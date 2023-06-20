In race against clock, expanding fleet of ships searches for sub lost near Titanic wreck
In a race against the clock on the high seas, an expanding international armada of ships and airplanes is searching for a submersible that vanished in the North Atlantic while taking five people down to the wreck of the Titanic. U.S. Coast Guard officials said the search covered 10,000 square miles (26,000 square kilometers) but turned up no signs of the lost sub known as the Titan. But authorities planned to continue looking. Time was running out because the vessel had less than two days of oxygen left.
Hunter Biden will plead guilty in a deal that likely averts time behind bars in a tax and gun case
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s son Hunter will plead guilty to federal tax offenses and avoid a full prosecution on a separate gun charge in a deal with the Justice Department that likely spares him time behind bars. Hunter Biden will plead guilty to the misdemeanor tax offenses as part of the agreement made public Tuesday. The agreement will spare him prosecution on a charge of illegally possessing a firearm as a drug user if he adheres to certain conditions. The White House says the president and the first lady “love their son and support him as he continues to rebuild his life.” Ex-President Donald Trump likens the Hunter Biden deal to a “mere traffic ticket."
Social media star Andrew Tate charged with rape and human trafficking in Romania
BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romanian prosecutors say social media personality Andrew Tate has been charged with rape, human trafficking and forming a criminal gang to exploit women. Romania’s anti-organized crime agency said Tuesday that prosecutors also charged Tate's brother and two Romanian women. All four were initially detained in December. Tate is a former professional kickboxer with millions of Twitter followers. On social media, he is known for projecting a luxury lifestyle and expressing misogynistic views. The Romanian agency says the defendants are accused of forming a criminal group in 2021 “to commit the crime of human trafficking” in Romania, the U.S. and Britain. Tate’s spokesperson says the brothers are prepared to “demonstrate their innocence and vindicate their reputation.
Supreme Court turns away veterans who seek disability benefits over 1966 hydrogen bomb accident
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has rejected an appeal on behalf of some U.S. veterans who want disability benefits because they were exposed to radiation while responding to a Cold War-era hydrogen bomb accident in Spain. The justices not did comment Tuesday in turning away an appeal from Victor Skaar, an Air Force veteran in his mid-80s. Skaar, of Nixa, Missouri, filed class-action claims seeking benefits for him and others who say they became ill from exposure to radiation during the recovery and cleanup of the undetonated bombs at the accident site in Palomares, a village in southern Spain, in 1966. A federal appeals court rejected the class-action claims. The Supreme Court’s action leaves that ruling in place.
Trump adviser faces possible disbarment over his efforts to overturn 2020 election
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Attorney John Eastman, a lead architect of some of the former President Donald Trump's efforts to remain in power after the 2020 election, is facing possible disbarment. Disciplinary proceedings began Tuesday in Los Angeles. Eastman faces 11 disciplinary charges stemming from his development of a dubious legal strategy that was aimed at helping Trump overturn the election by disrupting the counting of state electoral votes. The State Bar Court of California will hear testimony, in proceedings that could result in him losing his license to practice law in the state. Others expected to testify include Greg Jacob, a former attorney for Pence who pushed back against Eastman’s plan to have Pence stop the certification of Joe Biden’s victory.
Sweltering heat tests Texas' power grid and patience as thousands in South still without electricity
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas’ power grid operator is asking residents to voluntarily cut back on electricity due to anticipated record demand on the system as a heat wave keeps parts of the state and southern U.S. in triple-digit temperatures. Much of Texas on Tuesday was under excessive heat warnings. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas' request is its first this year asking customers to curtail their energy use. In neighboring Oklahoma, meanwhile, more than 100,000 customers are eagerly awaiting the restoration of power and air conditioning following weekend storms that downed trees and snapped hundreds of utility poles. And in Louisiana, the Southwestern Electric Power Company says more than 93,000 of its customers remained without power as of Tuesday morning.
Actor Jonathan Majors' domestic violence trial scheduled for Aug. 3
NEW YORK (AP) — Actor Jonathan Majors’ domestic violence case will go to trial Aug. 3. A Manhattan judge issued the schedule Tuesday, casting the star in a real-life courtroom drama as his idled Hollywood career hangs in the balance. The 33-year-old Majors is accused of twisting a woman’s arm, striking her head and shoving her into a vehicle in New York City in March. He's charged with several misdemeanors, including assault, and could be sentenced to up to a year in jail if convicted. His lawyer says the accuser — who isn't named in court documents — was the one who attacked Majors, not the other way around.
How you water the garden can save you money, gallons and your plants, too
If you water your garden right, you can save water and money and make plants healthier. Watering with a hose allows you to direct water precisely where you need it, above the roots. That eliminates waste and reduces the chance of some diseases. Placing rubber soaker or drip irrigation hoses around the plants is a similarly efficient method. Other tips include watering in the morning, so the surface water doesn't evaporate in the sun. And water deeply, if perhaps less often, so the soil can really soak it up. You can recycle cooking water for use in the garden so long as it's not salted. And choose plants native to your area since they won't require as much water to thrive.
Ancient Roman temple complex, with ruins of building where Caesar was stabbed, opens to tourists
ROME (AP) — Four temples from ancient Rome stand smack in the middle of one of the modern city's busiest crossroads. But until this week, practically the only ones getting a close-up view were cats, who prowled the so-called “Sacred Area,” which includes ruins of the building where Julius Caesar was assassinated in 44 B.C. On Monday, the grouping of temples became Rome's latest tourist attraction. The area was unearthed nearly 100 years ago during dictator Benito Mussolini's makeover of the Italian capital. From walkways, visitors can view the foundation and part of a wall of Pompey's Curia, a building which was serving as the Senate's temporary home when Caesar was stabbed.
New NATO member Finland swears in government regarded as country's most right-wing in decades
HELSINKI (AP) — Finland has sworn in a new coalition government that is seen as the most right-wing one in the Nordic country’s modern history. President Sauli Niinistö appointed the 19-member Cabinet of Prime Minister Petteri Orpo after Finnish lawmakers approved the lineup of ministers on Tuesday. Orpo's National Coalition Party won the most seats in an April 2 parliamentary election. The party last week announced a deal to form a government with three other parties, including the far-right, euroskeptic Finns Party. Finland also became NATO's 31st member in April, but the economy was the central election issue. Conservative candidates accused the center-left Cabinet of former Prime Minister Sanna Marin of excessive spending and contributing to rising state debt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.