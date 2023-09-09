Powerful quake in Morocco kills more than 1,300 people and damages historic buildings in Marrakech
MARRAKECH, Morocco (AP) — A rare, powerful earthquake has struck Morocco, sending people racing from their beds into the darkened streets and toppling buildings in mountainous villages and ancient cities not built to withstand such force. More than 1,300 people were killed, and the toll was expected to rise as rescuers struggled Saturday to get through boulder-strewn roads to remote areas hit hardest. State television showed people clustered in the streets of Marrakech late at night, afraid to go back inside buildings that might still be unstable. Morocco’s Interior Ministry said Saturday afternoon that at least 1,305 people had died, and another 1,832 people were injured. In Marrakech, the famous 12th century Koutoubia Mosque suffered damage, but the extent was not immediately clear.
Live Updates: Morocco struggles after rare, powerful earthquake kills and injures scores of people
Morocco has revised upward the death toll from a powerful earthquake that shook Marrakesh and environs. The Interior Ministry said late Saturday that 1,305 people were killed when the temblor struck. The toll is expected to rise as rescuers struggled to reach hard-hit remote areas. The highest number of deaths were recorded in Al Houze province, with 694 killed; and Taroudant, with 347. The government also announced three days of national mourning. The magnitude-6.8 quake on Friday was the biggest to hit the North African country in 120 years.
Biden, Modi and G20 allies unveil rail and shipping project linking India to Middle East and Europe
NEW DELHI (AP) — President Joe Biden and his allies have outlined plans to create a rail and shipping corridor linking India with the Middle East and ultimately Europe. U.S. officials say such a network will be a game changer for global trade. The details were announced Saturday in India at the annual Group of 20 summit of the world's top economies. U.S. officials say the corridor would help to boost trade, transport energy resources and improve digital connectivity. It would include India, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Israel and the European Union. The rail and shipping corridor could become one of the more ambitious counters to China’s massive infrastructure program.
Artificial intelligence technology behind ChatGPT was built in Iowa — with a lot of water
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — As they race to capitalize on a craze for generative AI, leading tech developers including Microsoft, OpenAI and Google have acknowledged that growing demand for their AI tools carries hefty costs, from expensive semiconductors to an increase in water consumption. But they’re often secretive about the specifics. Few people in Iowa knew about its status as a birthplace of OpenAI’s most advanced large language model, GPT-4, before a top Microsoft executive said in a speech it “was literally made next to cornfields west of Des Moines.”
Trump, DeSantis and other 2024 GOP prospects vie for attention at the Iowa-Iowa State football game
AMES, Iowa (AP) — Donald Trump crossed paths with some of his presidential campaign rivals when he attended Iowa’s biggest annual college football game. Trump is at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, where Iowa State is playing Iowa. Also on hand are Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and several other lesser-known candidates. It's one of Trump's few visits so far to the state that holds the first nominating caucus. As the race enters its traditional ramp-up after Labor Day, neither DeSantis nor any other rival has challenged Trump’s standing atop the field in Iowa. That's even as the former president skips most of the state's cherished campaign traditions.
Rescue begins of ailing US researcher stuck 3,000 feet inside a Turkish cave, Turkish officials say
TASELI PLATEAU, Turkey (AP) — An official from Turkey’s disaster management agency says that rescue teams have begun the arduous process of extricating an American researcher who became seriously ill while he was 3,000 feet below the entrance of a cave in Turkey. It could take days to bring Mark Dickey to the surface. Rescuers anticipate he will have to stop and rest frequently at camps set up along the way as they pull his stretcher through the narrow passages. Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Directorate tells The Associated Press: “This afternoon, the operation to move him from his camp at 1040 meters to the camp at 700 meters began."
As Jacksonville shooting victims are eulogized, advocates call attention to anti-Black hate crimes
The motivations of a shooter who recently targeted and killed Black people in Jacksonville, Florida, have revived concerns about the threat of hate violence and domestic terrorism. Experts say most hate crime victims in the U.S. are Black. That has been the case every year since hate crime tracking began. Families in Jacksonville on Friday began eulogizing loved ones fatally shot at a neighborhood Dollar General store two weeks ago. Anti-hate advocates nationwide also are calling for better measures to counter the longstanding epidemic of hate violence against Black Americans.
Republican opposition to abortion threatens global HIV/AIDS program that has saved 25 million lives
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Two decades ago, the U.S. government created what's described as the largest commitment by any nation in history to combat a single disease, AIDS. Today, a few Republican lawmakers in Congress are threatening the stability of that program, which is known as PEPFAR. Officials say the program has saved 25 million lives around the world. But it's under threat because of allegations that PEPFAR partners might have links to abortion services. Program supporters say that under existing U.S. law, PEPFAR partners are already prohibited from using the funding for abortion services. In some countries, a generation has grown up without fearing an HIV diagnosis is a likely death sentence. That's thanks to the steady supply of HIV drugs.
Updated COVID shots are coming. They're part of a trio of vaccines to block fall viruses
WASHINGTON (AP) — Updated COVID-19 shots are coming soon, part of a trio of fall vaccines that doctors hope will help avoid another “tripledemic." The new COVID-19 shots will be released in time to pair with the yearly flu shot. And the first vaccines to guard against another scary virus, RSV, are rolling out for older adults and pregnant women. Those three viruses together overwhelmed hospitals last fall and winter. Pfizer, Moderna and Novavax have tweaked their COVID-19 vaccines to better match the evolving coronavirus and are awaiting Food and Drug Administration clearance.
Emotions run high for Virginia as the Cavaliers honor slain teammates ahead of first home game
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Virginia hopes its first home football game in 10 months is the high point of a long, emotional journey that started in a horrific way. Tributes and dedications for three players killed in a shooting last November began Friday afternoon with a tree planting and the placement of a plaque to honor the three, as well as another player and a female student who were wounded. The victims were remembered in an on-field ceremony a half-hour before the noon kickoff against James Madison on Saturday. The Cavaliers' first game back came last Saturday in Nashville, Tennessee, where they lost 49-13 to No. 9 Tennessee.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.