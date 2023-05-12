Title 42 has ended. Here's what it did, and how US immigration policy is changing
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. is putting new restrictions into place at its southern border to try to to stop migrants from crossing illegally and encourage them instead to apply for asylum online through a new process. The new rules come with the end of coronavirus restrictions on asylum that have allowed the U.S. to quickly expel migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border for the last three years. Those restrictions have often been referred to as Title 42, because the authority comes from Title 42 of a 1944 public health law allowing curbs on migration in the name of protecting public health. Disinformation has swirled and confusion has set in during the transition.
Trump's sexual assault verdict marks a rare moment of accountability. And women are noticing
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A civil jury's finding that former President Donald Trump sexually assaulted a writer in the 1990s comes at what one scholar calls an “ambiguous moment” for American women. Columnist E. Jean Carroll is savoring the civil court judgment that orders Trump to pay her $5 million in damages. Yet few call the verdict a death knell for his political career. UCLA gender studies professor Juliet Williams believes millions of women would support Trump in 2024 to promote their personal interests. Twenty-five-year-old Cassandra Nuñez, of Los Angeles, calls Trump’s defeat of Hillary Clinton in 2016 “a double whammy” for women given Clinton’s loss and Trump’s behavior.
Marine veteran who fatally choked NYC subway rider Jordan Neely to surrender on manslaughter charge
NEW YORK (AP) — A man who kept a chokehold around the neck of an agitated fellow passenger on a New York City subway, leading to the other rider’s death, is expected to turn himself in to authorities on a manslaughter charge. Manhattan prosecutors said Thursday they would be bringing the criminal charge against 24-year-old Daniel Penny, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, in the May 1 death of 30-year-old Jordan Neely. Neely’s death, captured on video by a freelance journalist, has raised an uproar. Penny’s attorneys did not respond to a request for comment. They have previously said Penny acted in self-defense.
Palestinian militants fire more rockets, Israeli airstrikes hit Gaza despite cease-fire efforts
GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — The most violent confrontation in months between Israel and Palestinian militants marks its third straight day, as Israeli warplanes struck targets in the Gaza Strip and militants fired rockets toward Jerusalem and southern Israel.. There were no immediate reports of casualties on either side as foreign mediators pressed ahead with efforts to reach a cease-fire. The past few days of fighting have killed 31 Palestinians in Gaza and a 70-year-old man in central Israel. The Israeli military said its warplanes struck Islamic Jihad rocket launchers. A burst of rocket fire from the Gaza Strip sent air raid sirens wailing. The cross-border exchanges have pitted Israel against Islamic Jihad, the second-largest militant group in Gaza after Hamas.
Sex? Sexual intercourse? Neither? Teens weigh in on evolving definitions — and habits
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — High school students are having less sexual intercourse. That’s what the studies say. But that doesn’t mean they’re having less sex. The language of young love and lust, and the actions behind it, are evolving. And experts say the shift is not being adequately captured in national studies. For years, studies have shown a decline in the rates of American high school students having sex. That trend continued, not surprisingly, in the first years of the pandemic, according to a recent survey by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The study found that 30% of teens in 2021 said they had ever had sex. That’s a huge drop from three decades ago.
George Santos inks deal to avoid prosecution in Brazil over bad checks
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — New York Rep. George Santos has signed an agreement with public prosecutors in Brazil to avoid prosecution for forging two stolen checks in 2008. Santos' lawyer confirmed that his client is no longer the subject of any case in Brazil, but declined to provide details on the non-prosecution agreement, citing the fact the case proceeded under seal. Court records in Brazil show Santos was the subject of a criminal charge for using two stolen checks to buy items at a shop in the city of Niteroi, including a pair of sneakers that he gifted to a friend. At the time, Santos would have been 19.
Banning gun sales to young American adults under 21 is unconstitutional, judge rules
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A federal judge in Virginia has ruled that a law banning licensed federal firearms dealers from selling handguns to young adults under 21 violates the Second Amendment and is unconstitutional. The ruling came Wednesday. It would allow dealers to sell handguns to 18- to 20-year-olds. Four plaintiffs challenged the constitutionality of the 1968 law and associated regulations from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives after they were turned down when they tried to buy handguns. Wednesday's ruling is the latest decision striking down gun laws in the wake of a landmark 2022 Supreme Court ruling. That ruling changed the test courts have long used to evaluate challenges to firearm restrictions.
Eurovision Song Contest fetes Ukraine, but Zelenskyy barred from addressing 'nonpolitical' event
LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — The Eurovision Song Contest has barred President Volodymyr Zelenskyy from addressing the final of the pan-continental music competition. He had been expected to use a video address on Saturday to urge the world continue its support for Ukraine’s fight to repel Russian invasion. The European Broadcasting Union said that letting Zelenskyy participate would breach “the nonpolitical nature of the event.” Overtly political lyrics, signs and symbols are banned at Eurovision, but politics can’t be shut out entirely. Russia was banned from the contest after it invaded Ukraine last year. Last year’s contest was won by Ukraine, and the U.K. has stepped in to host on its behalf.
Elon Musk says he's found a woman to lead Twitter as new CEO
Elon Musk says he has found a new CEO for Twitter, or X Corp. as it's now called. Musk did not name the person but said she will be starting in about six weeks. Musk bought Twitter last fall and has been running it since but has been insisting he is not the company's permanent CEO. The Tesla billionaire said in a tweet Thursday that his role will transition to being executive chairman and chief technology officer. Musk, though, has made announcements in the past that he did not follow through on.
Don't miss this week: Jonas Brothers, Muppets, Zelda and a Bennifer double feature
This week’s new entertainment releases include an album from Jonas Brothers, Nintendo releasing a fresh Legend of Zelda video game and PBS’ “Great Performances” celebrating 50 years of Broadway with a starry concert. You can enjoy both sides of the Ben Affleck-Jennifer Lopez marriage by watching his “Air” on Prime Video and her thriller "The Mother” on Netflix. Plus, the use of artificial intelligence has become a hot topic and is the focus of a new limited FBI-focused series called “Class of ’09” coming to FX on Hulu starring Brian Tyree Henry and Kate Mara.
