.
Death toll from train derailment in Pakistan rises to 30 with 90 others injured, officials say
MULTAN, Pakistan (AP) — Railway officials say the death toll from a train derailment in southern Pakistan has risen to at least 30, with more than 90 others injured. Senior Railway officials said Sunday the Hazara Express was on its way from Karachi to Rawalpindi when its 10 cars derailed near Nawabshah. Police say that 30 bodies have been recovered from the overturned and damaged cars and more than 90 were injured, some of them very seriously. Rescue crews took injured passengers to the nearby People's Hospital in Nawabshah. The minister for railways says the crash could be due to a mechanical fault or the result of sabotage. He says an investigation was underway.
‘Barbie’ joins $1 billion club, breaks another record for female directors
In just three weeks in theaters, “Barbie” is set to sail past $1 billion in global ticket sales, breaking a record for female directors that was previously held by Patty Jenkins. “Barbie,” which Gerwig directed and co-wrote, added another $53 million from 4,178 North American locations this weekend, according to studio estimates on Sunday. Warner Bros. said the film will cross $1 billion before the end of the day. Second place went to “Meg 2: The Trench,” with $30 million, while “Oppenheimer” landed in third place in its third weekend, with “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” close behind in fourth.
Musk says his cage fight with Zuckerberg will be streamed on X
NEW YORK (AP) — Elon Musk says his potential in-person fight with Mark Zuckerberg would be streamed live on his social media site X, formerly known as Twitter. The two tech billionaires seemingly agreed to a “cage match” face-off in late June. Must wrote in a post Sunday that the “Zuck v Musk fight will be live-streamed on X.” He added that “all proceeds will go to charity for veterans.” Zuckerberg is trained in mixed martial arts. Whether or not Musk and Zuckerberg actually make it to the ring in Las Vegas has yet to be seen, especially as Musk often tweets about action prematurely or without following through.
Racist abuse by Mississippi officers reveals a culture of misconduct, residents say
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Residents of the Mississippi county where a rogue group of officers carried out a racist assault say a culture of corruption and violence exists within the sheriff’s office. Six white former law enforcement officers in Rankin County have pleaded guilty to the assault on Michael Corey Jenkins and Eddie Terrell Parker. Some of them belonged to a group calling themselves "the Goon Squad.” Court documents unsealed by federal prosecutors suggest only some members participated in the raid. The documents say there are other Rankin County deputies known to federal prosecutors.
Russia unleashes missile and drone strikes against Ukraine, retaliating for an attack on a tanker
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia unleashed a missile and drone barrage across parts of Ukraine that officials in Kyiv say killed six people, as Moscow followed through on its promise to retaliate for a Ukrainian drone attack on a Russian tanker in the Black Sea near Crimea late Friday. Meanwhile, Moscow’s second-largest airport briefly suspended flights early Sunday following a foiled drone attack near the Russian capital. It was the fourth attack on Moscow in a month, highlighting the city’s vulnerability as Russia’s war grinds into its 18th month. The Russian Defense Ministry said the drone was destroyed by air defense systems in a Moscow suburb.
The EPA's ambitious plan to cut auto emissions to slow climate change runs into skepticism
DETROIT (AP) — The U.S. government’s most ambitious plan ever to slash planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions from passenger vehicles faces skepticism about how realistic it is and whether it goes far enough. The Environmental Protection Agency in April announced new strict emissions limits that it says are vital to slowing climate change. The EPA says the industry could meet the limits if 67% of new-vehicle sales are electric by 2032. The auto industry says that pace is unrealistic. Even if the industry boosts EV sales to EPA recommendations, any reduction in pollution could prove more modest than the agency expects. The Associated Press estimates that nearly 80% of vehicles being driven in the U.S. would still run on gasoline or diesel fuel.
Crammed with tourists, Alaska's capital wonders what will happen as its magnificent glacier recedes
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A record number of cruise passengers are expected this year in Alaska's capital, drawn by wonders such as the long-retreating Mendenhall Glacier. So many people are expected that the city’s immediate concern is how to manage them all. Some residents flee to quieter places during the summer, and a deal between the city and cruise industry will limit how many ships arrive next year. But climate change is melting the Mendenhall Glacier. It is receding so quickly that by 2050, it might no longer be visible from the visitor center it once loomed outside. The city is starting to consider what that might mean for tourism in the future.
Rosenwald Schools helped educate Black students in segregated South. Could a national park follow?
ST. GEORGE, S.C. (AP) — In a small South Carolina town, a community is getting ready to show off a little-remembered part of the history of the segregated South. The restoration of the Rosenwald school in St. George is nearly complete. Part of the money to build the school for Black students in 1925 came from Jewish businessman Julius Rosenwald, once president of Sears Roebuck. Rosenwald partnered with Black communities to build 5,000 schools in 15 states across the South that spent little money on African American students during Jim Crow. Only about 500 are standing and roughly half of them have been restored. There also is a movement to create a national park to honor Rosenwald.
