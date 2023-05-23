Millionaire’s elaborate jail escape plan foiled, Florida sheriff says
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Sheriff’s investigators in Florida say they foiled an elaborate jailbreak plan by a 78-year-old businessman who is in custody facing child pornography charges stemming from a 2014 arrest. Indian River County Sheriff Eric Flowers says a tip from outside the jail sparked a two-month investigation into the actions of John Manchec, his employees and people he befriended in jail. Flowers said Monday that Manchec, who is a dual citizen of the U.S. and France, had planned to have a plane and yacht ready to help him escape while on a medical appointment away from the jail. Manchec now faces attempted escape charges.
From birth to death, legacy of racism lays foundation for Black Americans' health disparities
From birth to death, Black Americans fare worse in measures of health compared to their white counterparts. They have higher rates of infant and maternal mortality, higher incidence of asthma during childhood, more difficulty treating mental health as teens, and greater rates of high blood pressure, Alzheimer’s disease and other illnesses. The Associated Press spent the past year exploring how the legacy of racism in America has laid the foundation for the health inequities that Black people face.
Trump makes video appearance in New York criminal case, trial date set for March primary season
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump has made a video appearance in a New York courtroom, where the judge tentatively scheduled the former president’s criminal trial for March 25. That date that would fall in the heat of the presidential primary season. Trump had pleaded not guilty last month to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records at his family company, the Trump Organization. Trump glowered at the camera Tuesday as New York Judge Juan Manuel Merchan advised him to cancel all other obligations for the duration of the trial, which could last for several weeks. Trump has portrayed the New York case and the other investigations he faces as a coordinated effort to sully his reelection chances.
DeSantis plans to announce 2024 bid Wednesday on Twitter Spaces with Elon Musk, sources tell AP
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis plans to announce his 2024 presidential campaign in a Twitter Spaces event with Elon Musk on Wednesday. That's according to two people with knowledge of the plans who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because they weren’t authorized to discuss it publicly. Musk seemed to confirm the news Tuesday in London, saying DeSantis would be making “quite an announcement" on Twitter on Wednesday. He called it “the first time something like this is happening on social media,” with real-time questions and answers. DeSantis is seen as Donald Trump's leading rival for the 2024 GOP nomination.
Largest US gay rights group issues Florida travel advisory for anti-LGBTQ+ laws
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The largest LGBTQ+ rights organization in the U.S. has joined other civil rights organizations in issuing a travel advisory for Florida. The Humans Rights Campaign warned on Tuesday that newly passed laws and policies in Florida may pose risks to minorities, immigrants and gay travelers. The LGBTQ+ advocacy group joins the NAACP, the League of United Latin American Citizens, the Florida Immigrant Coalition and Equality Florida in issuing travel or relocation warnings for the Sunshine State. The Human Rights Campaign says it isn’t calling for a boycott or making a blanket recommendation against visiting Florida. It says it wants to highlight new laws passed by the Republican-controlled Florida Legislature.
Man killed while helping ducklings safely cross busy California street
ROCKLIN, Calif. (AP) — His family says it’s no surprise that Casey Rivara’s final act was one of compassion. When he spotted a mama duck trying to guide her ducklings across a California intersection, Rivara stopped his car and helped them make it to safety. Rivara was walking back to his car when another vehicle struck him last Thursday. The 41-year-old father of two died at the scene. The 17-year-old driver of the car that hit him remained at the scene. Police say she's unlikely to face charges. Flowers adorned a growing memorial to Rivara at the accident site. Somebody also left several toy rubber ducks.
Toddler shot by stray bullet at Utah day care while playing outside
SPANISH FORK, Utah (AP) — Authorities say a 2-year-old boy shot in the head by a stray bullet while playing outside at day care in Utah is in stable condition. Spanish Fork police believe the bullet came from a pellet or air gun shot from a field across the street west of the facility. Day care workers don't know what happened, but saw the young boy bleeding from the face and stumbling. At a nearby hospital, scans revealed a small-caliber bullet lodged in the child’s head. The incident occurred Monday in Spanish Fork, Utah, about 52 miles south of Salt Lake City.
Wes Anderson on his new '50s-set film 'Asteroid City,' AI and all those TikTok videos
CANNES, France (AP) — “Asteroid City" is among Anderson’s most charmingly chock-full creations, a much-layered, ’50s-set fusion of science fiction, midcentury theater and about a hundred other influences ranging from Looney Tunes to “Bad Day at Black Rock.” In an interview ahead of the film's Cannes Film Festival premiere Tuesday, Anderson says he hasn't seen any of the thousands of videos made in his style that have populated Tik Tok in recent weeks. He's never even seen a Tik Tok, he said. Anytime anyone responds to his films, Anderson says, “is a nice, lucky thing.”
Ohio farmer behind viral 'it's honest work' meme dies in Illinois crash
URBANA, Ill. (AP) — A prominent Ohio farmer whose image was used in a popular social media meme touting the value of “hard work” has died after he was injured in a crash in Illinois. David Brandt was a nationally known proponent of no-till farming who traveled around the country discussing sustainable agriculture techniques and soil health. But he became most known for comments he made about his occupation, saying “it ain’t much but its honest work.” The statement became a symbol of traditional values and work ethic after it was turned in to a meme a few years later. Relatives have said Brandt enjoyed the meme — even though he didn’t know what a meme was until he learned he was one.
Jimmy Carter, 3 months into hospice, is aware of tributes, enjoying ice cream
NORCROSS, Ga. (AP) — Jimmy Carter's grandson says the former president remains in good spirits three months after entering end-of-life care at home. Jason Carter says his grandfather follows public discussion of his legacy and gets updates on The Carter Center’s humanitarian work around the world. The 98-year-old Georgia Democrat even enjoys regular servings of ice cream. Jason says Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter "are just meeting with family right now, but they’re doing it in the best possible way: the two of them together at home” in Plains. He says the outpouring of praise and support has been gratifying to his grandparents.
