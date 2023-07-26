Hunter Biden's plea deal on hold after federal judge raises concerns over the terms of the agreement
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The plea deal in Hunter Biden’s criminal case unraveled during a court hearing Wednesday after a federal judge raised concerns about the terms of the agreement that has infuriated Republicans who believe the president’s son is getting preferential treatment. Hunter Biden was charged last month with two misdemeanor crimes of failure to pay more than $100,000 in taxes from over $1.5 million in income in both 2017 and 2018. He'd been expected to plead guilty Wednesday after making an agreement with prosecutors, who were planning to recommend two years of probation.
Federal Reserve raises its key rate for 11th time by a quarter-point in its drive to slow inflation
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve raised its key interest rate for the 11th time in 17 months, a streak of hikes that are intended to curb inflation but that also carry the risk of going too far and triggering a recession. The move lifted the Fed’s benchmark short-term rate from roughly 5.1% to 5.3% — its highest level since 2001. Coming on top of its previous rate hikes, the Fed’s latest move could lead to further increases in the costs of mortgages, auto loans and credit cards. Though inflation has eased, Wednesday’s hike reflects the concern of Fed officials that the economy is still growing too fast for inflation to fall back to their 2% target.
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer-songwriter, dies at 56
LONDON (AP) — Singer-songwriter Sinéad O’Connor has died at 56. The gifted and troubled Irish performer was known for her shaved head and for her fierce and expressive voice. O’Connor, who began her musical career singing on the streets of Dublin, was a star from her 1987 debut album “The Lion and the Cobra.” She became an international sensation in 1990 with her cover of Prince’s ballad “Nothing Compares 2 U,” an emotional performance that topped charts from Europe to Australia and brought O’Connor multiple Grammy Award nominations. In 1991, O’Connor was named Artist of the Year by Rolling Stone.
Whistleblower tells Congress the US is concealing 'multi-decade' program that captures UFOs
WASHINGTON (AP) — A former Air Force intelligence officer has testified that the U.S. is concealing a longstanding program that retrieves and reverse engineers unidentified flying objects. Retired Maj. David Grusch’s highly anticipated testimony Wednesday before a House Oversight subcommittee was Congress’ latest foray into the world of UAPs — or “unidentified aerial phenomena," the official term the U.S. government uses instead of UFOs. The Pentagon has rejected Grusch's claims and denies it's concealing any such program. While the study of UFOs often evokes talk of aliens and “little green men,” Democrats and Republicans in recent years have pushed for more research as a national security matter.
Senate GOP leader McConnell briefly leaves news conference after freezing up mid-sentence
WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell briefly left his own press conference Wednesday after stopping his remarks mid-sentence and staring off into space for several seconds, appearing to be disoriented. McConnell approached the podium for his weekly press conference and began speaking about the annual defense bill. He said the bill was proceeding with “good bipartisan cooperation.” But he then appeared to lose his train of thought, trailing off. McConnell then stared vacantly for around 20 seconds before his colleagues in Republican leadership, who were standing behind him, grabbed his elbows and asked if he wanted to go back to his office.
South Florida waters hit hot tub level and may have set world record for warmest seawater
The water temperature on the tip of Florida hit hot tub levels, exceeding 100 degrees two days in a row, which meteorologists say could potentially be the hottest seawater ever measured. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says weather records for sea water temperature are unofficial and there are certain conditions in this reading that could disqualify it for a top mark, but the initial reading on a buoy at Manatee Bay hit 101.1 degrees Monday evening. And just 26 miles away, scientists saw devastating effects from prolonged hot water surrounding Florida — coral bleaching and some death.
On their own front line, Ukrainian surgeons treat waves of soldiers since the counteroffensive began
DNIPRO, Ukraine (AP) — A surge of wounded soldiers has coincided with the major counteroffensive Ukraine launched in June to try to recapture its land from Russian forces. Surgeons at the Mechnikov Hospital, one of the country's biggest, are busier now than perhaps at any other time since Russia invaded 17 months ago. Dozens of soldiers arrive through the night with bandaged limbs soaked in blood, faces blackened with shrapnel fragments and stunned eyes fixed on the ceiling, frozen in shock. After their surgeries, they are sent off to recover elsewhere to create space for the next nightly deluge. One doctor says: “We hold our own front line here.”
London jury acquits Kevin Spacey of sexual assault charges on his birthday
LONDON (AP) — A London jury has acquitted Kevin Spacey on sexual assault charges stemming from allegations by four men dating back 20 years. Jurors returned their verdicts Wednesday in Southwark Crown Court after deliberating over three days. Three men accused the Oscar winner of aggressively grabbing their crotches and an aspiring actor said the actor took advantage of him after he fell asleep or passed out at Spacey’s London apartment. Spacey, who turned 64 on Wednesday, pleaded not guilty to nine charges, including multiple counts of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.
High school student who sat in Pence’s chair during Capitol riot is sentenced to 1 year in prison
WASHINGTON (AP) — A high school student who stormed the U.S. Capitol, assaulted a police officer and sat in a Senate floor chair reserved for the vice president has been sentenced to one year in prison. Georgia resident Bruno Joseph Cua was 18 when he attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, making him one of the youngest people charged in the riot. U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss sentenced Cua on Wednesday to a prison term of one year and one day followed by three years of supervised release. The judge convicted Cua of felony charges after a trial earlier this year.
Residents are at a loss after newspaper that bound community together shuts in declining coal county
WELCH, W.Va. (AP) — Months after the last newspaper closed in a declining coal community in West Virginia, residents say they are already experiencing challenges getting and sharing information. In March, The Welch News, a weekly in McDowell County, became another one of the thousands of U.S. newspapers that have shuttered since 2005. It’s a crisis publisher and owner Missy Nester called “terrifying for democracy” and one that disproportionately impacts rural Americans. Residents suddenly have no way of knowing what’s happening at public meetings. Local crises, like the desperately needed upgrade of water and sewer systems, are going unreported. And there is no one to keep disinformation in check.
