Zelenskyy arrives in Rome for meetings with Pope Francis, Italian leaders
ROME (AP) — The Vatican says that Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy will meet with Pope Francis during a trip to Rome. Zelenskyy will also hold midday meetings with Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni and with President Sergio Mattarella. Zelenskyy’s exact schedule wasn’t being publicly announced because of security concerns and the Vatican only confirmed a papal meeting shortly before the Ukrainian president’s expected arrival in Rome. Italian state television reported that as part of protective measures, a no-fly zone was ordered for Rome skies and police sharpshooters were strategically placed on high buildings.
Chaos on Mexico border averted, for now, as US turns page in migration rules
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — The U.S. has turned the page on pandemic-era immigration restrictions with relative calm at its border with Mexico as migrants adapt to strict new rules aimed at discouraging illegal crossings and await the promise of new legal pathways into the country. A full day after the rules known as Title 42 were lifted, migrants and government officials on Friday were still assessing the effects of new regulations from President Joe Biden’s administration. Migrants are now essentially barred from seeking asylum in the U.S. if they did not first apply online or seek protection in the countries they traveled through. The U.S. Homeland Security Department said Friday it had not witnessed any substantial increase in immigration.
DeSantis, Trump look to sway Iowa GOP activists at dueling events
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former President Donald Trump will share the spotlight in Iowa on Saturday, providing a chance to sway influential conservative activists and contrast their campaign styles in Republicans’ leadoff voting state. DeSantis is set to wade into Iowa’s hand-to-hand politicking at a congressman’s annual picnic and an Iowa Republican Party fundraiser, while Trump hopes to show strength with an outdoor rally with supporters. Although the two men will be hours away from each other, the split-screen moment in Iowa is a first for the two national Republican powerhouses. And it comes as DeSantis is widely expected to launch his 2024 presidential campaign soon.
Debt ceiling talks push Washington toward new era of deficit cuts
WASHINGTON (AP) — One outcome is clear as Washington reaches for a budget deal to end the debt ceiling standoff: The ambitious COVID era of government spending is giving way to a new focus on stemming deficits. As President Joe Biden and congressional leaders prepare to meet again next week, staff are working on a budget deal. The White House has threatened to veto Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s debt ceiling bill with its “devastating cuts” to federal programs. But the administration has signaled a willingness to consider other budget caps. It's a turnaround from just a few years ago, when Congress passed trillions in emergency aid to halt the pandemic and rebuild the U.S. economy.
Census Bureau rejects many big-city challenges that claimed the 2020 headcount missed their people
Some of America's largest cities that challenged their 2020 census numbers are hearing back from the U.S. Census Bureau. They're not all getting what they hoped for. In Memphis, the bureau actually subtracted three people from the official headcount in an initial appeal. The biggest winner among big cities so far is Boston, where the bureau conceded that thousands of college students were missed amid the chaos of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Census Bureau has received more than 100 submissions from cities, towns and villages of all sizes. They're trying to get a bigger piece of federal funding based on population numbers.
On the front lines of the writers strike, meet the true rat czar of NYC: Scabby the Rat
NEW YORK (AP) — For decades, a giant, inflatable rat with beady eyes, sharp teeth and a pustule-covered belly has been looming over union protests, drawing attention to construction sites or buildings with labor disputes. Over the decades, Scabby the Rat has become an icon at the site of labor disputes and weathered multiple legal challenges. Now Scabby's challenge is staying relevant in the age of new technology and social media. Scabby has a Facebook page, and QR codes that give people information about campaigns. But younger people often don’t always know what the rat symbolizes.
'Why can't there be a system?': Tribe pushes to ease US border crossings for Native Americans
The Pascua Yaqui Tribe has drafted regulations in an effort to formalize the border-crossing process for their relatives in Mexico coming to their reservation in Arizona. Like dozens of Native American nations across the U.S., the Pascua Yaqui Tribe was sliced in two by modern-day international borders. When deer dancers and musicians living in Sonora, Mexico, make the trip into the U.S. for ceremonies, they may be detained or have their cultural objects confiscated. The effort is part of their work with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s recently formed Tribal Homeland Security Advisory Council. DHS did not respond to repeated requests for comment on the status of the regulations.
G7 finance leaders vow to contain inflation, strengthen supply chains but avoid mention of China
NIIGATA, Japan (AP) — The Group of Seven's top financial leaders have united in their support for Ukraine and determination to enforce sanctions against Russia for its aggression. The finance ministers and central bank chiefs ended three days of talks in Niigata, Japan, with a pledge to bring inflation under control while aiding those suffering the most from surging prices. They also committed to working together to build more stable, diversified supply chains for developing clean energy sources and to “enhance economic resilience globally against various shocks.” But they avoided any mention of China or of “economic coercion.” The talks in this port city were in preparation for a summit of G-7 leaders in Hiroshima next week.
Vatican experts uncovering gilded glory of Hercules statue struck by lightning
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Vatican Museum restorers are working to remove centuries of grime from the largest known bronze statue of the ancient world: the gilded Hercules Mastai Righetti. The 13-foot-tall (four-meter-tall) figure of the half-human Roman god has stood in the same niche for more than 150 years. It has barely garnered notice among other antiquities because of the dark coating it had acquired. Its discovery in 1864 made global headlines. The colossal Hercules was revered in its own day too because it had been struck by lightning. The Romans believed that being struck by lightning imbued the statue with divinity. The Vatican experts working to bring back its sheen say the statue is glorious. Museum-goers will be able to decide for themselves come December.
LeBron James, Lakers eliminate champion Warriors with 122-101 victory in Game 6
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers eliminated the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors with a 122-101 victory in Game 6 of their second-round series. LeBron James had 30 points, nine rebounds and nine assists. Anthony Davis had 17 points and 20 rebounds for the Lakers, who never trailed in a commanding closeout victory that punctuated their increasingly incredible late-season surge. Stephen Curry scored 32 points while missing 10 of his 14 3-point attempts for the sixth-seeded Warriors, whose pursuit of their fifth championship in nine seasons ended with three straight road losses.
