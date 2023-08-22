Rescuers save 8 people trapped in cable car dangling above canyon in Pakistan
PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Army commandos using helicopters and a makeshift chairlift rescued eight people from a broken cable car as it dangled hundreds of meters (feet) above a canyon in Pakistan. Authorities said the rescues were completed late Tuesday in a remote, mountainous part of the country. The six children and two adults became trapped when a cable snapped while they were crossing a river canyon. The children were on their way to school. The Pakistani prime minister congratulated rescuers for the success. The dramatic effort transfixed the country for hours as Pakistanis crowded around televisions in offices, shops, restaurants and hospitals.
'Get out of my house!' Video shows 98-year-old mother of Kansas newspaper publisher upset amid raid
MARION, Kan. (AP) — Newly released video shows the 98-year-old mother of a Kansas newspaper publisher confronting police officers as they searched her home in a raid that has drawn national scrutiny. It shows her visibly upset and demanding: “Get out of my house!” Video released by the newspaper Monday shows Joan Meyer shouting at the six officers inside the Marion, Kansas, home she shared with her son. She died the day after the raids of the Marion County Record and the homes of the Meyers as well as a Marion city council member. Eric Meyer says the stress contributed to her death.
Attorney John Eastman surrenders on charges in Trump's Georgia 2020 election subversion case
ATLANTA (AP) — A conservative attorney who pushed a plan to keep Donald Trump in power has turned himself in to authorities on charges in the Georgia case alleging an illegal plot to overturn the then-president’s 2020 election loss. John Eastman was booked at the Fulton County jail Tuesday. Eastman is charged alongside Trump and 17 others, who are accused by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis with scheming to subvert the will of Georgia voters in a desperate bid to keep the Republican president in the White House after he lost to Democrat Joe Biden. Eastman says the indictment "should never have been brought.”
How Trump's attacks on prosecutors build on history of using racist language and stereotypes
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s response this week to his fourth criminal indictment in five months follows a strategy he has used for years against legal and political opponents: relentless attacks, often infused with language that is either overtly racist or is coded in ways that appeal to racists. The former Republican president and 2024 candidate has repeatedly hinted at race in his verbal broadsides. The district attorneys in New York and Georgia who have charged him with state crimes are Black. The tendency to make such attacks both animates his base and raises safety concerns among advocates who worry he could be worsening online vitriol and inspiring violence.
Unionized UPS workers approve contract leaders agreed to in late July
The union representing 340,000 UPS workers says its members voted to approve the tentative contract agreement reached last month. The vote results announced Tuesday put a final seal on contentious labor negotiations that threatened to disrupt package deliveries for millions of businesses and households nationwide. The Teamsters said that 86% of the votes casts were in favor of ratifying the contract. Voting on the new five-year contract began Aug. 3 and concluded Tuesday. After negotiations broke down in early July, UPS reached a tentative contract agreement with the Teamsters just days before an Aug. 1 deadline.
A failed lunar mission dents Russian pride and reflects deeper problems with Moscow's space industry
An ambitious but failed attempt by Russia to return to the moon after nearly half a century has exposed the massive challenges faced by Moscow’s once-proud space program. The crash of the robotic Luna-25 probe on the surface of the moon over the weekend, reflects the problems that have dogged Russia's space industry since the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union. Those include the loss of key technologies in the post-Soviet industrial meltdown, the bruising impact of Western sanctions, a huge brain drain and widespread corruption. Yuri Borisov, head of the Roscosmos space agency, blamed the lack of expertise due to the long break in lunar research that followed the last Soviet mission to the moon in 1976.
Who's in, who's out, who's boycotting: The 8 candidates expected on-stage for the first GOP debate
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — It's official: Eight candidates will be on stage at Wednesday's Republican presidential primary debate. The Republican National Committee announced who met its donor and polling thresholds late Monday. The eight candidates include Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, and former Vice President Mike Pence. Former President Donald Trump says he'll skip the debate and indicated he will hold a competing event instead. At least three candidates who thought they had qualified were excluded. One of them, conservative radio host Larry Elder, is threatening to sue the RNC.
North Korea's Kim lambasts premier over flooding, in a possible bid to shift blame for economic woes
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea says leader Kim Jong Un has severely rebuked his premier and other senior officials over what he calls their irresponsible response to recent flooding of farmlands on the country's western coast. Observers say Kim’s lambasting of top officials likely aims to shift blame to them for the country’s economic hardships and food insecurity, or could set the stage for a reshuffling of senior leadership. Kim on Monday visited a western coastal tideland where seawater recently destroyed the embankment, flooding more than 270 hectares of rice paddies. State media cite Kim as calling the flooding a manmade disaster. He criticized Premier Kim Tok Hun for showing “the attitude of an onlooker" amid recovery works.
Kerry Washington, Martin Sheen shout for solidarity between Hollywood strikers and other workers
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actors Kerry Washington and Martin Sheen have delivered rousing speeches celebrating labor unity at a rally for striking Hollywood actors and writers and other workers supporting them. Washington, star of the series “Scandal,” told the crowd gathered Tuesday outside Disney Studios in Burbank, California that “we are here because we know that unions matter.” The former president on “The West Wing” Sheen emphasized that the toll being taken as the two strikes stretch out only shows that the fight is worth it. Actors have been on strike for more than a month, writers for more than three months.
Spain's acting prime minister criticizes federation head for kissing player from World Cup champs
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spain’s acting prime minister has greeted the country's Women’s World Cup champions at the presidential palace in Madrid and slammed the head of the Spanish soccer federation for kissing a team member on the lips without her consent. Pedro Sánchez announced that the team members will be awarded Spain’s golden medal of sports achievement in honor of their victory. Sánchez then joined the growing criticism of the unsolicited kiss given by Spanish soccer federation president Luis Rubiales to a player following Sunday's final in Australia. Sánchez described it as “unacceptable” and urged Rubiales to “take further steps” to be held accountable for his conduct.
