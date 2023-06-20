Rescuers race against time to find the missing sub in the Atlantic bound for the Titanic site
Rescuers in a remote area of the Atlantic Ocean are racing against time to find a missing submersible carrying five people on a mission to document the wreckage of the Titanic. The submersible named the Titan, part of a mission by OceanGate Expeditions, carried a pilot, a renowned British adventurer, two members of an iconic Pakistani business family and another passenger. Authorities reported the vessel overdue Sunday night about 435 miles south of St. John’s, Newfoundland. Every passing minute, however, puts the Titan’s crew at greater risk. The submersible had a 96-hour oxygen supply when it put to sea at roughly 6 a.m. Sunday.
Blinken and Xi pledge to stabilize deteriorated US-China ties, but China rebuffs the main US request
BEIJING (AP) — China’s main diplomat for the Western Hemisphere says U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s visit to China “marks a new beginning” as their nations seek to repair damaged relations. Blinken met Monday with Chinese President Xi Jinping and says they agreed to “stabilize” deteriorated ties. But Blinken left Beijing with his biggest ask rebuffed: Blinken says China is not ready to resume military-to-military contacts, something the U.S. considers crucial. Chinese diplomat Yang Tao blames the issue squarely on U.S. sanctions, which Blinken says revolve entirely around threats to American security. Yet Blinken and Xi pronounce themselves satisfied with progress made during two days of talks, without pointing to specific areas of agreement.
Inside the deepening rivalry between Ron DeSantis and Gavin Newsom
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom says there’s no chance “on God’s green earth” he’s running for president in 2024. But he wants to make clear that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is running, is “weak” and “undisciplined” and “will be crushed by Donald Trump.” Meanwhile, DeSantis likes to mock Newsom’s apparent “fixation” on Florida while insisting that the Democratic governor’s “leftist government” is destroying California. The fierce rivalry features dueling governors who represent opposite ends of the ideological spectrum from two of the nation’s largest and most influential states. Newsom and DeSantis will not face each other on any ballot in 2024, but in many ways they are defining the debate this election season.
Disciplinary hearing against Trump attorney John Eastman begins in California
LOS ANGELES (AP) — An effort to disbar conservative attorney John Eastman, who devised ways to keep former President Donald Trump in the White House after his defeat in the 2020 election, is beginning in Los Angeles. Eastman’s disciplinary hearing starts Tuesday and comes a week after Trump appeared in federal court in Miami in a separate case. Eastman faces 11 disciplinary charges filed by the State Bar of California, stemming from accusations that Eastman assisted Trump with a strategy — not supported by facts — to overturn the legitimate results of the 2020 election. Eastman's attorney says his client disputes “every aspect” of the allegations.
Biden is ready to fete India's leader, looking past Modi's human rights record and ties to Russia
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is honoring Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a state visit this week. He's extending the high honor even though Modi’s government has stayed on the sidelines in Russia’s war with Ukraine and as human rights activists express alarm about the state of India’s democracy. The Biden administration sees its ties to India as a defining relationship, one that will be essential to confronting challenges as varied as climate change, artificial intelligence and China’s assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific. Modi arrives in the U.S. on Wednesday, starting his visit at the United Nations.
UK lawmakers back scathing report that slammed Boris Johnson over 'partygate'
LONDON (AP) — Britain’s House of Commons has endorsed a report that found Boris Johnson lied to lawmakers about lockdown-flouting parties in his office. It's a humiliating censure that strips the former prime minister of his lifetime access to Parliament. Lawmakers voted by 354 votes to 7 to approve a report by the Privileges Committee that found Johnson in contempt of Parliament. Johnson responded with fury to the report and quit as a lawmaker after seeing its verdict. He accused its members of “a protracted political assassination.” But only a handful of his political allies voted against the committee’s conclusions. Many other lawmakers said they would back the panel because it was important to show politicians must tell the truth.
Tribal activists see 'green colonialism' in Nevada mine Biden hails as key to clean energy
OROVADA, Nevada (AP) — A huge lithium mine under construction in northern Nevada is at the center of a dispute over President Joe Biden’s clean energy agenda. The administration says the mine will produce battery material needed to meet Biden’s goal for half of all new vehicles sold in the U.S. to be electric by 2030. But Native American tribes and environmentalists say the mine at Thacker Pass will harm wildlife habitats, degrade groundwater and pollute the air in a remote area dotted with sagebrush. The mine also could destroy a sacred site where U.S. troops massacred dozens of Paiute tribal members after the Civil War. One activist calls the mine “green colonialism″ that will irreparably harm Indigenous people.
1 dead, nearly 2 dozen injured after multiple tornadoes sweep through Mississippi
LOUIN, Miss. (AP) — Officials say multiple tornadoes swept through Mississippi overnight, killing one and injuring nearly two dozen. State emergency workers are still working with counties to assess the damage from storms in which high temperatures and hail in some areas accompanied tornadoes. The death and most injuries have been reported in the town of Louin in east Mississippi’s Jasper County. In a Monday morning news release, the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency said more than 49,000 homes in central Mississippi are without power. Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said the tornadoes struck in Jasper County and Rankin County, which borders the capital city of Jackson.
Poor villagers risk their lives in danger zone as Philippines' most active volcano erupts
CALBAYOG, Philippines (AP) — Thousands of poor Filipinos risk their lives by living and working in villages inside a permanent danger zone around Mayon volcano. The Philippines' most active volcano began expelling lava a week ago in a gentle eruption, prompting authorities to evacuate more than 20,000 people to 28 emergency shelters. Despite the risk, some residents remain in the danger zone or sneak back to check on their homes, farms and poultry. The chairman of the Philippine Red Cross, Richard Gordon, says many Filipinos are forced to live in dangerous areas like the slopes of Mayon due to poverty, and the government should prepare a comprehensive plan to provide them with safe housing and livelihoods that would allow them to abandon high-risk settlements.
Young crown prince is meant to embody Jordan's future, but his generation faces bleak prospects
AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — The royal wedding of 28-year-old Crown Prince Hussein and his Saudi bride earlier this month represented the pinnacle of the monarchy’s efforts to establish the heir as the face of Jordan’s next generation. Hussein promotes youth empowerment and modernization in a country where almost two-thirds of the population is under 30. But nearly half of all young Jordanians are jobless in a country that’s central to the future of the Middle East. Bright young graduates work ride-hailing apps and café shifts. In the working class neighborhoods of the capital, Amman, and in the dusty villages of the countryside there is little hope for change.
