NATO prepared to back Ukraine in its fight against Russia — but not to extend membership
VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — The NATO summit in Lithuania is ending with vague assurances of Ukraine's future membership in the alliance. The outcome is disappointing for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who has criticized NATO's stance as “absurd.” However, it reflects the challenges of NATO members reaching consensus while Russia's invasion continues. In essence, Western countries are willing to keep sending weapons to help Ukraine do the job NATO was designed to do — hold the line against Russian aggression. But they are not ready to invite Ukraine to join and benefit from NATO's security. The NATO charter obligates members to defend each other from attack, which could swiftly draw the U.S. and other nations into direct fighting with Russia.
Russia's threat to pull out of Ukraine grain deal raises fears about global food security
LONDON (AP) — Concerns are growing that Russia won't extend a United Nations-brokered deal that allows grain to flow from Ukraine to parts of the world struggling with hunger. Ships are no longer heading to the war-torn country’s Black Sea ports, and shipments have dwindled. The deal originally reached last summer to ease a global food crisis is up for renewal Monday, and Russian officials say there are no grounds for extending it. They’ve threatened it before, insisting an agreement to facilitate their food and fertilizer shipments hasn’t been applied. But data shows Moscow has been exporting record amounts of wheat. The U.N. is striving to keep the fragile deal intact, with Ukraine to benefit Africa, the Middle East and parts of Asia.
Iowa Republicans pass bill banning most abortions after about 6 weeks, governor to sign on Friday
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa’s Republican-led Legislature has passed a bill banning most abortions after roughly six weeks of pregnancy. The vote came during a marathon special session Tuesday that continued late into the night. Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds immediately said in a statement she would sign the bill on Friday. Reynolds ordered the rare session after the state Supreme Court declined to reinstate a nearly identical law that she signed in 2018. The legislation will take immediate effect with the governor’s signature. It will prohibit almost all abortions once cardiac activity can be detected, which is usually around six weeks of pregnancy and before many women know they are pregnant.
Few US adults support full abortion bans, even in states that have them, an AP-NORC poll finds
A new poll finds most U.S. adults oppose the deepest bans on abortion. The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll finds the majority of those who live in states that have barred abortion throughout pregnancy say they believe abortion should be available for at least the first six weeks. Most Americans also believe there should be some restrictions. The poll was conducted in late June, around the first anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision reversing Roe v. Wade and undoing nationwide abortion access. The poll finds that adults' views on abortion have not changed much in the last year and that they remain complex.
The Manson 'family': A look at key players and victims in the cult leader's killings
LOS ANGELES (AP) — In 1969, Charles Manson dispatched a group of disaffected young followers on a two-night killing rampage that terrorized Los Angeles. On Tuesday, Manson follower Leslie Van Houten was released after spending more than five decades in prison for two of those murders. She participated in the grisly stabbings of well-known grocer Leno LaBianca and his wife, Rosemary. It came the day after Manson and some of his other followers killed actress Sharon Tate and three others. Van Houten is the only one of Manson's followers who participated in the infamous Tate-LaBianca murders to be released from prison. Manson died in prison in 2017.
Senators call for Supreme Court to follow ethics code like other branches of government
The chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee says it's time for Supreme Court justices to bring their conduct in line with the standards of other branches of government. Sen. Dick Durbin, an Illinois Democrat, was responding Tuesday to Associated Press investigative stories. He said that if the high court were to establish the basic standards of every other branch of government, “it would give us much more confidence in their integrity.” The AP stories showed how Justice Sonia Sotomayor, aided by her staff, has advanced sales of her books through college visits; how universities have used trips by justices as a lure for financial contributions, and how justices have taken expenses-paid teaching trips that are light on classroom instruction.
France's anti-immigration far right gets boost from riots over police killing of teen
PARIS (AP) — Widespread riots in France sparked by the police killing of a teenager with North African roots have revealed the depth of discontent roiling poor neighborhoods. And given a new platform to the increasingly emboldened far right. The far right’s anti-immigration mantra is seeping through a once ironclad political divide between it and mainstream politics. More voices are now embracing a hard line against immigration and blaming immigrants not only for the car burnings and other violence that followed the June 27 killing of 17-year-old Nahel Merzouk, but for France’s social problems as well.
Vermont slowly turns to recovery after being hit by flood from slow-moving storm
ANDOVER, Vt. (AP) — Floodwaters are receding in Vermont cities and towns pummeled by a storm that delivered two months of rain in two days this week. That's allowing officials to focus on recovering from a disaster that trapped residents in homes, closed roadways and choked streets and businesses with mud and debris. In the capital city of Montpelier, where streets were flooded Tuesday by the swollen Winooski River, officials said that water levels at a dam just upstream appeared to be stable. The slow-moving storm unleashed rivers from their banks and caused flash flooding in Vermont and New York, and rivers are threatening to overflow in Connecticut.
Milan Kundera, Czech writer and former dissident, dies in Paris aged 94
PARIS (AP) — Milan Kundera, whose dissident writings in communist Czechoslovakia transformed him into an exiled satirist of totalitarianism, has died in Paris at the age of 94, Czech media said Wednesday. Kundera’s most famous work, ``The Unbearable Lightness of Being,’’ opens wrenchingly with Soviet tanks rolling through Prague, the Czech capital that was the author’s home until he moved to France in 1975. In 1989, the Velvet Revolution pushed Communists from power and Kundera’s nation was reborn as the Czech Republic, but by then he had made a new life — and a complete identity — in his attic apartment on Paris’ Left Bank.
Hollywood actors agree to mediation, but strike may be unavoidable
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Unionized Hollywood actors on the verge of a strike have agreed to allow a last-minute intervention from federal mediators. The actors’ union said in a statement that it is committed to exhausting every opportunity to make a deal with studios and streaming services before their contract expires late Wednesday. But it says they are not confident studios have any intention of reaching an agreement and avoiding a strike. The group representing the studios in the negotiations declined comment. If no deal is reached the actors could join already striking screenwriters in a work walkout that would grind Hollywood production to a halt.
