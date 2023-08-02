Trump indicted for efforts to overturn 2020 election and block transfer of power
WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump has been indicted on felony charges for working to overturn the results of the 2020 election in the run-up to the violent riot by his supporters at the U.S. Capitol. The Justice Department's four-count indictment Tuesday accuses the former president of assaulting the underpinnings of democracy in a frantic but ultimately failed effort to cling to power. Special counsel Jack Smith says the Capitol attack “was fueled by lies, lies by the defendant targeted at obstructing a bedrock function of the U.S. government: the nation’s process of collecting counting and certifying the results of the presidential election.” Trump is due in court Thursday.
Drone attacks in Moscow’s glittering business district leave residents on edge
The glittering towers of the Moscow City business district were once symbols of the Russian capital's economic boom in the early 2000s. Now they are a sign of its vulnerability, following a series of drone attacks on skyscrapers there that rattled some Muscovites shaken and brought the war in Ukraine home to the seat of Russian power. The attacks on Sunday and Tuesday aren’t the first to hit Moscow — a drone even struck the Kremlin harmlessly in May. But these latest blasts, which caused no casualties but blew out part of a floor of windows on a high-rise building and sent glass cascading to the streets below, seemed particularly unsettling.
29 inches of rain from Saturday to Wednesday was Beijing's heaviest rainfall in at least 140 years
ZHUZHOU, China (AP) — China’s capital has recorded its heaviest rainfall in at least 140 years over the past few days. The Beijing Meteorological Bureau said the city recorded 29.3 inches of rain between Saturday and Wednesday morning. Chinese authorities on Tuesday said the torrential rains around Beijing had destroyed roads, knocked out power and caused at least 20 deaths and left 27 people missing. Thousands were evacuated to shelters in schools and other public buildings in suburban Beijing and in nearby cities. Among the hardest hit areas is Zhuozhou, a small city that borders Beijing’s southwest. It’s unknown how many people are trapped in flood-stricken areas in the city and surrounding villages.
Pope Francis can expect to find heat and hope in Portugal, along with fallout from sex abuse scandal
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis is heading to Portugal to open the first post-pandemic edition of World Youth Day. He's hoping to inspire the next generation of Catholics while coping with fallout from the ongoing clergy sexual abuse scandal. More than 1 million young people are expected to attend the gathering in Lisbon, which takes place over several days. Temperatures are forecast to hit 35 degrees Celsius, or 95 Fahrenheit, by the weekend’s final papal Mass. Francis arrives on Wednesday. He is expected to meet privately with abuse survivors. Portuguese bishops were criticized for their initial response after an independent commission reported in February that at least 4,815 boys and girls were abused in Portugal since 1950.
Foreign nationals evacuate Niger, as regional tensions rise
NIAMEY, Niger (AP) — The French military is continuing to evacuate foreign nationals in Niger on Wednesday, with a third plane expected to depart the capital as defense chiefs from West Africa’s regional bloc are set to meet to discuss last week's coup against the country's democratically elected president. The 15-nation regional bloc ECOWAS has threatened to use force to put down the coup in Niger. The U.N. special envoy for West Africa and the Sahel told a virtual briefing late Tuesday that “different member states are preparing themselves to use force if necessary.” The M62 Movement, a local activist group that supports the coup, called for residents in the capital, Niamey to “mobilize” and block the airport until foreign military forces leave the country.
As the summer breezes fade, sweltering Europeans give air conditioning a skeptical embrace
MILAN (AP) — During Europe’s heat wave last month, Floriana Peroni’s vintage clothing store had to close for a week. A truck of rented generators blocked her door as they fed power to the central Roman neighborhood hit by a blackout as temperatures surged. The main culprit was air conditioning. Like many Romans, Peroni herself does not have AC either in her home or in her shop. Rome once could count on a Mediterranean breeze to bring down nighttime temperatures, but that has become an intermittent relief at best. Europeans, as Peroni says, tend to tolerate the heat and shun air conditioning. But that is starting to change.
Striking writers, studios to meet this week to discuss restarting negotiations
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Union leaders told have told striking Hollywood writers that they plan to meet with representatives for studios to discuss restarting negotiations. The Writers Guild of America told its members in an email Tuesday night that a representative from the employers' side requested a meeting on Friday to discuss starting talks again. It's the first official communication between the two sides since the strike began three months ago. It wasn't immediately known whether a similar overture was made to union leaders for Hollywood actors, who have been on strike since July 14. A representative for the studios alliance said only that they remain committed to finding a solution for both strikes.
Framber Valdez throws 16th no-hitter in Astros history in 2-0 victory over Guardians
HOUSTON (AP) — Framber Valdez threw the 16th no-hitter in Houston Astros history Tuesday night in a 2-0 victory over the Cleveland Guardians. Hours after the Astros reacquired ace Justin Verlander from the New York Mets, Valdez allowed just one baserunner on a walk in the fifth inning, but still faced the minimum thanks to a double play in that frame. Gabriel Arias grounded out to start the ninth before Myles Straw lined out to center field. Cam Gallagher then lined out to Jeremy Pena to end it and set off the celebration. Valdez (9-7) raised his arms above his head and then clapped as a huge smile crossed his face. He’s the first left-hander to throw a no-hitter for Houston.
Progress made against massive California-Nevada wildfire but flames may burn iconic Joshua trees
MOJAVE NATIONAL PRESERVE, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters aided by afternoon rain have made progress fighting a massive blaze that swept through the California desert into Nevada and could threaten the region’s famous spiky Joshua trees. Fire officials say a brief, heavy downpour Tuesday afternoon helped keep the spread of the York Fire to a minimum and it's 23% contained after roaring through California's massive Mojave National Preserve into Nevada. It's California's largest fire this year. However, experts say the Joshua trees — which grow only in the Mojave Desert — are unlikely to regrow if they are scorched. Firefighters also are fighting to contain the fire without the use of bulldozers to avoid disrupting the fragile ecosystem.
Some of Niger's neighbors defend the coup there, even hinting at war. It's a warning for Africa
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Not everyone is hostile to last week's coup in Niger. Neighboring Burkina Faso and Mali have taken the unusual step of declaring that foreign military intervention in Niger would be a declaration of war against them, too. Both have had coups in recent years. They are defying the West African regional body which says it could use force if Niger’s coup leaders don’t reinstate the democratically elected president within a week. A United Nations report last month warned of such resistance as young populations in Africa press for rapid change and new international partners. Some are looking to Russia.
