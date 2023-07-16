7 bodies pulled from flooded road tunnel in South Korea as rains cause flash floods and landslides
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean rescue workers pulled seven bodies from a flooded tunnel where around 15 vehicles were trapped in muddy water, as days of heavy rain triggered flash floods and landslides and destroyed homes across the country. Flooding and landslides have killed at least 33 people and forced thousands to evacuate, officials said Sunday. Nearly 400 rescue workers, including divers, were searching the tunnel in the central city of Cheongju, where the vehicles, including a bus, were swamped by a flash flood Saturday evening, Seo Jeong-il, chief of the city’s fire department, said in a briefing. Seo said nine survivors were rescued from the tunnel, but the total number of passengers trapped in vehicles wasn’t immediately clear. South Korea has been pounded by heavy rains since July 9.
Ukraine bides its time in its counteroffensive, trying to stretch Russian forces before striking
The first phase of Ukraine's counteroffensive to recapture Russian-occupied territory after more than 16 months of war began weeks ago without fanfare. Kyiv has claimed that its troops are edging forward. But otherwise it has not offered much detail on how the counteroffensive is going. The fighting in Ukraine's east and south is taking place mostly out of sight of impartial observers, It pits Ukrainian troops equipped with new Western-supplied weapons against Kremlin forces that spent months digging formidable defenses and honing tactics. Analysts say Ukraine's main strategy is to starve Russian troops of ammunition and other supplies before striking. It's also trying to stretch Moscow's forces thin by hitting a number of spots at the same time.
Authorities search for man suspected of killing 4 people in Georgia
HAMPTON, Ga. (AP) — Authorities in Georgia are hunting for a man suspected of gunning down three men and a woman in a suburban neighborhood south of Atlanta. Hampton police Chief James Turner said during a news conference that authorities are seeking to arrest Andre Longmore, who is the city roughly 30 miles south of Atlanta. The shootings happened late Saturday morning in a subdivision in Hampton. Turner said detectives are investigating at least four crime scenes near one another in that neighborhood. He declined to discuss a possible motive. Authorities haven't released the victims' names, saying they are trying to notify their families.
Palestinian gunman opens fire on a car in the occupied West Bank wounding 3, including 2 girls
TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israeli authorities say a Palestinian gunman opened fire on a car in the occupied West Bank wounding three Israelis and sparking a manhunt. Sunday's bloodshed is the latest in a relentless cycle of violence that has gripped the region, sparking the worst fighting between Israel and the Palestinians in the West Bank in nearly two decades. The Israeli military said the gunman opened fire on a car from a passing vehicle. Israel’s rescue service MDA said three people were wounded, including a 35-year-old with gunshot wounds in serious but stable condition. Two girls, aged 9 and 14, were lightly wounded by flying debris. The military said forces were on the lookout for the assailant.
Powerball prize grows to $900 million after no jackpot winner drawn
Another Powerball drawing ends with no winner, sending the jackpot soaring to an estimated $900 million. No ticket for Saturday’s drawing matched the white balls 2, 9, 43, 55, 57 and red Powerball 18. Ticket buyers have a chance at either $900 million paid out in yearly increments or a $465.1 million one-time lump sum before taxes. The top prize is the third biggest Powerball jackpot and the seventh largest in U.S. lottery history. The last time someone won the Powerball jackpot was April 19 for a top prize of nearly $253 million. Since then, no one has won the grand prize in the past 37 consecutive drawings.
Hundreds of migrants in southern Mexico form group to head toward US
SUCHIATE, Mexico (AP) — Nearly a thousand migrants that recently crossed from Guatemala to Mexico have formed a group to head north hoping to reach the border with the United States. The group that started out Saturday i, made up of largely Venezuelan migrants. They walked along a highway in southern Mexico led by a Venezuelan flag with the phrase “Peace, Freedom. SOS.” The men, women, children and teenagers are being followed by Mexican National Guard patrols. The migrants say they decided to organize the group to continue migrating north because many have been sleeping on the street and have run out of money to buy food.
Arrest of suspect in Long Island serial killings brings both pain and relief to victims' families
NEW YORK (AP) — Families of several women who were slain and dumped along the coastline of New York's Long Island are trying to find closure after the capture of a man who authorities say is responsible. Police on Friday announced the arrest of 59-year-old architect Rex Heuermann. They say he killed at least three of the 11 people whose homicides in the area have baffled investigators for more than a dozen years. There were doubts about whether the serial killer would ever be caught. But now that a suspect is in custody, families of the victims say they hope to obtain some closure as they continue to process the unexpected news of a break in the case.
Yellen visits India again to promote closer ties and tackle global economic problems
GANDHINAGAR, India (AP) — On the heels of a trip to Beijing, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is back in Asia for a series of Group of 20 finance minister meetings in India. Yellen is seeking to promote warming relations between the U.S. and India and focus on the most pressing challenges to the global economy. That includes the increased threat of debt defaults facing low-income countries, many of which owe their biggest debts to China. This trip is Yellen’s third to India in nine months. It's an indicator of the growing closeness between America and India as tensions with China have been slow to thaw.
US Southwest swelters under dangerous heat wave, with new records on track
PHOENIX (AP) — A dangerous heat wave is threatening a wide swath of the Southwest with potentially deadly temperatures in the triple digits. Some of about 200 cooling centers in metro Phoenix are planning Saturday to extend their weekend hours, and emergency rooms are ready to treat people with heat-related illnesses. Las Vegas casinos are offering respite from the heat for many people. Albuquerque splash pads are planning extended hours, and the city's swimming pools are offering free entry. Forecasters in Phoenix say the city is on track to set a new record for the most consecutive days at 110 degrees.
Washington legal marijuana farms get back to work after pesticide concerns prompted restrictions
SEATTLE (AP) — Some legal cannabis growers in Washington state who were ordered to halt operations in April over concerns about pesticide contamination are getting back to business. State regulators recently lifted the restrictions against five licensees whose products were determined to have unapproved levels of a chemical related to DDT, a pesticide banned in the U.S. in 1972. The growers didn't use DDT themselves, but their crops sit on old fruit orchards where it was used decades ago. Pesticides in cannabis are a concern in legal pot states nationwide, especially because the plant is typically smoked or concentrated, a process that can intensify contamination in the final product.
