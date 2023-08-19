Maui town ravaged by fire will 'rise again,' Hawaii governor says of long recovery ahead
LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Hawaii Gov. Josh Green says the future of a Maui community devastated by deadly fire will be determined by its people. Native Hawaiians and others from Lahaina say Green is moving too quickly to rebuild what was lost. They say the grief is still raw. The governor says rebuilding will take years and billions of dollars but it will be restored the way the people want. The number of people killed rose by three to 114 Friday. Green says as the search continues, visitors must avoid West Maui. But he says they're welcome in other parts of the island and the state.
City empties as thousands flee wildfire burning near capital of Canada's Northwest Territories
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Residents have heeded warnings to evacuate the capital of Canada’s Northwest Territories as a wildfire burns just miles outside the city of 20,000. Meanwhile, a wildfire set homes ablaze in a city in British Columbia. Officials say over 19,000 people had left Yellowknife by Friday evening, most of them by road in long convoys and the others on emergency flights to neighboring Alberta. Authorities said the wildfire was within 9 miles of the city. Hundreds of miles south, homes were burning in West Kelowna, British Columbia. Residents there have been ordered to evacuate 2,400 properties, while 4,800 other properties are on alert. The town's fire chief says the wildfire grew “exponentially worse” overnight.
Powerful Hurricane Hilary heads for Mexico's Baja. Rare tropical storm watch issued for California
CABO SAN LUCAS, Mexico (AP) — Hurricane Hilary is churning off Mexico’s Pacific coast as a powerful Category 4 storm threatening to unleash torrential rains on the mudslide-prone border city of Tijuana before heading into Southern California as the first tropical storm there in 84 years. Forecasters warn the storm could cause extreme flooding, mudslides and even tornadoes. No tropical storm has made landfall in Southern California since Sept. 25, 1939. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Hilary strengthened rapidly early Friday then lost some steam, with sustained winds falling from 145 mph to 130 mph Friday night. Nevertheless, it is forecast to still be a hurricane when it nears Mexico’s Baja California peninsula on Saturday night and will probably approach California on Sunday as a tropical storm.
FEMA has paid out more than $5.6 million to Maui survivors, a figure expected to grow significantly
NEW YORK (AP) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency said Friday it has approved more than $5.6 million in assistance to nearly 2,000 households in Maui so far as the federal government tries to help survivors of the devastating wildfires. The White House and FEMA approved a one-time payment of $700 per household for needs like clothing, food, or transportation. The agency will also pay to put survivors up in hotels and motels and says it has paid out $1.6 million in rental assistance as of Friday. Those figures are expected to climb significantly as some calculations estimate the wildfires caused billions of dollars in damages.
Chinese military launches drills around Taiwan as a 'warning' after a top island official went to US
BEIJING (AP) — China’s defense ministry says its military has launched drills around Taiwan as a “stern warning” over what it calls collusion between “separatists and foreign forces,” days after the island’s vice president stopped over in the United States. Taiwanese Vice President William Lai’s recent trip to Paraguay included stops in San Francisco and New York City. The mainland’s ruling Communist Party claims self-ruled Taiwan as part of its territory and says it has no right to conduct foreign relations. In response to the military drills on Saturday, Taiwan’s defense ministry strongly condemned the “irrational, provocative moves,” adding that its forces would stand ready in the face of military threats.
Thousands under evacuation orders and some homes burn as wildfires race through Washington state
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say fast-moving wildfires racing through Washington have burned some homes and prompted evacuation orders for thousands of people in small rural communities. Major blazes erupted Friday, most in eastern Washington near Spokane. Authorities say 35-mph winds are pushing the flames through tinder-dry timber, grass and wheat fields. The Gray Fire has prompted evacuation orders for the town of Medical Lake, which has 4,800 residents, a university and a psychiatric hospital. Authorities say some Medical Lake buildings, including homes, have burned. Evacuations also were ordered for a second Spokane County blaze and a blaze south of Spokane in Whitman County that's burned some 8 square miles of grass and brush. The region has been scorched dry by weeks of hot, dry weather.
A scramble of last-ditch diplomacy aims at finding a peaceful solution to Niger's deepening crisis
NIAMEY, Niger (AP) — A delegation from regional nations is expected to arrive in Niger in a last-ditch diplomacy effort to reach a peaceful solution with mutinous soldiers who ousted the country’s president last month. The representatives from the West African regional bloc, ECOWAS could arrive in the capital, Niamey, as early as Saturday and would join efforts by United Nations Special Representative for West Africa and the Sahel, Leonardo Santos Simao, who came on Friday, in trying to facilitate a resolution to the ongoing crisis. The soldiers who overthrew Niger’s democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum in July have quickly entrenched themselves in power, rebuffed most dialogue efforts and kept Bazoum, his wife and son under house arrest in the capital.
US, Japan and South Korea agree to expand security ties at summit amid China, North Korea worries
CAMP DAVID, Md. (AP) — President Joe Biden and the leaders of Japan and South Korea have agreed to expand security and economic ties at a historic summit Friday at the U.S. presidential retreat of Camp David. Their meeting and their agreement come at a time that the three countries are on an increasingly tense ledge in their relations with China and North Korea. Biden says the three countries will establish a hotline to discuss responses to threats. He announced the agreements, including what they have termed the “Camp David Principles,” at the close of his talks with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.
Michael Jackson sexual abuse lawsuits revived by appeals court
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A California appeals court has revived lawsuits from two men who allege Michael Jackson sexually abused them when they were boys. California’s 2nd District Court of Appeal finds Friday that the lawsuits of Wade Robson and James Safechuck should not have been dismissed by a lower court. The judges say the men can legally claim that workers for the two Jackson-owned corporations named as defendants in the cases had a responsibility to protect them. Attorneys for the estate of the late pop star say the allegations were untrue, and that it did not make legal sense for Jackson’s own employees to be expected to protect children from their boss.
Rail whistleblowers fired for voicing safety concerns despite efforts to end practice of retaliation
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Lawyers and unions representing rail workers say there is a clear pattern across the industry of railroads retaliating against workers who report safety violations or injuries on the job. Often these workers run afoul of managers who don’t want to jeopardize their bonuses. The examples of retaliation discourage other workers from speaking up, out of fear they also could be disciplined or fired. The railroads say they are trying to eliminate the practice by prohibiting retaliation and creating multiple ways for workers to report safety concerns. The number of cases are down over the past five years, but government statistics show whistleblower cases continue to be filed every year.
