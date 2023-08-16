Fires and others disasters are increasing in Hawaii, according to this AP data analysis
KIHEI, Hawaii (AP) — Hurricane-fueled flash floods and mudslides. Lava that creeps into neighborhoods. Fierce drought that materializes in a flash. Earthquakes. And now, deadly fires that burn block after historic block. Hawaii is increasingly under siege from disasters, and what is escalating most is wildfire. That's according to an Associated Press analysis of Federal Emergency Management Agency records. The reality can clash with the vision of Hawaii as a paradise. It is, in fact, one of the riskiest states in the country. There were as many federally declared wildfire disasters this month in Hawaii as in the 50 years between 1953 and 2003.
Schools reopening, traffic moving again in signs of recovery from Maui fires that killed 106
LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Public schools on Maui are starting the process of reopening and vehicle traffic is moving again in signs of recovery a week after wildfires demolished a historic town and killed over 100 people. Meanwhile, additional cadaver dogs arrived Wednesday to help teams searching for remains of the dead on Hawaii’s second-largest island. Survivors have been contending with intermittent power and unreliable cell service as they seek help rebuilding their lives. With the death toll already at 106, a mobile morgue with coroners, pathologists and technicians has arrived to help with the grim task of sorting through remains. The governor has warned that a new storm could complicate the search and recovery.
Georgia prosecutor seeks March trial date for Trump and 18 others in election case
ATLANTA (AP) — The prosecutor in Atlanta who obtained an indictment this week against former President Donald Trump and 18 others wants to take the case to trial in March. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said in a proposed scheduling order filed with the court Wednesday that she wants the trial to start on March 4. She is also proposing that arraignments for the defendants happen the week of Sept. 5. Trump and 18 others were indicted Monday by a Fulton County grand jury. They are accused of committing various crimes as part of a scheme to keep Trump in power after his 2020 election loss to Democrat Joe Biden.
Americans are divided along party lines over Trump’s actions in election cases, AP-NORC poll shows
WASHINGTON (AP) — A new poll shows Americans are deeply divided along party lines in their views of President Donald Trump’s actions in the most recent criminal charges brought against him. The poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows that about half of Americans say Trump's alleged attempt to interfere in Georgia’s 2020 vote count was illegal. The poll, which was conducted before Monday’s charges in the Georgia case, also shows that about half of Americans approve of the Justice Department indicting Trump over his efforts to remain in office after losing the 2020 election.
Pig kidney works in a donated body for over a month, a step toward animal-human transplants
NEW YORK (AP) — New York surgeons transplanted a pig's kidney into a brain-dead man and for over a month it's worked normally. The experiment at NYU Langone Health marks the longest a pig kidney has functioned in a person, albeit a deceased one. Researchers plan to track the organ's performance for a second month. Also Wednesday, another research team from the University of Alabama at Birmingham reported success implanting pig kidneys in a donated body for seven days. It's another step in the long quest to one day use animal organs to save human lives.
Some abortion drug restrictions are upheld by an appeals court in a case bound for the Supreme Court
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New restrictions on access to a drug used in the most common form of abortion would be imposed under a federal appeals court ruling. But those restrictions won’t take effect, at least right away, because the Supreme Court previously intervened to keep the drug available during the legal fight. Wednesday’s ruling from an appeals court panel overturned part of a lower court order that would have revoked the Food and Drug Administration’s approval of mifepristone. But it left intact parts of the ruling that would end the availability of the drug by mail, allow it to be used through only the seventh week of pregnancy rather than the 10th, and require that a doctor be present when it's administered.
Plea negotiations could mean no 9/11 defendants face the death penalty, the US tells families
WASHINGTON (AP) — Plea agreements under consideration may mean that the suspected architect of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks and his fellow defendants never face the death penalty. The Pentagon and FBI notified families of 9/11 victims of this in a letter this week. Some families told the Associated Press they object strongly to resolving the case short of a verdict. Plea negotiations have been going on for the five Guantanamo Bay defendants in the 9/11 attacks since early 2022. The military tribunal handling the case has been mired in pre-trial hearings for more than a decade, with no trial date set.
Kansas prosecutor says police should return computers and cellphones seized in raid on newspaper
MARION, Kansas (AP) — A Kansas prosecutor says that he found insufficient evidence to support the police raid of a weekly newspaper and that all seized material should be returned. The White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre says Wednesday that the raid raises concerns over press freedoms. The Kansas prosecutor says in a news release Wednesday that there wasn't enough evidence to establish a "legally sufficient nexus between this alleged crime and the places searched and the items seized." Even without computers, cellphones and other equipment, the small staff of the Marion County Record put out a new edition. “SEIZED … but not silenced,” was the front-page headline.
A former fundraiser for Rep. George Santos has been charged with wire fraud and identity theft
NEW YORK (AP) — A former fundraiser for U.S. Rep. George Santos has been indicted on federal charges that he impersonated a high-ranking congressional aide while soliciting contributions for the New York Republican’s campaign. Sam Miele was charged with four counts of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft in an alleged scheme to defraud donors and obtain money under false pretenses. Prosecutors say Miele impersonated a high-ranking aide to a House member with leadership responsibilities, using a fake name and email address to trick at least a dozen prospective donors. Miele pleaded not guilty to the charges Wednesday and was released. His attorney did not immediately return a phone message. Santos was not charged.
Devastated Tuohys ready to end conservatorship for Michael Oher, lawyers say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A lawyer for a prominent Memphis couple with a longstanding relationship to former NFL player Michael Oher says that they want to end a conservatorship that he’s challenging in court. Lawyer Randall Fishman says Wednesday that Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy intend to enter into a consent order to end the conservatorship. Oher filed a petition Monday in Tennessee accusing the Tuohys of lying to him by having him sign papers making them his conservators. Oher, now 37, wants a full accounting of assets. He says he received nothing from the Oscar-nominated movie “The Blind Side." The Tuohys have called the allegations ridiculous and part of a shakedown attempt.
