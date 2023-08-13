As death toll from Maui fire reaches 89, authorities say effort to count the losses is just starting
LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — As the death toll from a wildfire that razed a historic Maui town reached 89, authorities warned Saturday that the effort to find and identify the dead was still in its early stages. It’s already the deadliest U.S. wildfire for over a century. Crews with cadaver dogs have covered just 3% of the search area, Maui Police Chief John Pelletier said. At least 2,200 buildings were damaged or destroyed in West Maui, Gov. Josh Green said, of which 86% were residential. Across the island, he added, damage was estimated at close to $6 billion. He said it would take “an incredible amount of time” to recover.”
Alabama riverfront brawl videos spark a cultural moment about race, solidarity and justice
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Bystanders who trained their smartphone cameras on an Alabama riverfront dock, as several white boaters pummeled a Black riverboat co-captain, couldn’t have known the footage would elicit a national conversation about racial solidarity. But last weekend's now-infamous brawl has truly tapped into the psyche of Black America and created a cultural moment. Many see the ordeal on the riverfront dock in Montgomery as a long-awaited answer to countless calls for help that went unanswered for past Black victims of violence and mob attacks. Alabama’s capital city is steeped in civil rights history, including being the first capital of the Confederacy.
Niger's junta gains upper hand over regional bloc threatening military force, analysts say
NIAMEY, Niger (AP) — One week after a deadline passed for mutinous soldiers in Niger to reinstate the country’s ousted president or face military intervention, the junta has not acquiesced. No military action has been taken and the coup leaders appear to have gained the upper hand over the regional group that issued the threat, analysts say. The West African regional bloc ECOWAS had given the soldiers that overthrew Niger’s democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum until last Sunday to release and reinstate him or they threatened military action. But it’s unclear when, how or if such an intervention will occur. The move could take weeks or months to set into motion and while the bloc decides what to do, the junta is gaining power, some say.
Mishmash of how US heat death are counted complicates efforts to keep people safe as Earth warms
PHOENIX (AP) — Death certificates don’t always reflect the role that extreme heat played in ending a person’s life even when it seems obvious it was a factor. Experts say a mishmash of ways more than 3,000 counties calculate heat deaths means we don’t really know how many people die in the U.S. each year because of high temperatures in an ever warming world. That imprecision harms efforts to better protect people from extreme heat because officials who set policies and fund programs can’t get the financial and other support needed to make a difference. Some experts believe counting excess deaths could help.
Popular weight-loss drugs like Wegovy may raise risk of complications under anesthesia
Patients taking blockbuster drugs like Wegovy for weight loss may face potentially deadly complications if they need surgery or other procedures that require empty stomachs for anesthesia. Experts say recent guidance to halt the medication for up to a week may not go far enough. Some doctors say the drug should be held for three weeks before sedation to accommodate the delayed emptying of the stomach, which can cause patients to inhale food and liquid into their lungs. Such complications can lead to deadly injury, infection and even death. It's not clear how many patients taking the anti-obesity drugs may be affected.
Biden's reelection bid faces vulnerabilities in wake of special counsel appointment
NEW YORK (AP) — Democrats were already concerned about President Joe Biden’s age, his leadership on the economy and his stalled agenda in Congress. And on Friday, Attorney General Merrick Garland exposed another significant vulnerability for Biden’s reelection by appointing a special counsel to probe the president’s son, Hunter Biden. There was little sign that the development hurt Biden’s already weakened standing within his party in the hours after the announcement. But no one suggested it helped him either, as the 80-year-old president enters the 2024 election as one of the weakest incumbents in modern history.
Shippers warned to stay away from Iranian waters over seizure threat as US-Iran tensions high
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Western-backed maritime forces in the Middle East have warned shippers traveling through the strategic Strait of Hormuz to stay as far away from Iranian territorial waters as possible to avoid being seized. The stark advisory Saturday comes amid heightened tensions between Iran and the U.S. A similar warning went out to shippers earlier this year ahead of Iran seizing two tankers traveling near the strait, the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf through which 20% of the world’s oil passes. Iran did not acknowledge any new plans to interdict vessels in the strait. The warning comes as a major U.S. deployment to the region over Iran's seizure of ships is underway.
Russia downs 20 drones over Crimea following a spate of attacks on Moscow
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia thwarted an attack by 20 Ukrainian drones targeting Moscow-annexed Crimea overnight, according to the Russian Defense Ministry. Fourteen drones were shot down by Russian air defenses and a further six were jammed electronically, the ministry said. No casualties or damage were reported. Videos circulating on Russian social media Saturday appear to show smoke rising above a bridge linking Russia to Crimea. The annexed peninsula’s Moscow-appointed governor reported that Russian air defense had also prevented an attack by shooting down two Ukrainian missiles. The attacks followed three consecutive days of drone attacks on Moscow.
AP gets rare glimpse of jailed Hong Kong pro-democracy publisher Jimmy Lai
HONG KONG (AP) — The Associated Press got a rare glimpse of jailed publisher and prominent pro-democracy activist Jimmy Lai. The media tycoon spends 23 hours a day in solitary confinement in a maximum-security facility and is allowed only 50 minutes to exercise. The AP in recent weeks captured exclusive photos of Lai. The 75-year-old disappeared from public view in December 2020 following his arrest under a security law imposed by Beijing to crush a massive pro-democracy movement that started in 2019. He is accused of colluding with foreign forces to endanger national security and conspiring to call for sanctions or blockades against Hong Kong or China. He also faces a charge of conspiracy to print seditious publications. If convicted, he could be imprisoned for life.
Developers have Black families fighting to maintain property and history
PHILLIPS COMMUNITY, S.C. (AP) — All along the booming South Carolina coast, developers looking to profit on vacation getaways and new homes are targeting land owned by the descendants of enslaved people. From Myrtle Beach to Hilton Head, Black landowners who inherited land have been embroiled in disputes with skilled investors seeking to capitalize on rising property values. Recent state reforms helped stem the tide. But skyrocketing tax assessments remain a threat and the pressure keeps building. Stakeholders and residents are fighting the squeeze that threatens to erase historic Black communities. Elderly residents are clinging to an inheritance that is slipping away.
