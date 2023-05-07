'We started running': 8 killed in Texas outlet mall shooting
ALLEN, Texas (AP) — A gunman killed eight people and wounded seven others – three critically – in a shooting at a Dallas-area mall before being fatally shot by a police officer who happened to be nearby. Authorities on Saturday did not immediately provide details about the victims in Allen, Texas, but witnesses reported seeing children among them. Some say they also saw what appeared to be a police officer and a mall security guard unconscious on the ground. The shooting that sent hundreds of shoppers fleeing in panic was the latest episode of gun violence to strike the country.
Lives immigrants built in Texas town shattered by shooting
CLEVELAND, Texas (AP) — The beautiful life Wilson Garcia, an Honduran immigrant, had built for his wife and three children was shattered when his neighbor burst into his Cleveland, Texas, home on April 28 and fatally shot five people, including his wife and 9-year-old son. The accused gunman, Francisco Oropeza, is now jailed, but Garcia and his neighbors are uncertain if they'll ever recover. Garcia's wife is being remembered for coming to the U.S. to help her family. His son has been described as a good friend who loved soccer. Other victims are being remembered for their bravery in protecting other children who were in the home.
Ukraine farmers risk losing their lives or livelihoods
POTOMKYNE, Ukraine (AP) — Russia's war has forced Ukraine's grain farmers into a vicious dilemma. Those in areas now free from Russian occupation are risking their lives to strip their land of explosives before the critical spring planting season. But they still must cope with soaring production and transportation costs caused by Russia’s blockade of many Black Sea ports and recent restrictions that neighboring countries imposed on Ukrainian grain. The dual crisis is causing many farmers to cut back on sowing crops. The head of the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization in Ukraine says that the “drastic reduction” of grain crops potentially threatens global food security.
King Charles III crowned with regal pomp, cheers and shrugs
LONDON (AP) — King Charles III was crowned at Westminster Abbey, in a ceremony steeped in ancient ritual and brimming with bling at a time when the monarchy is striving to remain relevant in a fractured modern Britain. At a coronation with displays of royal power straight out of the Middle Ages, Charles was presented with an orb, a sword and scepter. He had the solid gold, bejeweled St. Edward’s Crown placed atop his head as he sat upon a 700-year-old oak chair. Inside the medieval abbey, trumpets sounded, and the congregation of more than 2,000 shouted “God save the king!” Outside, thousands of troops, hundreds of thousands of spectators and scores of protesters converged.
Michigan faces pushback with gun red flag law set to pass
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan could become the 20th state to pass a red flag law as the state looks for ways to address gun violence after its second mass school shooting in 15 months. The legislation has passed the Democratic-led Legislature and would be the first red flag gun legislation to pass in nearly three years. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has said she will sign it. The law is already facing pushback on the local level. Sheriffs have shown resistance to enforcing something they believe to be unconstitutional. While the laws have seen widespread public support, an Associated Press analysis last year found they were barely used. The U.S. is on a record pace for mass shootings so far this year.
To improve kids' mental health, some schools start later
DREXEL HILL, Pa. (AP) — The idea of later school start times, pushed by many over the years as a way to help adolescents get more sleep, is getting a new look as a way to address the mental health crisis affecting teens across the U.S. Nationally, at least nine states are considering legislation related to school start times, up from four the previous year, according to the National Conference on State Legislatures. For some schools, the pandemic allowed experimentation to try new schedules. Large school systems including Denver, Philadelphia and Anchorage, Alaska, have been looking into later start times.
Nuclear watchdog growingly worried over Ukraine plant safety
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The head of the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog is expressing growing anxiety about the safety of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. Rafael Grossi's comments on Saturday came after the governor of the Russia-occupied area ordered the evacuation of a town where most plant staff live amid ongoing attacks in the area. The plant is near the front lines of fighting. And Ukrainian authorities on Sunday said a 72-year-old woman was killed and three others wounded when Russian forces fired more than 30 shells at a Ukrainian-held town neighboring the plant. Grossi warned that “the general situation in the area near the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant is becoming increasingly unpredictable and potentially dangerous."
S. Korean, Japanese leaders meet again to improve ties
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The leaders of South Korea and Japan are meeting Sunday for their second summit in less than two months, as they push to bolster cooperation following years of fraught ties over historical issues. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida arrived in South Korea on Sunday for a two-day visit, which reciprocates a mid-March trip to Tokyo by South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol. The exchange of visits, the first of its kind in 12 years, signals that both nations are serious about strengthening ties in the face of shared regional challenges such as North Korea’s growing nuclear arsenal. South Korean media attention on the summit is focused on whether Kishida will make a more direct apology over Japan’s 1910-45 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula.
Satellite images show tankers Iran seized off Bandar Abbas
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Satellite images analyzed by The Associated Press show two oil tankers recently seized by Iran off the coast of one of its key port cities on the strategic Strait of Hormuz. The photos from Planet Labs PBC showed the Advantage Sweet and the Niovi anchored just south of Bandar Abbas near a naval base in the port city in Iran’s Hormozgan province on Saturday. Their capture represents just the latest ship seizure conducted by Iran amid tensions with the West over its rapidly advancing nuclear program, though it appears the two ships may have been taken for different reasons.
For far-right activist, lawsuit becomes one-sided standoff
EMMETT, Idaho (AP) — A far-right activist best known for his showdowns with federal law enforcement in Oregon and Nevada is now waging a one-sided standoff of a different kind in Idaho. St. Luke’s Regional Health sued Ammon Bundy for defamation more than a year ago. Since then, Bundy has ignored subpoenas and called on scores of his followers to camp at his home when he learned he could be arrested for contempt of court. The judge eventually issued a default judgment against him, and Bundy will be expected to show up in court to find out how much he owes the hospital system.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.