Outrage over NYC subway choking of Black man, lack of arrest
NEW YORK (AP) — Some call the choking death of a man at the hands of another New York subway rider a criminal act. Others justify the killing as defense against dangerous disorder. Manhattan prosecutors promised a “rigorous” investigation into whether to bring charges in the death of the Black man who was tackled by fellow passengers and put in a fatal chokehold by a white Marine veteran. The medical examiner’s office ruled Wednesday night that Jordan Neely, 30, died in a homicide from compression of the neck. But, it said, any determination about criminal culpability would be left to the legal system.
Official: Gunman kills 3, then self in rural Georgia town
A coroner says a gunman killed two relatives and a fast food worker in rural south Georgia before taking his own life Thursday. Coroner C. Verlyn Brock in Colquitt County said the shooter killed his mother and grandmother at two neighboring homes and a woman at a McDonald’s restaurant, all in the small city of Moultrie. Brock says the gunman then killed himself. Sabrina Holweger works at an optometrist’s office next to the restaurant. She said she arrived at work to find police swarming the McDonald’s and a woman’s body in the doorway. Roughly 15,000 people live in Moultrie, located about 60 miles northeast of Tallahassee, the Florida state capital.
Proud Boys' Tarrio guilty of Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio and three other members of the far-right extremist group have been convicted of a plot to attack the U.S. Capitol to keep Donald Trump in power after he lost the 2020 presidential election. A jury in Washington, D.C., found Tarrio guilty of seditious conspiracy after hearing from dozens of witnesses over more than three months. It is one of the most serious cases brought in the stunning attack that unfolded on Jan. 6, 2021, as the world watched on live TV. Jurors cleared a fifth defendant, Dominic Pezzola, of the sedition charge, though he was convicted of other serious felonies.
Jury finds Ed Sheeran didn't copy Marvin Gaye classic
NEW YORK (AP) — A jury has concluded that British singer Ed Sheeran's hit song “Thinking Out Loud” didn't copy key components of Marvin Gaye's classic tune “Let's Get It On.” The verdict Thursday came after a two-week trial that featured a courtroom performance by Sheeran. The singer insisted that the copyright claim was a threat to all musicians who write their own songs. Sheeran was sued by the heirs of songwriter Ed Townsend, who created the 1973 soul classic with Gaye. When Sheeran heard the jury's decision, he briefly put his hands over his face in relief before standing and hugging his lawyer.
Napoli wins 1st title since Maradona played for the club
ROME (AP) — Napoli has won its first Italian soccer league title since the days when Diego Maradona played for the club. The southern team sealed the trophy with a 1-1 draw at Udinese. The championship set off wild scenes of celebrations throughout Naples and beyond. Maradona led Napoli to its only previous Serie A titles in 1987 and 1990. League scoring leader Victor Osimhen equalized for Napoli early in the second half by redirecting in a rebound after Sandi Lovric had put Udinese ahead early on. Napoli moved 16 points ahead of second-place Lazio with five matches still to play.
Justice Clarence Thomas let GOP donor pay child's tuition
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Republican donor paid two years of private school tuition for a child raised by Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, and Thomas didn't disclose the payments. That confirmation of a published report comes from a lawyer who's represented Thomas and his wife, Virginia. The revelation of tuition payments made by Dallas billionaire Harlan Crow is the latest example of Crow’s generosity to Thomas and his family. And it's raising more questions about Thomas’ ethics and disclosure requirements in general. The payments, along with the earlier examples of Crow’s financial ties to Thomas, were first reported by the nonprofit investigative journalism site ProPublica.
Porn industry group sues over Utah age verification law
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — An adult entertainment industry group has filed a lawsuit challenging a new Utah law that requires porn websites to implement age verification mechanisms to block minors from accessing sexually explicit materials. The law took effect Wednesday, making Utah the second state to require adult websites to verify the age of those who want to view their pages — either through an independent contractor or digital ID. Lawmakers likened the requirement to those for alcohol or online gambling and argued that stronger protections were needed to shield kids from pornography. The Free Speech Coalition and other plaintiffs argue that the new law unfairly discriminates against certain kinds of speech and intrudes on the privacy of individuals who want to view pornography.
Embattled 1st Black St. Louis prosecutor Kim Gardner resigns
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Embattled St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner is resigning effective June 1 amid calls from Republican leaders for her ouster. Gardner, a Democrat, is the city’s first Black prosecutor. Republican Attorney General Andrew Bailey took legal steps to remove her from office in February, alleging negligence. Bailey has said too many cases, including homicides, have gone unpunished under Gardner’s watch, that victims and their families are left uninformed, and that the prosecutor’s office is too slow to take on cases brought by police. Gardner has said Bailey’s efforts to remove her were politically and racially motivated.
Kids and social media: Here are tips for concerned parents
A bipartisan group of senators recently introduced legislation aiming to prohibit all children under the age of 13 from using social media. It would also require permission from a guardian for users under 18 to create an account. It is one of several proposals in Congress seeking to make the internet safer for children and teens. But making laws and regulating companies takes time. What are parents — and teens — supposed to do in the meantime? Tips from experts include setting limits, communicating and approaching kids with respect, curiosity and interest.
Carrie Fisher gets her Walk of Fame star, on May the Fourth
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Carrie Fisher received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday, a May the Fourth tribute to a beloved “Star Wars” actor that had a touch of stardust. The star’s daughter, Billie Lourd, wearing her mother’s portrait printed on her metallic dress, accepted the star on behalf of Fisher. She threw glitter, her mother’s favorite, on the newly unveiled star. Several in the crowd were dressed as characters from the franchise and C-3P0 and R2-D2 were present for the unveiling. Lourd shouted “Never forget the droids!” on a wet day that gave way to sun.
