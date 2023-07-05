Israel ends West Bank raid calling it a blow to militants. Palestinians grapple with destruction
JENIN REFUGEE CAMP, West Bank (AP) — Israel has withdrawn its troops from a militant stronghold in the West Bank but warned that its most intense military operation in the occupied territory in nearly two decades was not a one-off. The pullout Wednesday morning ended an intense two-day operation that killed 12 Palestinians and an Israeli soldier. Residents of the Jenin refugee camp found widespread damage after daybreak. The army claimed to have inflicted heavy damage on militant groups in Jenin, but it remained unclear whether there would be any lasting effect after nearly a year and a half of heavy fighting in the West Bank.
Conservatives go to red states, Democrats to blue as the country grows more polarized
STAR, Idaho (AP) — Colorado and Idaho represent two different poles of state-level political homogenization. Both are fast-growing Rocky Mountain states that have been transformed by the influx of new, like-minded residents. But politically, they increasingly occupy two separate worlds and exemplify the country’s increasing polarization on core issues. Americans are segregating themselves by their politics at a rapid clip, helping fuel the greatest divide between the states in modern history. The split has sent states careening to the political left or right, adopting diametrically opposed laws on some of the hottest issues of the day.
Five dead in Philadelphia shooting that's nation's worst violence around July 4
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A 40-year-old killed one man in a house before fatally shooting four others on the streets of a Philadelphia neighborhood, then surrendering along with a rifle, a pistol, extra magazines, a police scanner and a bulletproof vest, police said. A 2-year-old boy and a 13-year-old were also wounded in the Monday night violence that made the working-class area of Kingsessing the site of the nation’s worst violence around the July 4 holiday. The shooter fired at police in a pursuit for several blocks, and when they caught up, the suspect surrendered in an alley, Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said at a news conference. The shooter had no connection to the victims before the shooting, she said.
World swelters to unofficial hottest day on record
The entire planet sweltered to the unofficial hottest day in human recordkeeping July 3, according to University of Maine scientists at the Climate Reanalyzer project. High temperature records were surpassed July 3 and 4 in Quebec and northwestern Canada and Peru. Cities across the U.S. from Medford, Oregon to Tampa, Florida have been hovering at all-time highs, said Zack Taylor, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. Beijing reported 9 straight days last week when the temperature exceeded 35 C (95 F). As greenhouse gases accumulate in the blanket of air that surrounds Earth, they radiate heat back to the ground and the water. An El Nino, warming in part of the Pacific Ocean is also making for some record-breaking heat conditions.
US citizenship test changes are coming, raising concerns for those with low English skills
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The U.S. citizenship test is changing, with rollout expected late next year. Under the proposed changes, the test would have a new English-speaking section and a new written multiple-choice format in the civics section. Some immigrants and advocates worry the changes will hurt test-takers with lower levels of English proficiency. Many are still shaken after former Republican President Donald Trump’s administration in 2020 made the test longer and more difficult to pass. In 2021, Democratic President Joe Biden ordered the U.S. to eliminate barriers to citizenship and changed the citizenship test back to its previous version, which was last updated in 2008.
The Texas shooter in a racist Walmart attack is going to prison. Here's what to know about the case
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — The Texas gunman who killed 23 people in a racist 2019 attack at a Walmart is returning to federal court for sentencing. Patrick Crusius on Wednesday is facing multiple life sentences after pleading guilty to one of the deadliest mass shootings in U.S. history. Investigators say the shooting was preceded by Crusius posting an online screed that warned of a “Hispanic invasion" in Texas. The sentencing phase draws to a close one of the U.S. government's biggest hate crime cases. It could last several days. Crusius could still face the death penalty if convicted in a separate state case.
Ransomware criminals are dumping kids' private files online after school hacks
Ransomware gangs have been stealing confidential documents from schools and dumping them online. The documents describe student sexual assaults, psychiatric hospitalizations, abusive parents — even suicide attempts. Rich in digitized data, the nation’s schools are prime targets for far-flung criminal hackers, who are assiduously locating and scooping up sensitive files that not long ago were committed to paper in locked cabinets. Districts are ill-equipped to respond. Three months after an attack on the Minneapolis district that dumped sexual assault case files online, administrators have not delivered on their promise to inform individual victims. Unlike for hospitals, no federal law exists to require this notification from schools.
Armed mobs rampage through villages and push remote Indian region to the brink of civil war
KANGVAI, India (AP) — India's remote northeastern state of Manipur is caught in a deadly conflict between two ethnic communities that have armed themselves and launched brutal attacks against one another. At least 120 people have been killed since May. Witnesses interviewed by The Associated Press described how angry mobs and armed gangs swept into villages and towns, burning down houses, massacring civilians, and driving tens of thousands from their homes. The clashes persist despite the army’s presence. The government has shut down the internet as part of measures to stop the spread of disinformation that fuel the violence. But the shutdown has also limited news coming from Manipur. As a result, the crisis remains largely uncovered by media in India.
French far-right figure ends divisive crowdfunding for officer whose shooting of teen set off unrest
PARIS (AP) — A French far-right figure behind a divisive, and hugely successful, crowdfunding campaign for the family of a police officer jailed in the killing of a 17-year-old that triggered riots around France announced on Tuesday that he’s closing the account which topped more than 1.5 million euros. Criticism, and plans for lawsuits, have mounted around Jean Messiha’s Gofundme effort with claims that his real motive was to spread a message of hate and pit the far-right against residents of poor suburbs with a high rate of people of immigrant origin. Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne has said the collection for the jailed officer’s family did not contribute to calming the situation.
IAEA chief visits Fukushima before radioactive water is released
TOMIOKA, Japan (AP) — The United Nations nuclear chief is visiting Japan’s tsunami-wrecked nuclear power plant after the agency affirmed the safety of a contentious plan to release treated radioactive water into the sea. On his way to the Fukushima Daiichi plant Wednesday, International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Mariano Grossi will join government and utility officials to hear the concerns of mayors and fishing association leaders and to assure them of the plan’s safety. The IAEA's final report concluded the plan to release the wastewater — which would be significantly diluted but still have some radioactivity — meets international standards and its environmental and health impact would be negligible.
