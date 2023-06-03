Inside Russia's penal colonies: A look at life for political prisoners caught in Putin's crackdowns
TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Alexei Navalny will spend his 47th birthday Sunday in a tiny prison cell with hardly any natural light. He won’t be able to see or talk to loved ones because phone calls and visits are banned for those in “punishment isolation.” Prison guards usually blast patriotic songs and speeches of President Vladimir Putin at him. He's serving a nine-year term due to end in 2030 on charges widely seen as trumped up, and faces another trial on new charges that could keep him locked up for another two decades. While he gets most of the attention, there’s a growing number of less-known prisoners in Russia, some of whom serve their time in similarly harsh conditions.
India train crash kills over 280, injures 900 in one of nation's worst rail disasters
BALASORE, India (AP) — Rescuers in India have found no additional survivors from the massive derailment involving two passenger trains that left more than 280 people dead and hundreds injured. Chaotic scenes erupted on Friday night in eastern Odisha state as rescuers climbed atop the wrecked trains to break open doors and windows using cutting torches. The death toll rose steadily throughout the night. Scores of bodies, covered by white sheets, lay on the ground near the tracks as locals and rescuers raced to help survivors. Army soldiers and air force helicopters joined the effort. The director of Odisha's fire services says at least 280 bodies have been recovered and some 900 people were injured. Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the crash site and the injured.
Debt deal imposes new work requirements for food aid and that frustrates many Democrats
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats are deeply conflicted about the food aid requirements that President Joe Biden negotiated as part of the debt ceiling deal. Lawmakers worry that damage has been done to safety net programs and it'll be difficult to unravel that in the years ahead as Republicans demand further cuts. Bargaining over toughening work requirements for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, which is commonly known as food stamps, became the focal point for the White House and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy up until the end. Negotiators from both sides made clear that it was the biggest area of disagreement and that it almost led to the talks breaking down several times.
Trump-appointed judge rejects Tennessee's anti-drag law as too broad, too vague
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A federal judge says Tennessee’s first-in-the-nation law designed to place strict limits on drag shows is unconstitutional. In a ruling late Friday, U.S. District Judge Thomas Parker wrote that the law was both “unconstitutionally vague and substantially overbroad” and encouraged “discriminatory enforcement.” The Memphis-based LGBTQ+ theater company that filed the complaint said the law would negatively impact them because they produce “drag-centric performances, comedy sketches, and plays” with no age restrictions. The Tennessee drag law marks the second major proposal targeting LGBTQ+ people passed by state lawmakers this year. Earlier, Republican Gov. Bill Lee signed a GOP-backed law that bans most gender-affirming care, which is being challenged in court.
Tragedy that left 5 dead or missing puts spotlight on safety in Alaska charter fishing industry
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Charter fishing industry experts in southeast Alaska say they're eager to learn the cause of a tragedy that left five people dead or lost at sea. A boat called the Awakin was found partially submerged off an island about 10 miles west of Sitka last Sunday. Efforts to recover the vessel have been hampered by rough seas. A salvage company is hoping to try again Saturday. Richard Yamada from the Alaska Charter Association says he can't remember any other fatal accident in Alaska's charter industry. He says he and others are hoping to learn what happened.
Key suspect in Natalee Holloway's case moved to new prison ahead of extradition to US
LIMA, Peru (AP) — The chief suspect in the unsolved 2005 disappearance of American student Natalee Holloway is being transferred to a prison near Peru’s capital ahead of his pending extradition to the United States to face charges linked to her vanishing. The government of Peru, where Dutch citizen Joran van der Sloot was serving a 28-year sentence for the murder of a Peruvian woman, authorized his extradition to the U.S. in May. Van der Sloot’s lawyer said is client was being taken by land from the Challapalca prison in Peru’s southern Andes to the Piedras Gordas prison on the outskirts of Lima.
DeSantis signs Bible, Pence hops on motorcycle at 'Roast and Ride' rally in Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Amid plates of sliced pork, statement-making leather ensembles and piles of political T-shirts, eight Republican presidential hopefuls descended on Iowa to pitch themselves to voters and, in Mike Pence’s case, hop on a motorcycle. The former vice president and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis were among the White House contenders appearing at a rally at the state fairgrounds near Des Moines hosted by U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst. Her annual political event, the “Roast and Ride” — a combination barbecue-rally and motorcycle ride — kicks off a busy summer campaign season heading into the state’s first-in-the-nation caucuses early next year.
Utah district bans Bible in elementary and middle schools 'due to vulgarity or violence'
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Good Book is being treated like a bad book in Utah after a parent frustrated by efforts to ban materials from schools convinced a suburban district that some Bible verses were too vulgar or violent for younger children. And the Book of Mormon could be next. The Davis School District north of Salt Lake City banned the Bible from its elementary and middle schools in response to a parental complaint. After news of the Bible ban, the district said it received a complaint about the Book of Mormon. This all comes as parent activists throughout the United States sow alarm about how sex is talked about in schools.
Twitter executive responsible for content safety resigns after Elon Musk criticism
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A top Twitter executive responsible for safety and content moderation is leaving the company. The executive quit Friday, shortly after Twitter owner Elon Musk publicly complained about the platform’s handling of posts about transgender topics. Ella Irwin confirms her departure, but isn't saying why she left. Twitter has faced turmoil including mass layoffs, staff quitting, and the firing of top executives since Musk took over last year. Next to Musk, Irwin was the most prominent voice of the company’s ever-changing content policies in recent months. Twitter has struggled to bring back advertisers turned off by Musk’s drastic changes and loosening of rules against hate speech.
Delegates working to end global plastics pollution agree to craft a draft treaty
PARIS (AP) — Global negotiators have agreed to craft a draft treaty to end plastic pollution. The agreement Friday is a preliminary but crucial step toward tackling one of the world's most lasting sources of waste. Environmental advocates cautiously welcomed the outcome of five days of U.N. talks in Paris on plastic pollution. But they expressed concern that the petroleum industry and some governments would water down the eventual treaty. Most plastic is made from fossil fuels. Delegates agreed to produce an initial draft before their next meeting in Kenya in November. The committee is charged with developing the first international, legally binding treaty on plastic pollution.
