Biden surveys hurricane's toll from the sky and ground in Florida. DeSantis won't see him
LIVE OAK, Fla. (AP) — President Joe Biden got a look from the sky at Hurricane Idalia’s impact across a swath of Florida before setting out on a walking tour of a city recovering from the storm. Notably absent from his schedule was any interaction with Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican president candidate who suggested a meeting could hinder disaster response efforts. Biden's federal disaster chief says her team and the governor's team “worked collectively” to settle on the area that Biden would visit. The mayor of Live Oak, which is about 80 miles east of the capital Tallahassee, thanked the president and first lady Jill Biden for coming to their community and “showing us that we’re important to you.”
An Ohio ballot measure seeks to protect abortion access. Opponents' messaging is on parental rights
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The wording of a proposed constitutional amendment on Ohio’s fall ballot to ensure abortion rights seems straightforward. The ballot measure would enshrine the right “to make and carry out one’s own reproductive decisions.” Yet as the campaigning for and against the nation’s latest tug-of-war over abortion begins in earnest this weekend, Ohio voters are getting a different message from the measure’s opponents. Opponents are characterizing the proposal as threatening a wide range of parental rights. It’s no surprise that anti-abortion groups opposed to the amendment are promoting that message as polls show a strong majority of Ohio voters believe abortion should generally be legal.
'Margaritaville' singer Jimmy Buffett, who turned beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76
NEW YORK (AP) — “Margaritaville” singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett has died at age 76. A statement on Buffett's official website and social media pages says the singer died Friday “surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs." Buffett created beach bum soft rock with an escapist Caribbean flavor song and turned that celebration of loafing into a billion-dollar empire of restaurants, resorts and frozen concoctions. The song ”Margaritaville," by far his biggest hit, was released in 1977 and spent 22 weeks in the Billboard Hot 100. It became a seaside standard and inspired generations of fans — known as Parrotheads — to celebrate easy living.
Texas AG Ken Paxton's impeachment trial is in the hands of Republicans who have been by his side
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The impeachment trial of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is going to test the will of Republicans senators to punish not only one of their own, but a hard-right firebrand who has driven the state’s policymaking for years. Paxton is set to stand trial in the Texas Senate starting Tuesday on charges of bribery and abuse of office. Paxton is just the third official in the state's nearly 200-year history to be impeached. Witnesses called to testify could include Paxton and a woman with whom he acknowledged having an extramarital affair.
Bill Richardson, a former governor and UN ambassador who worked to free detained Americans, dies
WASHINGTON (AP) — Bill Richardson, a two-term Democratic governor of New Mexico and a U.S. ambassador to the United Nations who dedicated his post-political career to working to free Americans detained overseas, has died. He was 75. The Richardson Center for Global Engagement, which he founded and led, said in a statement Saturday that he died in his sleep at his home in Chatham, Massachusetts. Before his election in 2002 as governor, Richardson was U.N. ambassador and energy secretary under President Bill Clinton and served 14 years as a congressman representing northern New Mexico. Richardson also traveled the globe as an unofficial diplomatic troubleshooter, negotiating the release of hostages and American servicemen from North Korea, Iraq, Cuba and Sudan
Russia says it thwarted attacks on Crimea bridge. Shelling and strikes leave at least 3 dead
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia says its forces destroyed three Ukrainian naval drones being used in an attempt to attack a key bridge linking Russia to Moscow-annexed Crimea, temporarily closing it for a third time in less than a year. One naval drone was destroyed late Friday and two others early on Saturday morning, according to Russia’s Defense Ministry. There was no immediate comment from Ukrainian officials. One civilian was killed and three wounded during shelling of Russia’s Belgorod and Kursk regions bordering Ukraine. Another two died and four were wounded during shelling of Ukraine’s southern Kherson and northeastern Sumy regions. According to British intelligence, Russia risks splitting its forces in an attempt to prevent a Ukrainian breakthrough in Ukraine’s south.
Children hit hardest by the pandemic are now the big kids at school. Many still need reading help
Young students who were hit hardest by the pandemic are entering the upper grades of elementary school. Many will need extra reading support that schools aren’t used to providing for older children. The students who were just starting school when the world shut down in 2020 showed some of the most alarming delays in their ability to read. To help them catch up, schools deployed a wide range of strategies. And among some incoming fourth-graders, there are encouraging signs of gains. But now that they’re big kids, will they get the same help? Experts say few upper-grade teachers know how to build foundational reading skills.
More than a meal: Restaurant-based programs feed seniors' social lives
GOFFSTOWN, N.H. (AP) — A group of friends and neighbors meets for a weekly meal, choosing from a special menu of nutritious foods paid for by social programs meant to keep older adults eating healthy. If you’re imagining people gathering for lunch in a senior center, think again. In some states, programs that give struggling restaurants some of the federal and state money set aside to feed seniors have grown in popularity. The restaurants can provide balanced meals with more choices, flexible timing and a judgment-free setting that can help seniors get together to chat and stem loneliness.
This red dye was so valuable it built cities. One family in Mexico is still making it the old way
SAN FRANCISCO TEPEYACAC, Mexico (AP) — One family in central Mexico is struggling to preserve the production of cochineal. It's an intense, natural red dye so prized that after gold and silver, it was probably the most valuable thing the Spaniards found in Mexico. For centuries, red clothing had been a sign of power and wealth because the dye was so rare and expensive. Colonial Mexico was largely built on the wealth derived from cochineal, which would go on to dye the British empire’s ‘Redcoat’ uniforms. It is painstakingly produced from the crushed bodies of tiny female insects that feed on the pads of nopal cactus plants.
Prime shocker: Colorado upsets No. 17 TCU 45-42 in Deion Sanders' debut as Buffs coach
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Deion Sanders already has a big win for Colorado. Shedeur Sanders, the coach’s son, threw for a school-record 510 yards with four touchdowns as the Buffaloes pulled off an opening shocker with a 45-42 win over 17th-ranked TCU, last year's national runner-up. The game-winner was a 46-yard catch-and-run by freshman running back Dylan Edwards on a fourth-down play with 4:25 left. Edwards caught three TD passes and ran for another score. Two-way starter Travis Hunter, the former top recruit who came with the quarterback and coach from FCS team Jackson State, had 11 catches for 119 yards and an interception.
