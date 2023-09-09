Powerful quake in Morocco kills more than 800 people and damages historic buildings in Marrakech
MARRAKECH, Morocco (AP) — A rare, powerful earthquake struck Morocco late Friday night, killing more than 800 people and damaging buildings from villages in the Atlas Mountains to the historic city of Marrakech. The toll was expected to rise as rescuers picked through the rubble Saturday and worked to reach remote areas. State television showed people clustered in the streets of Marrakech late at night, afraid to go back inside buildings that might still be unstable. Morocco’s Interior Ministry said Saturday morning that at least 820 people had died, and another 672 people were injured. Moroccan media reported that the 12th century Koutoubia Mosque in Marrakech, one of the city’s most famed landmarks, suffered damage, but the extent was not immediately clear.
G20 adds the African Union as a member in a push to give a greater voice to developing nations
NEW DELHI (AP) — The Group of 20 top world economies have welcomed the African Union as a member, adding momentum to India's drive to give a greater voice to the Global South as host of this year’s annual summit. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the move Saturday during his opening speech for the weekend summit of the G20. There is widespread support for adding the AU to the G20, making it the second regional bloc to become a permanent member after the European Union. Modi addressed the delegates from behind a nameplate that listed his country not as India but as “Bharat,” an ancient Sanskrit name championed by his Hindu nationalist supporters that his government has been pushing at the G20.
Biden, Modi and EU to announce rail and shipping project linking India to Middle East and Europe
NEW DELHI (AP) — President Joe Biden and his allies were expected to outline plans for a rail and shipping corridor connecting India with the Middle East and ultimately Europe. U.S. officials say the possible game changer for global trade will be announced Saturday in India at the annual summit of the world's top 20 economies. White House national security aide Jon Finer says the proposal would include the U.S., India, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, the European Union and other G20 countries. The rail and shipping corridor could become one of the more ambitious counters to China’s massive infrastructure program.
New Mexico governor issues order suspending the right to carry firearms in public across Albuquerque
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has issued an emergency public health order temporarily suspending the right to carry firearms in public across Albuquerque and surrounding Bernalillo County. The order issued Friday in response to a spate of gun violence is in effect for at least 30 days. The Democratic governor says she expects legal challenges but was compelled to act. The firearms suspension is tied to a threshold for violent crime rates currently only met by the Albuquerque area. Police are exempt from the temporary ban. The top law enforcement officials in Albuquerque and Bernalillo County say it raises serious questions over constitutional rights.
For nearly a quarter century, an AP correspondent watched the Putin era unfold in Russia
NARVA, Estonia (AP) — Under President Vladimir Putin’s nearly quarter-century in office, Russia’s quality of life rose markedly and the country opened itself to the world. But along with those improvements, political life and media freedoms fell into repression and autocracy. Once Putin launched the war in Ukraine in 2022, a crackdown on the political opposition and independent reporting grew even more severe. An Associated Press correspondent who was in Moscow for all of Putin’s reign until earlier this year has watched Russia’s steps forward as well as its retreat into anger, isolation and animosity.
Updated COVID shots are coming. They're part of a trio of vaccines to block fall viruses
WASHINGTON (AP) — Updated COVID-19 shots are coming soon, part of a trio of fall vaccines that doctors hope will help avoid another “tripledemic." The new COVID-19 shots will be released in time to pair with the yearly flu shot. And the first vaccines to guard against another scary virus, RSV, are rolling out for older adults and pregnant women. Those three viruses together overwhelmed hospitals last fall and winter. Pfizer, Moderna and Novavax have tweaked their COVID-19 vaccines to better match the evolving coronavirus and are awaiting Food and Drug Administration clearance.
Kim Jong Un hosts Chinese and Russian guests at a parade celebrating North Korea's 75th anniversary
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un invited visiting Chinese delegates and Russian artists to a paramilitary parade featuring rocket launchers pulled by trucks and tractors. That's according to state media Saturday. The nighttime parade in the capital, Pyongyang, was to celebrate North Korea’s 75th founding anniversary. It's Kim's latest effort to display his ties with Moscow and Beijing in the face of deepening confrontations with Washington. Kim is expected to travel to Russia soon for a meeting with President Vladimir Putin that could focus on North Korean arm sales to refill reserves drained by the Kremlin's war on Ukraine.
Republicans' opposition to abortion threatens a global HIV program that has saved 25 million lives
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The United States government two decades ago created what it describes as the largest commitment by any nation in history to combat a single disease, AIDS. Now a small number of Republican lawmakers are threatening the stability of the program known as PEPFAR, which officials say has saved 25 million lives in countries from Ukraine and Brazil to Indonesia and Kenya. The reason for the threat? Allegations that PEPFAR partners might have links to abortion. An entire generation has grown up without the fear that an HIV diagnosis is a likely death sentence. That's thanks to the steady supply of HIV drugs.
Trump, DeSantis and other 2024 GOP prospects vie for attention at Iowa-Iowa State football game
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Donald Trump will cross paths with many of his rivals when he attends Iowa’s biggest annual college football game. Trump will be at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, where Iowa State University will host the University of Iowa. Also planning to be at the game are Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and several other lesser-known candidates. It's one of the former president’s few visits so far to the state that holds the first nominating caucus. As the race enters its traditional ramp-up after Labor Day, neither DeSantis nor any other rival have challenged Trump’s standing atop the field in Iowa. That's even as the former president skips most of the state's cherished campaign traditions.
Hurricane Lee is charting a new course in weather and could signal more monster storms
ATLANTA (AP) — Experts say that Hurricane Lee is rewriting old rules of meteorology. It left meteorologists astonished at how rapidly it grew into a goliath Category 5 hurricane. Experts say Lee could also be a dreadful harbinger of what is to come as ocean temperatures climb. The warming ocean waters act as jet fuel to spawn fast-growing major hurricanes. Experts say that could lead to more monster storms and threaten communities farther north and farther inland. That could bring new woes to places such as Washington, D.C., New York and Boston.
