Blinken meets Chinese President Xi in bid to ease soaring US-China tensions
BEIJING (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Chinese President Xi Jinping as he wrapped up a two-day high-stakes visit to Beijing aimed at easing soaring tensions between the countries. The 35-minute meeting was expected, but neither side confirmed it would happen until a State Department official announced it just an hour before. In earlier meetings between Blinken and senior Chinese officials, the two sides expressed willingness to talk but showed little inclination to bend from hardened positions on disagreements ranging from trade, to Taiwan, to human rights conditions in China and Hong Kong, to Chinese military assertiveness in the South China Sea, to Russia’s war in Ukraine.
Russia had means, motive and opportunity to destroy Ukraine dam, drone photos and information show
BERISLAV, Ukraine (AP) — Exclusive drone photos and information obtained by The Associated Press show that Russia had the means, motive and opportunity to bring down a Ukrainian dam that collapsed earlier this month while under Russian control. Images taken from above the Kakhovka Dam and shared with the AP appear to show an explosive-laden car atop the structure, and two officials said Russian troops were stationed in a crucial area inside the dam where the Ukrainians say the explosion that destroyed it was centered. Russia's Defense Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Ukrainian commanders say the dam’s destruction scuppered some of their plans to take Russian positions in a counteroffensive that is now in its early stages.
A spate of weekend mass shootings leaves 6 people dead and dozens injured across the US
A spate of mass shootings and violence across the U.S. over the weekend killed at least six people including a Pennsylvania state trooper and left dozens injured. The shootings follow a surge in homicides and other violence over the past several years that experts say accelerated during the coronavirus pandemic. They happened in suburban Chicago, Washington state, central Pennsylvania, St. Louis, Southern California and Baltimore. Experts disagree over causes of the increased violence. It could be due to the prevalence of guns in America, less aggressive police tactics or a decline in prosecutions for misdemeanor weapon offenses.
At least 4 Palestinians are killed as Israeli troops clash with Palestinian militants in West Bank
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli helicopter gunships have hit targets in the occupied West Bank during a gunbattle in the city of Jenin between Israeli troops and militants. Monday's fighting killed four Palestinians, including a 15-year-old boy. The violence marked a rare use of Israeli airpower in the territory. During the clashes, Palestinian militants detonated a roadside bomb next to an Israeli military vehicle. At least 45 Palestinians were wounded, five seriously. The Israeli military said seven members of the paramilitary border police and the army suffered light and moderate wounds. It's the latest in more than a year of violence in the West Bank. The Israeli military said troops came under fire during an arrest raid in Jeni.
Trump and other Republicans conjure a familiar enemy in attacking Democrats as ‘communists’
NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump's arraignment in federal court has highlighted a popular strategy among Republicans: likening their opponents to “Marxists” and “communists.” Trump repeatedly referred to Democrats in those terms this past week, both in social media posts and in a speech after he pleaded guilty in federal court. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has used similar messaging, arguing the U.S. risks falling victim to “woke” ideology, which he says is a form of “cultural Marxism.” Experts say the rhetoric is a form of political hyperbole that has often been used in U.S. politics to demonize political opponents.
More than 1 million dropped from Medicaid as states start post-pandemic purge of rolls
About 1.5 million people have lost Medicaid coverage in more than two dozen states as a post-pandemic purge of the rolls gets underway. Data analyzed by The Associated Press show some states have dropped coverage for more than half the people whose eligibility cases were decided in April or May. States were prohibited from removing people from Medicaid during the pandemic. But that ban was lifted in April. President Joe Biden's administration is urging states to slow down because of fears that some eligible people are getting dropped for not filling out paperwork.
Americans mark Juneteenth with parties, events and quiet reflection on the end of slavery
Detroit (AP) — Americans across the country are observing the relatively new Juneteenth federal holiday with festivals, parades, cookouts and other gatherings. On a long holiday weekend seen by many as a reason for a party, others are urging quiet reflection about the end of slavery and the treatment of Black Americans throughout U.S. history. Although end-of-slavery celebrations are new in many areas, in Memphis, where the slave trade once thrived, the Juneteenth holiday has been celebrated since long before it became a designated federal holiday in 2021. This year, Tennessee lawmakers approved it as a state holiday as well. Schools and federal buildings will be closed Monday to observe the holiday.
A high-profile French nun is inspiring hope for Catholic women. But can she really bring change?
VATICAN CITY (AP) — A French nun is charting an unprecedented period of reform in the Catholic Church as one of the highest-ranking women at the Vatican. Sister Nathalie Becquart is the first female undersecretary at the Vatican's Synod of Bishops, which is gearing up for a big meeting in October on empowering rank-and-file Catholics to have a bigger say in the life of the church. In many ways, the meeting is shaping up as a referendum on the role of women in the church of the third millennium. The working document of the meeting is being published Tuesday.
What if things could turn out differently? How the multiverse got into our heads and didn't let go
Alternate universes are everywhere these days, from “The Flash” to “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.” There's a deep hunger for exploring other possibilities about how other worlds and other potential lives might unfold. And movies, books and TV shows about alternate realities and multiverses feed that appetite in an era when lots of people are asking exactly how we got to this point. They're also a lucrative storytelling approach for creators who want to make the most of their characters without ruining a “prime timeline." Some experts say that in the end, it's about experiencing stories in which someone looks for, and perhaps finds, a best possible self out of all the possibilities.
Wyndham Clark plays big and becomes a major champion at the US Open
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Wyndham Clark is the U.S. Open champion and certainly played the part. All he did was hold his nerve against a world-class collection of contenders. Clark held off Rory McIlroy to win by one shot at Los Angeles Country Club. And to think two months ago the 29-year-old from Denver was looking for his first PGA Tour title. Now he has two wins and is a major champion. And he likely will be part of the Ryder Cup team this fall. It was more disappointment for McIlroy. He birdied his first hole and that was his only birdie.
