What it would mean for the global economy if the US defaults on its debt
WASHINGTON (AP) — If the debt crisis roiling Washington were eventually to send the United States crashing into recession, America’s economy would hardly sink alone. The repercussions of a first-ever default on the federal debt would quickly reverberate around the world. Orders for Chinese factories that sell electronics to the United States could dry up. Swiss investors who own U.S. Treasurys would suffer losses. Sri Lankan companies could no longer deploy dollars as an alternative to their own dodgy currency. Moody’s Analytics has concluded that even if the debt limit were breached for no more than week, the U.S. economy would weaken so much, so fast, as to wipe out 1.5 million jobs.
New search for Madeleine McCann, UK toddler missing since 2007, Portuguese police confirm
LISBON (AP) — Portuguese police say they'll resume searching for Madeleine McCann, the British toddler who disappeared in the Algarve region in 2007, in the next few days. Portugal's Judicial Police released a statement confirming local media reports that they would conduct the search at the request of the German authorities and in the presence of British officials. Earlier on Monday, police were seen erecting tents and cordons in an area by the Arade dam, about 50 kilometers (31 miles) from Praia da Luz, where the 3-year-old was last seen alive. In mid-2020, German police identified Christian Brueckner, a 45-year-old German citizen who was in the Algarve in 2007, as a suspect. He has denied any involvement.
Nebraska governor signs 12-week abortion ban, limits on gender-affirming care for minors
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska’s Republican governor has signed a bill that bans abortion at 12 weeks and restricts gender-affirming medical care for people younger than 19. The law was signed Monday by Gov. Jim Pillen. The abortion ban takes effect immediately. The restrictions on gender-affirming care take effect Oct. 1. Nebraska’s conservative-led, unicameral Legislature passed the bill that included the two contentious issues on Friday after hours of heated debate. The law restricting gender-affirming care was the flashpoint of an epic filibuster led by Omaha Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh, who slowed the business of passing laws to a crawl.
Judge enters not guilty pleas for suspect in stabbing deaths of 4 University of Idaho students
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A judge has entered not guilty pleas for a man charged in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students. The pleas potentially set the stage for a trial in which he could face the death penalty. Bryan Kohberger declined to enter pleas on his own behalf in Monday's arraignment. He was arrested late last year and charged with burglary and four counts of first-degree murder in connection with with the Nov. 13, 2022, killings. Prosecutors have 60 days to announce whether they will seek the death penalty. The deaths of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin left the rural community of Moscow, Idaho, reeling. At the time, the 28-year-old Kohberger was a graduate student studying criminology at nearby Washington State University.
Who is Tim Scott? Here's what to know about the newest 2024 GOP presidential candidate
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — As Sen. Tim Scott enters the 2024 GOP presidential field, he will be eager to introduce himself to voters who might not know much about him. He will be the first to say his Christian faith is an integral part of his political and personal narrative. He joined the Senate in 2012 after getting appointed by now-rival Nikki Haley and is the only Black Republican in the chamber. And while he often points out that his is the only face of color in a room of conservatives, he also rejects the notion that the country is inherently racist and has repudiated the teaching of critical race theory.
Breakthrough proposal would aid drought-stricken Colorado River as 3 Western states offer cuts
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Arizona, California and Nevada on Monday proposed a deal to significantly cut their water use from the drought-stricken Colorado River over the next three years. It's a potential breakthrough in a stalemate over how to deal with a rising problem that pitted Western states against one another. The plan would conserve an additional 3 million acre-feet of water from the 1,450-mile river that provides water to 40 million people in seven U.S. states, parts of Mexico and more than two dozen Native American tribes. Cities, irrigation districts and Native American tribes in the three states will receive federal funding in exchange for temporarily using less water, but officials did not say how much funding individual users in the states would get.
With all the politics and maneuvering, how is life in Florida changing for its residents?
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — For many of those who live in Florida, recent months have brought some changes — many linked to Gov. Ron DeSantis. “Don’t say gay.” Regulation of books and classroom discussion. Teachers, parents and school librarians are all navigating new and uncertain ground. LGBTQ+ rights under attack. A very public spat between the state government and Disney. And at the center of it all is DeSantis, who has emerged as a rival of former President Donald Trump and likely has his eyes set on the White House. Lost in all of this are more traditional concerns like the rising cost of living. Rents are going sky-high and property insurance is becoming less available and less affordable.
Using 'he/him,' 'she/her' in emails got 2 dorm directors fired at small New York Christian college
NEW YORK (AP) — The firing of two employees at a religious school in western New York is fanning the culture wars roiling parts of the United States. Shua Wilmot and Raegan Zelaya were dismissed as dorm directors at Houghton University because they refused to remove gender pronouns from their work email signatures. Wilmot uses “he/him,” while Zelaya uses “she/her.” They say they do so to prevent their unusual names from causing confusion. University officials say they were merely asking the former employees to comply with new rules for email formats that also included changes to colors and fonts. They say the changes are intended to help the school maintain branding consistency.
In Cannes, standing ovations stretch on and on — but they're designed to
CANNES, France (AP) — The Cannes Film Festival is on, which means stopwatches are out. Nowhere are the length of standing ovations at high-wattage premieres more carefully recorded and parsed than in Cannes. Did a movie garner a triumphant eight-minute standing ovation? Or did the audience stand for a mere four or five minutes? Such effusive displays of enthusiasm have come to be a hallmark of Cannes and, sometimes, a bit of marketing gimmick for films looking to resonate far from the Croisette. If Cannes, the world’s largest and glitziest film festival, stands for cinematic excess, its thunderous standing ovations can seem like its greatest overindulgence. No one needs a bathroom break?
Irish actor Ray Stevenson, of 'Rome' and 'Thor' movies, dies at 58
Ray Stevenson, the Irish actor who played the villainous British governor in “RRR,” an Asgardian warrior in the “Thor” films, and a member of the 13th Legion in HBO’s “Rome,” has died. He was 58. Representatives for Stevenson told The Associated Press that he died Sunday but had no other details to share on Monday. Aside from the first three “Thor” films, in which he played Volstagg, his other prominent film roles included the “Divergent” trilogy, “G.I. Joe: Retaliation” and “The Transporter: Refueled.” On the small screen, he was the roguish Titus Pullo in “Rome,” a role he said really got his career going in the United States. The popular series ran from 2005 to 2007.
