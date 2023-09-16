Workers strike at all 3 Detroit automakers, a new tactic to squeeze companies for better pay
DETROIT (AP) — Nearly one in 10 of America’s unionized auto workers went on strike Friday at Detroit’s three automakers. They are seeking higher wages in an era of big profits, and as the industry makes a costly switch from gas guzzlers to electric vehicles. By striking simultaneously at General Motors, Ford and Stellantis, the United Auto Workers union is trying to inflict maximum pain. The strikes were limited to three assembly plants in Michigan, Ohio and Missouri. Union President Shawn Fain says more plants will be added if the companies don’t deliver better contracts. The workers are seeking 36% higher wages over four years.
Military officers begin to speak out on the harm done by Sen. Tuberville's holds on promotions
WASHINGTON (AP) — In the months since a single senator froze military promotions over the Pentagon’s abortion policy, the uniformed officers affected have been largely silent, wary of stepping into a political fray. But as the ramifications of Alabama Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville’s freeze have grown, more of them are speaking out. This week, some of the military's most senior leaders took the issue head on and voiced their concerns. They say the damage the holds will do to the military will be felt for years, as young talented officers decide they’ve had enough and choose to get out.
Republican presidential hopefuls generally overlook New Hampshire in effort to blunt Trump in Iowa
MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire’s primary tradition may be little more than a fairy tale in the 2024 presidential race as the Republican presidential field largely overlooks the Granite State in favor of Iowa. Most of the GOP’s crowded field is focusing its money, time and attention on Iowa. They're betting big that the Midwestern state’s religious conservatives are best positioned to help stop former President Donald Trump’s march toward another Republican presidential nomination. As New Hampshire’s prominence appears to fade in 2024, it’s unclear whether there will be sufficient oxygen or opportunity for anyone to emerge as a serious Trump challenger in the state long known for political upsets.
North Korea's Kim Jong Un inspects Russian bombers and a warship on a visit to Russia's Far East
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspected Russia’s nuclear-capable bombers, hypersonic missiles and an advanced warship from its Pacific fleet on Saturday as he continued a trip in Russia’s Far East that has sparked Western concerns about an arms alliance that could fuel Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war on Ukraine. After arriving in the city of Artyom by train, Kim traveled to an airport just outside the seaside city of Vladivostok where Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and other senior military officials gave him an up-close look at Russia’s strategic bombers and other warplanes. Later in Vladivostok, Kim was shown a missile frigate of the Russian Pacific fleet.
What if public transit was like Uber? A small city ended its bus service to find out
Small-scale, tech-based solutions to transportation problems have emerged as a great equalizer in the battle for infrastructure dollars between big cities and rural communities. The projects are known broadly as microtransit, and many of them rely on smartphone apps to summon rides like Uber and Lyft. The difference is this is a public transit service, and the cost to the customer is usually a fraction of what private companies charge for rides. The city of Wilson, North Carolina, ended its bus service in September 2020 to offer on-demand van trips anywhere in town that are now just $2.50 per ride. Even during the pandemic, ridership surged 300% in Wilson.
Climate change could bring more monster storms like Hurricane Lee to New England
BOSTON (AP) — Climate scientists say storms like Hurricane Lee could become more common in the future as the Gulf of Maine and other bodies of water rapidly warm. These monster storms are still a rarity in the region but studies have found climate change could mean hurricanes expand their reach more often into mid-latitude regions, which include New York, Boston and even Beijing. Experts say a big factor is the start of a decrease in temperature differences between the equator and the poles, which in the summer could alter the jet stream and create an opening for the storms to reach mid-latitudes.
Kansas will no longer change trans people's birth certificates to reflect their gender identities
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas will no longer change transgender people’s birth certificates to reflect their gender identities. The state health department's announcement Friday cited a new law that prevents the state from legally recognizing those identities. The state Department of Health and Environment's decision makes Kansas one of a handful of states that won’t change transgender people’s birth certificates. It already was among the few states that don't change the gender marker on transgender people’s driver’s licenses. Those policies reversed previous ones set by Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly's administration in response to court filings by conservative Republican state Attorney General Kris Kobach.
Auto worker strike creates test of Biden's goals on labor and climate
WASHINGTON (AP) — The United Auto Workers strike has exposed tensions between President Joe Biden's goals of fighting climate change and supporting unions. He's trying to turbocharge the electric vehicle market, but the union is afraid that the transition will result in fewer jobs for its members. Although battery factories may create new opportunities, they're generally not unionized. Biden acknowledged the challenge on Friday by saying the shift to electric vehicles “should be fair and a win-win for auto workers and auto companies.” He's sent top aides to Detroit to prod negotiations along. The strike could damage the economy ahead of next year's election.
Uncertain and afraid: Florida’s immigrants grapple with a disrupted reality under new law
MIAMI (AP) — In the months since Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed one of the strictest immigration laws in the country, daily life for Florida’s immigrant community has become fraught and governed by fear. The new law criminalized transporting immigrants lacking permanent legal status, invalidated any kind of U.S. government ID they might have, mandated that hospitals ask about immigration status and required some businesses to verify workers’ legal status. Associated Press interviews with a dozen immigrants found that many have shifted their daily routines as a result — driving as little as possible, missing doctor’s appointments, moving out of state and more.
Dozens of Syrians are among the missing in catastrophic floods in Libya, a war monitor says
BEIRUT (AP) — A war monitoring group says that dozens of Syrians who fled war at home are among the thousands killed and missing in the deadly flooding in Libya. They are people from all walks of life who had left their war-torn country and moved to the Libyan city of Derna over the past years, looking for work and better opportunities. The victims include both Syrians who were living and working in Libya long term and Syrian migrants who were using Libya as a transit point in efforts to reach Europe. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says 42 Syrians have been confirmed dead in Libya while the number could be as high as 150.
