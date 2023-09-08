India seeks a greater voice for the developing world at G20, but Ukraine war may overshadow talks
NEW DELHI (AP) — It’s never been easy for the leaders of the world’s largest economies to find common ground, but Russia’s war on Ukraine has made it even harder for the Group of 20 meeting to reach meaningful agreements this year. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this year’s host, has pledged Ukraine won’t overshadow his focus on the needs developing nations in the so-called “Global South,” but the war has proved hard to ignore. Russia and China, which has been Moscow’s most important supporter in the war against Ukraine, have blocked attempts at a final communique over objections to phrasing on Ukraine. Ending the summit without a communique would underscore how strained relations are among the world’s major powers.
Al-Qaida-linked insurgents in Mali kill 49 civilians and 15 soldiers in attacks, military says
BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Two attacks by al-Qaida-linked insurgents in Mali's restive north have killed 49 civilians and 15 government soldiers. The provisional death toll given by the country’s military junta was read on state television. A passenger boat near the city of Timbuktu and a Malian military position downstream on the Niger River were targeted Thursday. The statement said the attacks were claimed by JNIM, an extremist coalition aligned with al-Qaida. The Malian government said it killed about 50 assailants while responding to the attacks. A United Nations report says Al-Qaida-affiliated and Islamic State-linked groups have almost doubled their territory in Mali in less than a year as they take advantage of a weak government and of armed groups that signed a 2015 peace agreement.
Special grand jury report that aided Georgia probe leading to Trump's indictment is set for release
ATLANTA (AP) — A judge is expected to release the full report compiled by a special grand jury that helped an investigation by the Georgia prosecutor who ultimately indicted former President Donald Trump and 18 others. The report is expected Friday. Part of the report was released in February, but a judge said at the time that any parts recommending charges against specific people would not immediately be disclosed. But after 19 people were indicted last month on charges associated with efforts to overturn the 2020 election, the judge said the report can be released.
North Korea says its latest submarine can launch nuclear weapons, but there are doubts
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea says its new submarine has nuclear attack capabilities after years of development. Leader Kim Jong Un described the step as crucial in his efforts to build a nuclear-armed navy to counter the United States and its Asian allies. The North’s official Korean Central News Agency said the vessel, named “Hero Kim Kun Ok," is designed to launch tactical nuclear weapons from underwater. The agency did not specify the number of missiles it could carry and fire. In July, the U.S. docked a nuclear-capable ballistic missile submarine in South Korea for the first time since the 1980s.
Russia holds elections in occupied Ukrainian regions in an effort to tighten its grip there
TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Russian authorities are holding local elections this weekend in occupied parts of Ukraine in an effort to tighten their grip on territories Moscow illegally annexed a year ago and still does not fully control. The voting for Russian-installed legislatures in the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions begins Friday and concludes Sunday. It has already been denounced by Kyiv and the West. Ukrainian lawmakers urged other countries not to recognize the results of the vote. One analyst said it is important for Russia to go on with the voting to maintain the illusion of normalcy.
Latin America women's rights groups say their abortion win in Mexico may hold the key to US struggle
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Women’s rights activists in Latin America have long looked to the United States as a model in their decades-long struggle to chip away at abortion restrictions in their highly religious countries. A historic Mexican Supreme Court ruling decriminalizing abortion on the federal level has prompted some to say U.S. activists should turn to their counterparts south of the border as they navigate a post-Roe v. Wade reality. Since the 1980s women's rights activists in Argentina, Mexico and other Latin American countries have little-by-little chipped away at laws restricting abortion. Now, Latin America is in the midst of a “green wave” as those countries like Mexico roll back restrictions at the same time new barriers are going up in the U.S.
2 dead in Hong Kong amid extreme rain and flash floods that also struck southern China
HONG KONG (AP) — Heavy rain in Hong Kong and southern China overnight flooded city streets and some subway stations, halting transportation and forcing schools to close. Hong Kong police said that two people were reported dead after being found floating in waters in different parts of the city. Videos circulating on social media show flooded streets in Hong Kong, Shenzhen and nearby Guangzhou, with vehicles driving through the water and rescue teams using rafts to navigate the streets. Water rushed down the stairs and escalators of a flooded subway station in Hong Kong, and cars were caught in muddy water on flooded streets. Hong Kong recorded more than 6 inches of rain in one hour, the most since records began in 1884.
Body cam shows prolific federal drug prosecutor offering cops business card in DUI crash arrest
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Body-camera video obtained by The Associated Press shows one of the nation's most prolific federal drug prosecutors offering police his business card in an apparent attempt to leverage his position to blunt the fallout from a Fourth of July crash in which he is accused of striking another vehicle and leaving. Joseph Ruddy was charged with driving under the influence with property damage — a first-degree misdemeanor. But he remained on the job at the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Tampa for two months, appearing in court as recently as last week to notch another win for the federal drug smuggling task force he helped create.
As more children die from fentanyl, some prosecutors are charging their parents with murder
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) — A growing number of parents across the U.S. are being criminally charged with murder or manslaughter after their children die from exposure to fentanyl. Supporters of the ramped-up enforcement say that by now those who use the synthetic opioid know the lethality of the drug and should be treated like drunk drivers who kill people. Critics of the approach say the parents didn’t intend to kill their children but instead made poor choices because of their addictions and are being further punished instead of being offered help. The debate comes as the country battles with how to effectively diminish the use of the highly accessible and extremely deadly drug.
Climate protester glues feet to floor at US Open, interrupts Coco Gauff's semifinal win over Muchova
NEW YORK (AP) — Coco Gauff's victory over Karolina Muchova in the U.S. Open semifinals was delayed for 50 minutes early in the second set because of a disruption by four environmental activists in the Arthur Ashe Stadium stands. One protester glued his feet to the concrete floor Thursday night. Three protesters were quickly escorted out. They were wearing shirts that read, “End Fossil Fuels.” All four were taken into police custody. The players returned to the court after waiting out the delay in the locker room and the match resumed. Gauff won 6-4, 7-5.
