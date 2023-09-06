The AP Interview: Harris says Trump can't be spared accountability for Jan. 6
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris says those responsible for the effort to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election and the ensuing violence at the U.S Capitol must be held accountable, including Donald Trump. In an interview with The Associated Press on Wednesday, Harris said t was time to “let the evidence, the facts, take it where it may.” Federal prosecutors have indicted Trump, the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, for his efforts to cling to power in 2020. Harris spoke with the AP from Jakarta, Indonesia, where she is attending a summit of southeast Asian leaders.
Proud Boys’ Enrique Tarrio gets record 22 years in prison for Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio has been sentenced to 22 years in prison for orchestrating a failed plot to keep Donald Trump in power after the Republican lost the 2020 presidential election. Tuesday’s sentencing caps one of the most significant prosecutions over the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Tarrio’s sentence is the longest so far among more than 1,100 Capitol riot cases. Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and former Proud Boys leader Ethan Nordean each received 18 years for their Jan. 6 convictions. Tarrio's defense attorneys asked for no more than 15 years in prison, and told reporters after the hearing that they will appeal.
Kim Jong Un may travel to Russia to meet Putin again. Will he take a plane or the train?
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s possible trip to Russia this month might be like his first one in 2019 — a rattling, 20-hour ride aboard a green-and-yellow armored train that is a quirky symbol of his family’s dynastic leadership. U.S. officials say Kim may visit Russia in September for a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, possibly to advance talks on North Korean arms sales. It would be Kim’s first foreign travel since the start of the pandemic. Media attention is focused on how Kim, the 39-year-old authoritarian leader, would get there. Kim’s previous meeting with Putin in April 2019 in Vladivostok required a daylong trip that involved crossing a border river into Russia.
India's prime minister uses the G20 summit to advertise his global reach and court voters at home
NEW DELHI (AP) — The Indian government has seized upon its role as host of this year’s G20 summit and mounted an advertising blitz that stresses India’s growing clout under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The message it puts out is clear: Modi is winning respect for India internationally. At home this message is also seen by political observers as his government’s broader goal to catapult Modi to the global stage as “Vishwaguru” — a leader of the world. Experts say this enthusiasm for a global summit also displays the personal ambitions of Modi, a prime minister who has used the optics of New Delhi’s growing geopolitical forays at global level to consolidate power. Modi will seek a third term as prime minister in a national vote next year.
Lawyers claim cable TV and phone companies also responsible in Maui fires
HONOLULU (AP) — Lawyers for residents and business owners of the Hawaiian town devastated by last month’s fires on Maui told a court that cable TV and telephone companies share in responsibility for the disaster. The attorneys made the statements Tuesday, saying the companies allegedly overloaded and destabilized some of the power poles. The lawyers said the cables were attached in a way that put too much tension on the poles, causing them to lean and break in the winds on Aug. 8 when flames burned down much of Lahaina, killing at least 115 people and destroying more than 2,000 structures.
Fierce storm in southern Brazil kills at least 21 people and displaces more than 1,600
SAO PAULO (AP) — Authorities in southern Brazil say at least 21 people have died due to a fierce storm that caused floods in several cities in the region. The governor of Rio Grande do Sul state said Tuesday that the death toll is the state’s highest due to a climate event. The governor says 15 of the deaths occurred in one house in Mucum, a city of about 50,000 residents. He says about 60 cities in all were battered by the storm, which was classified as an extratropical cyclone. The Rio Grande do Sul state government says at least 1,650 people have been made homeless by the storm.
Texas AG Ken Paxton's impeachment trial begins with a former ally who reported him to the FBI
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The first witness in Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s impeachment trial is a former aide who reported him to the FBI in 2020. It is unclear whether Paxton will return Wednesday to the state Senate after leaving the start of the historic proceedings early. But Republicans leading the impeachment are plowing ahead without him and starting with his former second-in-command. It's the first in a potentially long line of former allies who could testify against Paxton in the coming weeks. Paxton began the trial by pleading not guilty but did not return once opening arguments got underway Tuesday.
Legal fights over voting districts could play role in control of Congress for 2024
Recent court rulings in some southern states could affect the battle for control of Congress in the 2024 election. Courts in Alabama and Florida both ruled recently that maps drawn by Republican-led legislatures didn't give Black voters sufficient opportunity to elect their preferred candidates. If those rulings hold up on appeals, Democrats could stand to gain seats. Ongoing court battles in Georgia and Louisiana also could benefit Democrats, while Republicans stand to gain from districts that are expected to be redrawn in North Carolina. All told, around a dozen states have ongoing litigation affecting U.S. House districts.
It's official. Meteorologists say this summer's swelter was a global record breaker for high heat
GENEVA (AP) — The U.N. weather agency says Earth endured its hottest Northern Hemisphere summer ever measured with a record warm August capping a season of brutal and deadly temperatures. Last month was not only the hottest August scientists ever recorded by far with modern equipment. It also was the second hottest month measured, behind only July 2023. That's according to the World Meteorological Organization and the European climate service Copernicus. August was about 1.5 degrees Celsius, or 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit, warmer than pre-industrial averages — the warming threshold that the world is trying not to pass.
