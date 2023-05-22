Biden, McCarthy to hold pivotal meeting on debt ceiling as time to resolve standoff grows short
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy have a pivotal meeting coming up on the impasse over the debt ceiling. Washington is racing to strike a budget compromise and raise the nation’s borrowing limit in time to avert a devastating federal default. They're to meet face to face Monday afternoon. After a weekend of start-stop talks, both men appeared upbeat as they face a deadline, as soon as June 1, when the government could run out of cash to pay its bills. Back in the U.S. after the G-7 summit, Biden said his phone call with McCarthy earlier Sunday went well.
Russia claims to have Bakhmut but top Ukrainian military leaders say the battle is not over
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia claims it has won control of Ukraine’s eastern city of Bakhmut after a grinding nine-month conflict in which tens of thousands of fighters have died. But top Ukrainian military leaders say the battle is not over. Ukrainian officials acknowledge they now control only a small part of Bakhmut but say their fighters’ presence has played a key role in their strategy of exhausting the Russian military. And they say their current positions in surrounding areas will let them strike back inside Bakhmut while Ukrainian forces are making significant advances just outside the 400-year-old city, chipping away at Russia’s northern and southern flanks with the aim of encircling Russian fighters inside.
Death of 8-year-old girl in Border Patrol custody highlights challenges providing medical care
SAN DIEGO (AP) — The death in Border Patrol custody of an 8-year-old Panamanian girl is the second child migrant fatality in two weeks under government supervision, raising questions about how prepared authorities are to address medical emergencies of people arriving after an often-exhausting journey. A rush to the border before pandemic-related asylum limits known as Title 42 expired fueled a sharp increase of people in custody. The growing presence of families and unaccompanied children over the last decade presents authorities with enormous responsibilities for medical care. At least six children died in custody during a roughly year-long period from 2018 to 2019.
One year after Uvalde shooting, investigation of police response continues
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A criminal investigation in Texas over the hesitant police response to the Robb Elementary School shooting is still ongoing a year after a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde. Wednesday marks one year since the deadliest school shooting in Texas history. The continuing investigation underlines the lasting fallout over the shooting and how the days after the attack were marred by authorities giving inaccurate and conflicting accounts about efforts made to stop a teenage gunman. The Uvalde school district permanently closed the Robb Elementary campus and plans for a new school are in the works. Schools in Uvalde will be closed on Wednesday.
With all the politics and maneuvering, how is life in Florida changing for its residents?
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — For many of those who live in Florida, recent months have brought some changes — many linked to Gov. Ron DeSantis. “Don’t say gay.” Regulation of books and classroom discussion. Teachers, parents and school librarians are all navigating new and uncertain ground. LGBTQ+ rights under attack. A very public spat between the state government and Disney. And at the center of it all is DeSantis, who has emerged as a rival of former President Donald Trump and likely has his eyes set on the White House. Lost in all of this are more traditional concerns like the rising cost of living. Rents are going sky-high and property insurance is becoming less available and less affordable.
Tim Scott set to announce launch of his 2024 GOP presidential campaign
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina is set to announce his bid for president. With Monday's launch, he will officially wade into a Republican primary battle already largely dominated by two commanding figures: former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Scott's team acknowledges the challenge but notes that the political environment can change, that Scott won reelection by a commanding 20 points in November and that Scott has more money to start his campaign than any presidential candidate in history. In addition to Trump and DeSantis, he will enter a field that includes former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and “Woke, Inc.” author Vivek Ramaswamy.
Greece's center-right in landslide election victory, but will need new vote to form government
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Despite inflicting the most crushing defeat in half a century on the opposition, Greece’s center-right Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is expected to seek a second election within weeks, as he lacks the majority in Parliament to govern alone. With 99.55% of the votes counted early Monday, Mitsotakis’ New Democracy party won 40.79% — twice the left-wing main opposition Syriza’s share. But the electoral system that was in effect on Sunday means ND only gains 146 of Parliament’s 300 seats, five short of a governing majority. The next elections, expected to be held in late June or early July, will revert to the previous system of granting the first party a bonus of up to 50 seats.
US to sign new security pact with Papua New Guinea amid competition with China
PORT MORESBY, Papua New Guinea (AP) — The United States is scheduled to sign a new security pact with Papua New Guinea as the U.S. continues to jostle with China for influence in the Pacific. Papua New Guinea is strategically located and its nearly 10 million people are the most among Pacific island nations. The State Department says the agreement would help improve security cooperation, enhance Papua New Guinea’s defense capacity and increase regional stability. But many in the Pacific are concerned about the increasing militarization. China warned against the introduction of “geopolitical games” in the region before U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived Monday. His visit coincides with a trip by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is meeting with Pacific leaders to discuss better cooperation.
Vinicius Junior says Spanish league ‘now belongs to racists' after enduring more abuse
MADRID (AP) — Vinícius Júnior has been subjected to racist abuse yet again and says on Instagram that the Spanish league “now belongs to racists.” The Brazil forward says racism is normal in the league and hints he may take his fight against the problem somewhere else. Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti says he considered replacing Vinícius after Valencia fans called him a “monkey.” The chants came after Madrid’s game at Valencia was temporarily stopped when Vinícius said a fan had insulted him from the stands. Ancelotti said Vinícius initially didn’t want to continue playing. He was later sent off after clashing with Valencia players.
