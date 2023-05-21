Zelenskyy says 'Bakhmut is only in our hearts' after Russia claims control of Ukrainian city
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says that he believes that Russia has taken control of the eastern city of Bakhmut. Zelenskyy's comments in Japan on Sunday came after a bloody eight-month battle by Moscow’s Wagner private army with the support of Russian troops that has left Bakhmut in ruins. Zelenskky said he thought Ukraine had lost the city. But he added “You have to understand that there is nothing.” He said that Russians “destroyed everything" and that "Bakhmut is only in our hearts. Zelenskyy was speaking alongside President Joe Biden at the Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima.
G7 ends with Ukraine in focus as Zelenskyy meets world leaders, Russia claims a battlefield victory
HIROSHIMA, Japan (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy huddled with some of his biggest backers as the Group of Seven summit closed in Hiroshima. Zelenskyy's in-person appearance in his trademark olive drab underscored the centrality of the war for the G7 bloc of rich democracies. It also stole much of the limelight from other priorities, including security challenges in Asia and outreach to the developing world, that the leaders focused on at the three-day gathering. Zelenskyy held two major rounds of meetings Sunday, one with G7 leaders and a second with them and a host of invited guests including India and South Korea. He also held one-on-one talks with several of the leaders just as Russia claimed to have seized the control of the eastern city of Bakhmut.
Biden, McCarthy to speak on debt limit; talks stalled as Republicans seek deep spending cuts
HIROSHIMA, Japan (AP) — President Joe Biden planned on Sunday to speak directly with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, hoping to salvage talks to raise the debt limit that have stalled in recent days while he was abroad at the Group of Seven summit. GOP lawmakers have held tight to demands for sharp spending cuts, rejecting alternative ways to reduce deficits. Biden and world leaders at the G7 closely tracked the negotiations, looking for signs the U.S. could avoiding a potentially catastrophic federal default. The two sides are up against a deadline as soon as June 1 to raise its borrowing limit, now at $31 trillion, so the government can keep paying its bills.
Greece votes in first election since international bailout spending controls ended
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greeks are voting in the first parliamentary election since their country’s economy ceased to be subject to strict supervision and control by international lenders who had provided bailout funds during its nearly decade-long financial crisis. The two main contenders in Sunday’s vote are conservative Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, a Harvard-educated former banker, and Alexis Tsipras, who heads the left-wing Syriza party and served as prime minister during some of the financial crisis’ most turbulent years. A new electoral system of proportional representation makes it unlikely that whoever wins the election will be able to garner enough seats in Greece’s parliament to form a government without coalition partners, meaning a second election is likely.
At least 9 dead in stampede at soccer stadium in El Salvador
SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — At least nine people have been killed and dozens more injured when stampeding soccer fans pushed through one of the access gates at a quarterfinal match in El Salvador. The National Civil Police says on Twitter that nine dead had been confirmed at Saturday's match between clubs Alianza and FAS. The incident happened at Monumental stadium in Cuscatlan, a town about 25 miles (41 kilometers) northeast of the capital, San Salvador. Police say at least two of the injured transported to hospitals were in critical condition.
New York City has a right to shelter, but will it establish a right to sleep outside?
NEW YORK (AP) — Democratic leaders in major U.S. cities are finding themselves politically squeezed when it comes to addressing homelessness. Their constituents are tiring of seeing homeless encampments sprouting across communities. Advocates for homeless people are denouncing the hardline approaches being taken in large cities including New York and Los Angeles. A unanimous New York City Council has passed a “Homeless Bill of Rights." It not only codifies a long-standing right to shelter but would establish the right to sleep outside. New York would be the first big U.S. city to establish the right if Adams allows the measure to become law.
What should I do on the death anniversary? More are asking as US mass killings rise
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — As the number of people who die in mass killings in the U.S. continues to rise, thousands more are left to handle the trauma of losing someone they love. One of the hardest days they confront each year is the anniversary of the killing. They grapple with the same question, sometimes after many years have passed: What do I do with myself on the date that changed everything? Some people throw a party to get through the pain. Others prefer to be completely alone. Many fall somewhere in the middle, adopting little rituals to help them get through the day.
Mexico prosecutors withdraw case against woman sentenced to prison for killing man raping her
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican prosecutors say they are dropping a case against a woman who was sentenced to six years in prison for killing a man as he raped and attacked her. In a ruling last week that touched off a public outcry, a court in Mexico State said that while it agreed 23-year-old Roxana Ruiz was raped in 2021, it found her guilty of homicide with “excessive use of legitimate defense.” It also ordered Ruiz to pay more than $16,000 in reparations to the family of her attacker. In a press release Saturday night, the state Prosecutor's Office said it had examined the case, taking into consideration that Ruiz is part of a vulnerable group. The office says it determined that Ruiz was “exempt from guilt” and acted in self defense.
Nuggets on brink of NBA Finals with 119-108 win over Lakers in Game 3
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jamal Murray scored 37 points, Nikola Jokic added 24 points and eight assists, and the Denver Nuggets rolled to a 3-0 lead in the Western Conference finals with a 119-108 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers. Bruce Brown scored 15 points for the top-seeded Nuggets, who have never been this close to the NBA Finals in 47 years in the league. No team in NBA history has rallied from a 3-0 playoff series deficit. Anthony Davis had 28 points and 18 rebounds for the seventh-seeded Lakers, who hadn’t lost three straight games since early February. LeBron James had 23 points, 12 assists and seven rebounds.
Many transgender health bills came from a handful of far-right interest groups, AP finds
Legislation to restrict gender-affirming care is often pre-written and shopped out by a handful of interest groups. So-called model legislation has been used in statehouses for decades. Critics say model legislation allows a handful of far-right groups to create a false narrative around gender-affirming care for minors that is based on distorted science. Political observers say Republicans’ recent focus on such legislation is a “wedge issue” to motivate their voting base. The AP obtained the texts of more than 130 bills in 40 state legislatures and analyzed them for similarities to model bills peddled by the groups Do No Harm and the Family Research Council.
