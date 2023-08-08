South Korea begins evacuating thousands of Scouts from coastal campsite as tropical storm nears
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Buses began moving thousands of global Scouts from their campsite on South Korea’s coast to inland venues ahead of a tropical storm that is forecast to bring intense rains and strong winds to the peninsula. More than 1,000 vehicles are being used in an evacuation that's expected to take six hours or more. Tropical Storm Khanun has meandered around Japan’s southwestern islands for more than a week. It was south of Japan’s main southern island of Kyushu with winds of 67 mph and slowly moving north Tuesday. Khanun was forecast to gain strength slightly before making landfall on the Korean Peninsula on Thursday morning. South Korea’s safety ministry instructed local officials to prepare to shut down places vulnerable to flooding.
Powerful storm kills 2 people and leaves 1.1 million without power in eastern US
WASHINGTON (AP) — At least two people have died, thousands of U.S. flights have been canceled and more than 1 million have lost power as destructively strong storms move through the eastern U.S. Residents were warned to stay indoors Monday and prepare for the worst. The threat of severe thunderstorms and tornados stretched from Alabama to New York. Officials say a 15-year-old boy was killed by a falling tree in South Carolina and a 28-year-old man was killed by lightning in Alabama. Homes and businesses in nearly a dozen states lost power as trees and power lines fell onto roads and homes. FlightAware says more than 2,600 U.S. flights have been canceled and nearly 7,900 delayed.
European scientists make it official. July was the hottest month on record by far
Now that July’s sizzling numbers are all in, the European climate monitoring organization made it official: July 2023 was Earth’s hottest month on record by a wide margin. July’s global average temperature of 16.95 degrees Celsius was a third of a degree Celsius (six tenths of a degree Fahrenheit) higher than the previous record set in 2019. That's according to Tuesday's calculations by Copernicus Climate Change Service, a division of the European Union’s space program. Normally global temperature records are broken by hundredths or a tenth of a degree, so this margin is unusual.
Proposed constitutional change before Ohio voters could determine abortion rights in the state
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s voters will decide Tuesday whether to make their state constitution harder to amend, as a highly charged special election that has direct bearing on a November ballot question over abortion rights comes to a close. If Issue 1 passes, the threshold for voters being able to change the state constitution would rise from a simple majority to 60%. That would make it difficult, if not impossible, for the fall proposal to succeed, based on polling figures. Voters in several states, even deeply conservative ones, have affirmed abortion rights since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last year, though usually with less than 60% of the vote.
Russian missiles kill 7 in Ukrainian city and Kyiv accuses Moscow of targeting rescue workers
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Officials say the death toll from Russian missile strikes that hit apartment buildings in an eastern Ukrainian city has climbed to seven, with 81 people injured. Two Russian missiles slammed into the downtown area of Pokrovsk in the eastern Donetsk region that is partially occupied by Russia, on Monday evening. Local officials said the missiles damaged apartment buildings, houses, a hotel, dining establishments, shops and administrative buildings. The Kremlin says its forces target only military assets and claim other damage is caused by debris from Ukrainian air defense weapons.
Biden will announce a historic Grand Canyon monument designation during his Arizona visit
TUSAYAN, Ariz. (AP) — President Joe Biden will use his visit to Arizona to formally announce a national monument designation for the greater Grand Canyon. National climate adviser Ali Zaidi confirms Biden is visiting the area Tuesday and is expected to announce plans to preserve more than 1,500 square miles just outside Grand Canyon National Park. This would be the Democratic president's fifth monument designation. Representatives of various northern Arizona tribes have been invited to attend Biden’s remarks. Tribes and environmentalists have been advocating for increased protections on the land for decades. Mining companies and the areas that would benefit from their business have been vehemently opposed.
Brazil has 1.7 million Indigenous people, near double the count from prior census, government says
BELEM, Brazil (AP) — The diminutive woman with a white feather headdress was standing on the stage of the majestic colonial theater in Brazil’s Amazon and addressing the crowd. Minister of Indigenous People Sonia Guajajara declared the day “the milestone of Indigenous participation,” then cited the national statistics institute’s freshly released census data that revealed the full scope of the nation’s Indigenous population: 1,693,535 people. While just 0.8% of Brazil’s population, the figure marks an 89% jump from the prior census, in 2010. “This a historic moment with that picture that the statistics agency has done,” she said on the eve of the two-day Amazon Summit in this city.
Mourners gather in Ireland to pay their respects to singer Sinead O'Connor
LONDON (AP) — Fans are gathering in singer Sinead O’Connor’s former hometown in Ireland to say goodbye ahead of her funeral. O’Connor’s family has invited the public to line the waterfront in Bray on Tuesday as her funeral procession passes by. Fans left handwritten notes outside her former home, thanking her for sharing her voice and her music. O’Connor was found unresponsive at her London home on July 26. Police have not said how she died, though they said her death was not suspicious.
Trump lawyers urge judge to narrow proposed rules on evidence sharing in election subversion case
Donald Trump's legal team has told a judge overseeing the election conspiracy case against him that the prosecutors’ proposed protective order aimed at preventing the public disclosure of evidence is too broad and would restrict his First Amendment rights. Lawyers for the early 2024 Republican presidential primary front-runner said Monday that the judge should impose a more limited protective order that would prevent the defense team from publicly disclosing only materials deemed “sensitive,” such as grand jury documents. Prosecutors quickly countered with their own filing accusing Trump of objecting to their proposal because he wants to use the government’s evidence to “try the case in the media rather than in the courtroom.”
Even frozen Antarctica is being walloped by climate extremes, scientists find
A new study concludes that Antarctica is already being and will continue to be affected by more frequent and severe extreme weather events, a known byproduct of human-caused climate change. Many of those changes are drastic, unprecedented and irreversible. Ice shelves are collapsing, the ocean is heating up, and species important to the region are suffering from habitat changes. Experts call for continued investment to study and protect a region that serves as a damper on some of climate change's worst impacts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.