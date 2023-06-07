White woman who fatally shot Black neighbor is arrested in Florida
OCALA, Fla. (AP) — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office says a Florida woman accused of fatally shooting her neighbor last week in the violent culmination of what the sheriff described as a 2½-year feud was arrested Tuesday. Susan Louise Lorincz, 58, who is white, was arrested on charges of manslaughter with a firearm, culpable negligence, battery and two counts of assault in the death of Ajike Owens, a Black mother of four. Authorities came under pressure Tuesday to arrest and charge the white woman who fired through her front her door and killed a Black neighbor in a case that has put Florida’s divisive stand your ground law back into the spotlight.
Canada wildfires are leading to air-quality alerts in US. Here's how to stay safe
Canada is dealing with a series of intense wildfires that have spread from the western provinces to Quebec, with hundreds of forest fires burning. Wind has carried smoke from the fires southward, triggering air quality alerts throughout the United States. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Tuesday issued a poor air quality alert for New England, a day after parts of Illinois, Wisconsin and Minnesota received a similar advisory. Last week, U.S. officials as far south as Maryland, Baltimore, Virginia and Pennsylvania reported being impacted by the wildfires. Fine-particle pollution — known as “PM 2.5” — is what’s being measured. The tiny particles are small enough to get past airway defenses and cause breathing problems.
House conservatives block GOP bills, voice frustration in response to last week's debt ceiling vote
WASHINGTON (AP) — Eleven House conservatives have staged a mini-revolt as part of the fallout from last week’s vote to lift the debt ceiling. They tanked GOP leadership’s efforts to proceed Tuesday on a mix of legislative priorities. The passage of the debt ceiling bill was hailed by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and other members of GOP leadership, but dozens of GOP lawmakers voted against the measure, saying it didn’t do enough to restrict spending. Their dissatisfaction about the process spilled over into votes Tuesday on a measure establishing the rules for debate on various GOP priorities, which are now stuck until the impasse is resolved.
Ukrainians make desperate escape from floods after dam collapse as shelling echoes overhead
KHERSON, Ukraine (AP) — As shelling from Russia’s war on Ukraine echoed overhead, evacuees scurried atop military trucks or into rafts to flee rising floodwaters caused by a dam breach on the Dnieper River. The unnerving bark of dogs left behind further soured the mood of those ferried to safety. A woman in one raft clutched the head of her despondent daughter. A military truck stuck in swelling waters raised the panic level of those evacuating. Nobody knew just how high the waters would rise, or whether people would escape alive. The scramble to leave one vulnerable neighborhood Tuesday testified to the latest human chaos caused by Russia’s war in Ukraine.
Pope Francis to undergo intestinal surgery under general anesthesia
ROME (AP) — Pope Francis has gone to a hospital for surgery on his intestine, two years after he had 33 centimeters (13 inches) of his colon removed because of an inflammation and narrowing of the large intestine. The Vatican said Francis, 86, would be put under general anesthesia and would be hospitalized for several days. Earlier Wednesday, the pontiff presided over his weekly general audience, and plans are still being made for two foreign trips in August. The pope spent three days at the hospital in late March being treated for bronchitis.
2 dead in shooting after high school graduation ceremony in Virginia capital
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Police say two people have been killed and five more wounded in a shooting after a high school graduation ceremony in Virginia’s capital. Police also said Tuesday night that a 19-year-old is in custody and will be charged with two counts of second-degree murder. The city’s interim police chief said the two who died were an 18-year-old male student who had just graduated, and a 36-year-old man. The names of the dead and the suspect were not immediately released. But police said they believe the suspect knew at least one of the victims.
Florida grand jury involved in Trump documents probe by Justice Dept., AP source says
WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors are using a grand jury in Florida as part of their investigation into the possible mishandling of classified documents at former President Donald Trump’s Palm Beach property. That's according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press. The grand jury is in addition to a separate panel that has been meeting in Washington for months to consider charges against Trump over the retention of hundreds of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago and potential obstruction of government efforts to reclaim the records. A spokesman for special counsel Jack Smith declined to comment.
The pause on student loan payments is ending. Can borrowers find room in their budgets?
WASHINGTON (AP) — After a payment pause that has lasted more than three years, more than 40 million student loan borrowers will be on the hook for payments starting in late August. A new debt bill passed by Congress removed any hope that the Biden administration would extend the pause again if the Supreme Court strikes down the White House's student loan cancellation. Among the most vulnerable borrowers are those who finished college during the pandemic. Millions have never had to make a loan payment, and their bills will soon start coming amid soaring inflation and forecasts of economic recession.
Protesters brawl as Southern California school district decides whether to recognize Pride Month
GLENDALE, Calif. (AP) — Protesters for and against exposing schoolkids to LGBTQ+ issues have briefly come to blows at a Southern California school district headquarters. Several hundred people gathered in the parking lot of the Glendale Unified School District headquarters on Tuesday and scuffling broke out before the school board, hours later, passed a resolution recognizing June as Pride month. Police quickly separated the groups and made at least three arrests but no injuries are reported. Across the nation, Pride month celebrations are kicking off amid rising backlash in some places against LGBTQ+ rights. Community parade organizers, school districts and even professional sports terms have faced protests for flying rainbow flags and honoring drag performers.
In Kenya, lions are speared to death as human-wildlife conflict worsens amid drought
MBIRIKANI, Kenya (AP) — Parkeru Ntereka lost almost half of his goat herd to hungry lions that wandered into his pen located near Kenya’s iconic Amboseli national park. The 56-year-old’s loss made headlines in the east African country as it led to the spearing to death of six lions in retaliation by the Maasai people, who have co-existed with wild animals for centuries. The killings highlighted the growing human-wildlife conflict in parts of east Africa that conservationists say has been exacerbated by a yearslong drought. At the same time, the predator population within the parks has increased. Hunger and thirst can send them into communities.
