Wagner chief Prigozhin is in Russia weeks after mutiny, president of Belarus says
MINSK, Belarus (AP) — The president of Belarus says Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin is in St. Petersburg and his Wagner troops have remained at the camps they stayed in before an attempted mutiny against Moscow. President Alexander Lukashenko helped broker a deal under which Prigozhin ended his abortive mutiny on June 24 in exchange for security guarantees for himself and his soldiers. The deal allowed Prigozhin and his troops to move to Belarus. Lukashenko said last week that Prigozhin was in Belarus. He told international reporters Thursday that the mercenary chief is in St. Petersburg and Wagner troops still were at their camps. The Kremlin has refused to comment on Prigozhin’s location or movements since the abortive revolt.
Russian cruise missile attack on Ukraine city of Lviv kills 4 people and wounds more
LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia has fired cruise missiles at a western Ukraine city far from the front line of the war, killing at least four people in an apartment building. On Thursday, Ukrainian officials said it was the heaviest attack on civilian areas of Lviv since the Kremlin’s forces invaded Ukraine last year. The nighttime attack destroyed the roof and the top two floors of a residential building, injuring 34 people as emergency crews with search dogs went through the rubble. Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi said around 60 apartments and 50 cars in the area of strike were damaged. The U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine, Bridget Brink, described the attack as vicious.
Earth's average temperature matches record high set a day earlier
Earth’s average temperature on Wednesday remained at an unofficial record high set the day before, the latest grim milestone in a week that has seen series of climate-change-driven extremes. The average global temperature was 17.18 Celsius (62.9 degrees Fahrenheit), according to the University of Maine’s Climate Reanalyzer, a tool that uses satellite data and computer simulations to measure the world’s condition. That matched a record set Tuesday, and came after a previous record of 17.01 Celsius (62.6 degrees Fahrenheit) was set Monday. While some countries had colder weather than usual, heat waves hit cities from Peru to Canada.
Trump posted what he said was Obama's address, prosecutors say. An armed man was soon arrested there
WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors say former President Donald Trump posted on his social media platform what he claimed was the home address of former President Barack Obama the same day a man with guns in his van was arrested near the property. They said Taylor Taranto kept two firearms and hundreds of rounds of ammunition inside a van he had driven cross-country. Prosecutors included the new details of the case in a motion filed Wednesday aiming to keep Taranto behind bars. They said Taranto told followers on his YouTube live stream that he was looking to get a “good angle on a shot” and locate the “tunnels underneath their houses” shortly before he was arrested by the Secret Service.
Trump valet charged in classified documents case set again for arraignment after earlier delays
MIAMI (AP) — A valet for Donald Trump accused of helping the former president hide classified documents from federal authorities is due back in a Florida court after an earlier appearance was postponed because of a canceled flight. Walt Nauta, who was charged alongside Trump in June in a 38-count indictment alleging the mishandling of classified documents, is set to be arraigned Thursday before a federal magistrate in Miami. That was to have happened twice before already, but he has struggled to retain a lawyer licensed in Florida to represent.
Father of the bride and teen who tried to save friend among 5 killed in Philadelphia shooting
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A father who was preparing to walk his eldest daughter down the aisle. An aspiring actor who appeared as an extra in the “Creed” movie franchise. A teenager who tried to help a wounded friend. These are the stories of those who were killed in what has been the deadliest among a rash of U.S. shootings that occurred around the July Fourth holiday. Philadelphia authorities say five people in a working-class neighborhood were gunned down Monday. A gunman in a ski mask and body armor appeared to fire on people at random. A suspect was arraigned Wednesday. Meanwhile, five families remain shattered as they try to cope with feelings of loss and senselessness.
Relatives of El Paso Walmart shooting victims seek justice, saying they're down but not out
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Family members of the 23 people killed in a racist attack at a Texas Walmart are confronting the gunman face-to-face in court for the first time since the 2019 massacre. The sentencing hearing for Patrick Crusius is set to continue Thursday in a federal court in the border city of El Paso. The 24-year-old is expected to receive multiple life sentences after pleading guilty in February to 90 federal murder, weapons and hate crime charges. Some who lost loved ones say they forgive Crusius for the shooting, which targeted Hispanic shoppers. But they also want to tell him that he failed. Crusius could still face the death penalty when he faces charges in state court.
Meta takes aim at Twitter with the launch of rival app Threads
Meta has unveiled an app called Threads to rival Twitter. It's targeting users looking for an alternative to the social media platform owned — and frequently changed — by Elon Musk. Threads is billed as a text-based version of Meta’s photo-sharing app Instagram. It went live Wednesday in Apple and Google Android app stores in more than 100 countries. CEO Mark Zuckerberg says 10 million people had signed up in the first seven hours. It suggests Meta has been gearing up to directly challenge the platform after Musk’s tumultuous ownership has resulted in a series of unpopular changes that have turned off users and advertisers. But Threads has raised data privacy concerns and won't launch in the European Union.
An EU mission in Gaza once represented hope. Today, it is a symbol of a sputtering Western vision
JERUSALEM (AP) — The European Union's border-monitoring mission in Gaza once raised Palestinian hopes of independence. Today, it is an extreme example of the West's willingness to pump hundreds of millions of dollars into a moribund vision of a two-state solution between Israel and the Palestinians. Although the EU closed the Gaza operation after Hamas seized power in 2007, it still renews its funding in hopes of one day returning. Proponents of the two-state solution say it remains the best chance for peace. Critics argue that opting for such costly conflict management helps keep a 56-year-old Israeli military occupation in place and allows Europe and the U.S. to avoid making the hard political decisions needed to end the conflict.
Guantanamo detainees tell first independent visitor about scars from torture and hopes to leave
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — At the U.S. detention center at Guantanamo Bay, the aging men known by their serial numbers arrived at the meeting shackled. For the first time since it had opened in 2002, a U.S. president was allowing them to meet with a U.N. independent investigator. They told the investigator, Fionnuala Ní Aoláin, about the scant contacts with their families, the psychological and physical scars of the torture and abuse they experienced, and their hopes of leaving. They also told her she had come too late. In an interview with The Associated Press, Ní Aoláin agreed, because a total of 780 Muslim men were detained there following the 9/11 terrorist attack and today there are just 30.
