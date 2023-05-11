What to know about Trump’s CNN town hall: Lies about election and abortion, attacks on accuser
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s primetime return to CNN Wednesday for the first time since 2016 felt like a throwback: Trump gave long, twisting answers. The interviewer at times struggled to fact-check him or return his focus to the question at hand. Eventually, it ended with them both talking over each other and Trump flinging a few insults. Wednesday’s town hall in New Hampshire was the first time in years that Trump faced prolonged questioning from an outlet outside the friendly confines of conservative media.
'Now or never': Migrants seek to beat the end of pandemic-related asylum restrictions
MATAMOROS, Mexico (AP) — Migrants are rushing across the border hours before pandemic-related asylum restrictions are to expire, fearing that policies will make it far more difficult to gain entry into the United States. In a move to clear out overwhelmed holding facilities, a U.S. official says Border Patrol agents were told Wednesday to begin releasing some migrants with instructions to appear at an immigration office in the United States within 60 days. The Biden administration has been unveiling measures to replace Title 42, which suspended rights to seek asylum since March 2020 on grounds of preventing the spread of COVID-19.
Suspect in Natalee Holloway disappearance faces extradition on fraud charges
LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peru’s government will allow the extradition to the United States of the prime suspect in the unsolved 2005 disappearance of American student Natalee Holloway on the Dutch Caribbean Island of Aruba, bringing her family hope there will be justice in the case. Dutch citizen Joran van der Sloot will face trial for alleged extortion and wire fraud, charges stemming from the Holloway case. Holloway was 18 when she was last seen during a trip with classmates to Aruba. Her mysterious disappearance after a night with friends at a nightclub sparked years of news coverage. Van der Sloot is currently serving a 28-year sentence in Peru for the murder of a young Peruvian woman.
Israel kills another militant commander in Gaza as fighting goes on, truce efforts falter
GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip have killed a fourth militant commander, raising the death toll from the latest burst of fighting to 25. Israel was bracing for more rocket fire on Thursday amid reports of faltering Egyptian attempts to broker a cease-fire. It has been the worst bout of fighting between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza in months and among the dead were also women and children. It has also pushed the region closer toward a full-blown war. The conflagration comes at a time of soaring tensions and spiking violence over the past year in the West Bank.
Zelenskyy: Ukraine counteroffensive needs more time, launching now would cost too many lives
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says his country’s military needs more time to prepare an anticipated counteroffensive aimed at pushing back Russian occupying forces. Zelenskyy said in an interview broadcast Thursday by the BBC that it would be “unacceptable” to launch the assault now because too many lives would be lost. He was quoted as speaking in an interview with public service broadcasters who are members of Eurovision News, including the BBC. He added that :"We need to wait. We still need a bit more time." A Ukrainian fightback against Russia’s invasion more than 14 months ago has been expected for weeks.
Figuring out Texas: From guns to immigration, here's how one state's challenges echo the country's
HOUSTON (AP) — Thirteen people dead in two mass shootings. Eight immigrants killed when an SUV slammed into a crowded bus stop. The likely approval of legislation that would let the Republican governor overturn elections in the most populous county, a Democratic stronghold. All in the past two weeks. These issues and the forces behind them — anger and guns, immigration turmoil, deep political divisions about what democracy means — are playing out across America. But Texas is immense, and its population is growing by more than 1,000 people a day. The stage is far bigger. And it’s enough to make even the proudest Texan wrestle with how he sees the state.
Expel George Santos? GOP leaders aren't ready to take that step
WASHINGTON (AP) — Protecting a narrow, four-vote majority, Republican leaders in the House are making clear the legal process will need to play out with New York Rep. George Santos before they take steps to force his resignation or expel him. The freshman congressman has been accused by federal prosecutors of embezzling money from his campaign, falsely receiving unemployment funds and lying to Congress about his finances. The position Republican leaders have staked out generally follows the precedent that Congress has set on similar matters over the years. The House has expelled just two members in recent decades, and both votes occurred after the lawmaker had been convicted on federal charges.
G7 finance ministers tackle global economic challenges as Yellen seeks to reassure on debt standoff
NIIGATA, Japan (AP) — The financial leaders of the Group of Seven wealthy nations are meeting in Japan as a standoff over the U.S. debt ceiling looms as one of the biggest potential threats to the global economy. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said one of her priorities in the meetings would be to emphasize the importance of resolving the standoff over the national debt. She said defaulting should be “unthinkable” and an economic catastrophe. The debt feud and recent large bank failures loom large over the meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors in the port city of Niigata. The talks are in preparation for a G-7 summit in Hiroshima.
War, natural disasters left record 71 million people internally displaced in 2022, report says
A new report says the war in Ukraine helped push the number of people left internally displaced across the world last year to a record high of 71.1 million. The report for 2022 released Thursday by the Norwegian Refugee Council’s Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre said conflict and violence across the world left more than 62 million people displaced inside their country by the end of last year, up by 17% since 2021. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which began in February 2022, left 5.9 million internally displaced. The number of people internally displaced by disasters like floods and famine increased by 45% to 8.7 million.
How Europe is building artificial intelligence guardrails
LONDON (AP) — Authorities around the world are racing to draw up rules for artificial intelligence, including in the European Union, where draft legislation faces a pivotal moment. A European Parliament committee is set to vote on the proposed rules, part of the bloc’s yearslong effort to draw up guardrails for artificial intelligence. Those efforts have taken on more urgency as ChatGPT’s rapid advance has highlighted benefits the emerging technology can bring — and the new perils it poses. One of the EU’s main goals is to guard against any AI threats to health and safety and protect fundamental rights and values.
