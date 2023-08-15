Trump and 18 allies charged in Georgia election meddling as former president faces 4th criminal case
ATLANTA (AP) — Donald Trump and 18 allies have been indicted in Georgia over efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state. The criminal case announced Monday is the fourth brought against the ex-president and the second this month to allege that he tried to subvert the results of the vote. The indictment details dozens of acts by Trump and his allies to undo his defeat in the battleground state. Other defendants include former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani and a Trump administration Justice Department official, Jeffrey Clark, who advanced his efforts to undo his election loss in Georgia.
Number of dead from Maui wildfires reaches 99, as governor warns there could be scores more
LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Hawaii’s governor is warning that scores more people could be found dead following the wildfires on Maui even as the number of death approached 100. His statement comes as search crews go street by street through neighborhoods where the flames galloped as fast as a mile a minute across the island. The blazes consumed most of the historic town of Lahaina and are already the deadliest in the U.S. in more than a century. The death toll stands at 99, but Gov. Josh Green said 10 to 20 people might be found dead each day for the next several days.
They were alone in a fight to survive. Maui residents had moments to make life-or-death choices
LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — As the Maui wildfire approached, residents of Lahaina had moments to make decisions that would determine whether they lived or died. It became a harrowing, narrow window of time in one of the most lethal natural disasters the country has seen in years. There were no sirens, no one to tell people what to do. Residents were on their own to choose whether to stay or to run. Some survived out of luck. They fled in cars or on foot, or heard from neighbors and people fleeing nearby which direction was safe. Some helped people over the seawall that separates the town from the ocean. Almost 100 deaths have been confirmed, and more are expected, while those who lived are haunted by what they endured.
Massive explosion at gas station in Russia's Dagestan kills 30, injures scores more
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian officials say a massive explosion at a gas station in Russia’s southern republic of Dagestan has killed 30 people and injured scores of others. Dagestan’s governor said Tuesday that three of those killed in the explosion Monday night were children. It happened on the outskirts of Makhachkala, the region’s capital. Russian state media, citing the Emergency Ministry, reported a fire started at a car repair shop and spread to a nearby gas station, prompting the blast. Some of those injured will be airlifted to Moscow for treatment. Russian authorities have begun a criminal investigation.
Russia's central bank makes huge interest rate hike to try to prop up falling ruble
TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Russia’s central bank has made a large interest rate hike of 3.5 percentage points. The move Tuesday is designed to fight inflation and strengthen the ruble after the country’s currency reached its lowest value since early in the war with Ukraine. The decision to bring the key rate to 12% came after an emergency meeting of the bank’s board of directors was called a day earlier as the ruble declined. The fall comes as Moscow increases military spending and Western sanctions weigh on its energy exports. The Russian currency passed 101 rubles to the dollar Monday and has lingered there Tuesday, losing more than a third of its value since the beginning of the year.
Political leader in Ecuador is killed less than a week after presidential candidate's assassination
GUAYAQUIL, Ecuador (AP) — The unprecedented violence affecting Ecuador has claimed the life of another political leader, bringing the number of politics-related slayings within the last four weeks to three, including that of a presidential candidate. Monday's fatal shooting of Pedro Briones, a local leader of Revolución Ciudadana, the party of former President Rafael Correa, was confirmed by Luisa González, the frontrunner in Sunday’s special presidential election and member of the same party. The shooting happened in the northern province of Esmeraldas. Briones was a political leader in the rural area of San Mateo de Esmeraldas. On Wednesday, presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio was killed at a political rally.
States that protect transgender health care now try to absorb demand
Waiting lists for gender-affirming health care are growing in states that declared themselves refuges for transgender people as bans for such care for minors take effect around the country. One of the largest states, Texas, has a ban that's supposed to take effect Sept. 1. That's contingent on a court hearing this week. It's not clear how much more lawmakers and government officials in refuge states can do to help build a network to serve more trans patients. The quest for gender-affirming care parallels abortion access in many ways. But gender-affirming care treatments are ongoing, so permanent access is key.
Texas wants Planned Parenthood to repay millions of dollars
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas wants Planned Parenthood to give back millions of dollars in Medicaid reimbursements and pay far more in fines on top of that. The case goes before a federal judge Tuesday in Texas. The lawsuit appears to be the first of its kind brought by a state against the nation's largest abortion provider. At issue is money Planned Parenthood received for health services for low-income women before Texas removed the organization from the state’s Medicaid program in 2021. Planned Parenthood has about three dozen health clinics in Texas, where abortion has been outlawed since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last year. It's unclear when the judge will rule.
A strong tropical storm is lashing parts of Japan and disrupting holiday travel
TOKYO (AP) — A strong tropical storm is lashing central and western Japan with heavy rain and high winds, causing flooding and power blackouts and paralyzing transportation as many people were traveling for a Buddhist holiday week. Lan weakened from a typhoon early Tuesday morning and made landfall in the central prefecture of Wakayama with sustained winds of up to 55 mph. The storm reportedly injured about 20 people, caused rivers to overflow, damaged some buildings and paralyzed traffic. Local municipalities advised more than 230,000 residents to take shelter in safer buildings such as community centers. A foot of rain could fall in parts of central Japan through Wednesday morning.
