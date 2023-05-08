Source: Investigators examine ideology of Texas gunman
ALLEN, Texas (AP) — A law enforcement official says federal investigators are looking into whether the gunman who killed eight people at a Dallas-area mall expressed an interest in white supremacist ideology as they work to try to discern a motive. The official cautioned the investigation is in its early stages. Federal agents have been reviewing social media accounts they believe Mauricio Garcia, 33, used and posts that expressed interest in white supremacist and neo-Nazi views, said the official, who could note discuss details of the investigation publicly and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.
SUV driver hits crowd at Texas bus stop near border; 8 dead
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Police in Brownsville, Texas, say eight people are now dead and at least 10 are injured after a driver struck a group of people waiting at a bus stop outside a migrant shelter. Police confirmed that the latest victim has died Sunday night. The driver was hospitalized and police plan to arrest him when he is released. Brownsville police say the crash happened about 8:30 a.m. on Sunday in the border city. The victims were across the street from a shelter, and the shelter director says the facility's surveillance video shows an SUV running a light before crashing into the victims. Police say they are investigating whether the crash was accidental or intentional and whether the driver was intoxicated.
Trump rejects last chance to testify at New York civil trial
NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has rejected his last chance to testify at a civil trial where a longtime advice columnist has accused him of raping her in a luxury department store dressing room in 1996. Trump let a 5 p.m. Sunday deadline pass without asking to testify. It wasn't a surprise. Trump has not shown up once during the two-week Manhattan federal court trial. Writer E. Jean Carroll has testified at length. She has repeated claims she first made publicly in a 2019 memoir. The jury has viewed excerpts of an October videotaped deposition in which Trump vehemently denied raping Carroll or ever really knowing her.
Tanked Biden pick highlights escalation of dark-money forces
WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden nominated Gigi Sohn to serve on the Federal Communications Commission, she expected to face criticism over her desire to expand free internet access and improve competition among broadband providers. Instead, Sohn found herself the target of an aggressive campaign funded by an organization that doesn’t have to disclose its donors. The American Accountability Foundation called Sohn too partisan, anti-police and soft on sex trafficking. Sohn withdrew her nomination, partly blaming "dark money political groups with bottomless pockets.” The battle over Sohn’s nomination shows how such organizations are swaying public opinion and is emblematic of how nominees' missteps are being used against them by such groups.
Ukraine shoots down 35 drones over Kyiv as attacks kill 3
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian air defenses have shot down 35 Iranian-made drones over Kyiv in Russia’s latest nighttime assault. Officials said Monday that attacks across Ukraine by the Kremlin’s forces killed three civilians. Meanwhile, Moscow is adopting tight security on the eve of traditional Red Square commemorations marking the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II. Kyiv City's Military Administration said five people in the capital were injured by falling drone debris. Air raid alarms sounded for more than three hours during the night. Officials said drone wreckage struck a two-story apartment building in Kyiv’s western Svyatoshynskyi district, while other debris struck a car parked nearby, setting it on fire.
Teacher appreciation? Try better pay, more governors say
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — As schools across the country struggle to find teachers to hire, more governors are pushing for pay increases and bonuses for the beleaguered profession. Some are doing it for the second straight year, as others vow to beat out other states competing for educators. Ahead of Monday’s start of national Teacher Appreciation Week, 26 governors are talking about boosting teacher compensation. That’s according to the nonprofit Teacher Salary Project. It’s not clear how far pay raises will go toward relieving the shortages. Some teachers say it’s too little, too late to fix problems that are years in the making.
'Risk it all': Migrant surge as US prepares for Title 42 end
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (AP) — A recent surge of migrants in the Brownsville, Texas, area of the U.S.-Mexico border is highlighting immigration challenges as the U.S. prepares for the end of a policy linked to the coronavirus pandemic that allowed it to quickly expel many migrants. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said during a visit to the border last week the U.S. has been preparing for the end of the restrictions called Title 42 on Thursday. But Mayorkas also stressed the situation at the border is “extremely challenging.” On the other end of the Texas border, the city of El Paso has also seen a migrant surge.
California reparations panel OKs state apology, payments
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — California’s historic reparations task force has voted to approve recommendations for possible payments to Black residents and a formal apology for the state’s role in perpetuating discriminatory policies. The nine-member committee took a series of votes Saturday on its final report to lawmakers, which is officially due July 1. The Legislature will then determine how, if at all, to act on the suggestions. The first vote approved a detailed account of historical discrimination against Black Californians in areas such as voting, housing, education, the legal system and others. Other recommendations included suggestions for crafting an apology for the legacy of slavery and economic reports on possible reparations payments.
Horse deaths cast shadow as Triple Crown shifts to Preakness
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Horse racing's Triple Crown moves on to the Preakness with horse deaths at Churchill Downs casting a big shadow. Seven horses have died following injuries at the track since April 27, including Derby entrant Wild On Ice. Freezing Point and Chloe’s Dream were euthanized after injuries before Saturday’s Kentucky Derby that was ultimately won by Mage. Four sustained catastrophic leg injuries, two succumbed suddenly from causes yet to be determined and another sustained a neck injury after flipping. The question for now is how the stunning occurrence of fatal injuries at the cathedral of horse racing affects the sport with the Preakness and Belmont Stakes following over the next month. And, how horse racing responds.
The Frenchie becomes a favorite — and a dog-show contender
NEW YORK (AP) — French bulldogs are ranked as the United States’ favorite dog breed, yet none has ever won the nation’s pre-eminent dog show. But this year, a Frenchie named Winston is a strong contender to take the trophy at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show. After coming in second at the show last year and winning another major event in November, he competes Monday for a shot at the top prize. Frenchies have undergone a stunning surge in popularity in the U.S. over the last 30 years. But their rise has been dogged by concerns about their health and debate over the ethics of breeding them.
